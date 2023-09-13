Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arraigned at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks after being taken there in an armored vehicle. No bail was set Wednesday, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27. Cavalcante was captured after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks in rural southeastern Pennsylvania. Law enforcement’s big break came as a plane with a thermal imaging camera picked up his heat signal. No shots were fired. Cavalcante broke out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.
McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s sudden decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden appears to have won over even the most reluctant Republicans, and some GOP lawmakers are pushing for it to move quickly rather than drag into the 2024 election year. Meanwhile, the White House is mobilizing to go on offense, calling the GOP's impeachment allegations unfounded and merely bowing to former President Donald Trump. All the while, McCarthy faces turmoil on his right flank as he tries to steer the House to approve government funding and stave off a federal shutdown.
Searchers race to recover bodies in Libya as death toll from flooding hits 5,100
DERNA, Libya (AP) — Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings and even the sea to look for bodies in a coastal Libyan city where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed at least 5,100 people. The Mediterranean city of Derna has struggled to get help after Sunday night’s deluge washed away most access roads. Aid workers who managed to reach the city described devastation in its center, with thousands still missing and tens of thousands left homeless. The dam failures in the mountains above Derna sent floodwaters roaring through the city and swept away entire blocks.
North Korea's Kim vows full support for Moscow at a summit with Putin in Russia's Far East
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Kim Jong Un vowed “full and unconditional support” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin as the two leaders isolated by the West held a summit that the U.S. warns could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The meeting, which lasted over four hours at Russia’s spaceport in the Far East, underscores how their interests are aligning: Putin is believed to be seeking something that impoverished North Korea has in abundance -– stockpiles of aging ammunition and rockets. Such a request would mark a reversal of roles from the 1950-53 Korean War, when Moscow gave weapons to support Pyongyang’s invasion of South Korea, and in the decades of Soviet sponsorship that followed.
High gas prices push up inflation, but prices overall are slowly moving in the right direction
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped last month largely because of a spike in gas prices, while other costs rose more slowly, suggesting price pressures are easing at a gradual pace. In a set of conflicting data released Wednesday, the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 3.7% in August from a year ago, up from a 3.2% annual pace in July. Yet excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 4.3%, a step back from 4.7% in July and the smallest increase in nearly two years. That is still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
Tech titans have 'a very civilized discussion' with senators on artificial intelligence, Musk says
WASHINGTON (AP) — At a closed-door Senate forum on artificial intelligence, tech leaders are getting their chance to outline their views about possible oversight legislation. The guest list featured some of the industry’s biggest names, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and X and Tesla’s Elon Musk as well as former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates. Musk said after leaving the meeting that “it was a very civilized discussion among some of the smartest people in the world.” Musk said there's clearly some strong consensus and he noted that nearly everyone raised their hands after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked if they believed some regulation is needed. Some senators were critical of the private meeting, arguing that tech executives should testify in public.
U.S. district considers requests against New Mexico governor order suspending right to carry
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge is considering multiple requests to put on ice an order by New Mexico's Democratic governor that suspends the right to carry firearms in the state's largest metropolitan area. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Albuquerque. The public health order issued last Friday prompted a flurry of lawsuits, protests and calls for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to step down. She is accused of infringing upon rights afforded by the U.S. Constitution. Top law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo have vowed not to enforce the order and the Democratic state attorney general urged the governor to reconsider her action.
Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman with whom Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s former employees say he had on extramarital affair is expected to be called to testify in the Republican’s impeachment trial Wednesday. The bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment called Laura Olson on Wednesday morning. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said she cannot testify until the afternoon because of procedural rules. Patrick is acting as the judge over the trial in Texas Senate. Paxton’s affair has taken a central role in the historic proceeding. Several of his former senior employees testified they believed it explained why Paxton was using his office to aid a wealthy donor who employed the woman.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, French agency says
PARIS (AP) — French regulators have ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations. The National Frequency Agency on Tuesday called on Apple to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already in use and said it would monitor device updates. If they don’t work, “Apple will have to recall” phones that have already been sold, it said. A French government agency issued the order after the iPhone 12 recently failed one of two types of tests for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.
NFLPA renews call for natural grass to help prevent injuries after Rodgers gets hurt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL Players Association wants the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it the easiest decision the NFL can make to protect players. Executive director Lloyd Howell says NFL players overwhelmingly prefer grass. He also says data makes clear that grass is safer than artificial turf. Howell says it's an issue near the top of his visits with players and something he has raised with the NFL. The players' union called for the change after four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets.
