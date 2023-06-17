Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise
ATLANTA (AP) — Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Those numbers are especially stark, given that many tenants experienced a reprieve during the pandemic when eviction moratoriums were in place and billions of dollars in federal rental assistance was plentiful. Most of the moratoriums are now gone and many of the larger cities have exhausted their rental assistance.
Supermajorities in state capitols push controversial policies to the edge
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A historically high number of supermajorities in state legislatures has pushed laws further to the edge on abortion, climate and transgender issues. Twenty-eight states have legislatures with majorities so large they could override a gubernatorial veto without any help from the opposing party. That's the most in at least 40 years. Two-thirds of those are Republican supermajorities. Many of those GOP legislatures have used their power to enact laws limiting abortion and transgender rights. States with large Democratic majorities have pushed in the opposite direction on those issues and also advanced climate change initiatives.
Some Republicans are angry about Trump's prosecution yet ready to vote for someone else in 2024
PELLA, Iowa (AP) — Some Republican-leaning voters in early-voting states say they're angry about Donald Trump’s indictment on charges that he mishandled classified documents. But that doesn't mean they'll support him in his quest for a third GOP presidential nomination. Interviews this past week with about 20 voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, found a sense of a political double standard when it came to Trump's case. These voters say others who mishandled classified documents were treated differently. And these Republicans aren't convinced that Trump's case and the others are any different. Despite the deep sense of unfairness that many of these voters feel, some worry that the turmoil has become too heavy a burden for Trump to win.
Losing hope of finding kids in plane crash, Indigenous searchers turned to a ritual: Ayahuasca
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Indigenous men who were among search teams hoping to find four children aboard a plane that crashed in the Amazon jungle say one of their most sacred rituals played a role in rescue efforts. While in the jungle, some of the men drank yagé. It's a bitter tea made of native plants. It’s more widely known as ayahuasca and is hallucinogenic. They believed visions from the drink could help lead them to the children. Manuel Ranoque is father to the two younger children. He tried it first, but told the group it didn't work, as he had no visions of the kids. Later, an elder drank the tea. He said he saw the children in his dreams. That day, rescuers found all four. Ranoque credits the ritual with helping in the rescue.
WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on travel options including charter flights
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward. While going through a Dallas airport last Saturday, the All-Star center was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.” The league doesn’t allow teams to use charter flights except for when they have back-to-back games. Many teams have been using public charter airline JSX. Those flights are allowed by the WNBA with certain protocols in place, including that teams use preset flight routes and times. The Mercury flew JSX to its first two road games. There wasn’t a standard flight available on the airline from Dallas to Indianapolis, which was why Griner was on the commercial flight.
Nikki Haley's husband begins Africa deployment as she campaigns for 2024 GOP nomination
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley’s husband deployed on Saturday for a yearlong stint with the South Carolina Army National Guard to Africa. The mission will encompass most of the remainder of his wife’s campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Michael Haley was one of about 200 soldiers sent off during a deployment ceremony at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston. He is being deployed as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, which the National Guard says is providing support in the Horn of Africa. This is Michael Haley’s second active-duty deployment since he joined the Guard as an officer in 2006.
15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say 15 people were injured when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building. Police said officers responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash in the city’s central district at about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building. Police said 15 people were injured. Police said two of the injuries are possibly life threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further details were immediately released.
A beginner's guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?
Since it was designated a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has become more universally recognized beyond Black America. But how should people mark the holiday on June 19? Juneteenth festivities are rooted in cookouts and barbecues. In the beginnings of the holiday, the outdoors allowed for large, raucous reunions among formerly enslaved family, many of whom had been separated. Today, there are many events like street fairs and celebrations. Others may choose to treat Juneteenth as a day of rest and remembrance. That can mean doing community service, attending an education panel or taking time off.
Government shutdown warnings rise as Republicans seek deeper cuts in budget battle
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid to appease hard-liners in his caucus and get the House moving again has some Democratic worried about the road ahead when it comes time to passing legislation to keep the government running. Republicans left Washington in early June unable to approve a routine procedural measure. This past week, GOP leadership teed up a gun-related vote and a vote to censure one of former President Donald Trump’s most high-profile critics. Those votes helped get the House moving again. But the most far-reaching move was the announcement the GOP would pursue appropriations bills that contain less spending than top-line numbers agreed to in a deal with the White House to avoid a debt default.
6 key points from the scathing report on Minneapolis police after George Floyd's killing
The Justice Department has issued a scathing assessment of Minneapolis police, alleging that racial discrimination and excessive force went unchecked before George Floyd’s killing because of inadequate oversight and an unwieldy process for investigating complaints. The investigation found numerous examples of excessive force, unlawful discrimination and First Amendment violations. It also documented rampant racism and racial profiling. Mental health crises often were made worse when police responded. Investigations into police misconduct took months and sometimes years, and frequently failed to take into account corroborating video evidence, while supervisors were quick to back their subordinates. The DOJ probe began in 2021.
