In final hours before landfall, Hurricane Idalia stopped intensifying and turned from Tallahassee
ATLANTA (AP) — In the final hours before Hurricane Idalia struck Florida, experts say its eye experienced a phenomenon that kept it from further intensifying. Just after came another twist: A last-minute turn sparing the state’s capital city of Tallahassee from far more serious devastation. Idalia had grown into a Category 4 monster lurking off Florida’s west coast before dawn Wednesday, and the forecast called for it to continue intensifying up until landfall. But as the sun rose an hour later, there was evidence the hurricane began replacing the wall around its eye — and maximum winds had dropped to near 125 mph.
Hawaii investigates unsolicited land offers as the state tries to keep Lahaina in local hands
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is opening several investigations into people who allegedly have made unsolicited offers for property in the fire-stricken town of Lahaina in violation of a new emergency order. Gov. Josh Green has prohibited such offers by signing an emergency proclamation earlier aimed at preventing land in the historic coastal community from flowing into the hands of outside buyers. Green told The Associated Press the order aims to give residents some “breathing room” as they decide what to do next. Earlier this month Green said he wanted to impose a moratorium on Lahaina land sales. He says the prohibition on unsolicited offers is a “de facto” moratorium.
Pope arrives on first visit to Mongolia as Vatican relations with Russia and China remain strained
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived in Mongolia on a visit to encourage one of the world’s smallest and newest Catholic communities. It's the first time a pope has visited the landlocked Asian country and comes at a time when the Vatican’s relations with Mongolia's two powerful neighbors, Russia and China, are once again strained. Francis arrived in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar on Friday morning after an overnight flight passing through Chinese airspace. That gave the pontiff a rare opportunity to send a note of greetings to President Xi Jinping. Following a welcoming ceremony, Francis planned to rest for the remainder of the day. His official program begins Saturday and lasts through Monday.
Two ex-Proud Boys leaders get some of longest sentences in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group have been sentenced to more than a decade each in prison for spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. The 17-year prison term for organizer Joseph Biggs and 15-year sentence for leader Zachary Rehl are some of the longest sentences handed down yet in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack. They were the first Proud Boys to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who will separately preside over similar hearings for three other Proud Boys.
A look inside Donald Trump's deposition: Defiance, deflection and the 'hottest brand in the world'
NEW YORK (AP) — In newly public testimony, Donald Trump boasts about building a multibillion-dollar brand and saving “millions of lives” as president. He spars with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, telling Letitia James “the whole case is crazy” and accusing her staff of trying to trip him up like old-time TV lawyer Perry Mason did to witnesses. Trump’s lawyers posted a transcript of his April deposition in a flurry of court filings Wednesday related to James' lawsuit. A video recording of his testimony could be played when the lawsuit goes to trial Oct. 2.
At least 74 are dead, many of them homeless, as fire rips through a rundown building in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities say at least 74 people have died in Johannesburg when a nighttime fire ripped through a five-story building that had been used by homeless people and squatters. An emergency services spokesperson said more than 50 others were injured in the blaze that broke out at about 1 a.m. on Thursday. A local official says some of the people living in the building in South Africa’s biggest city threw themselves out of windows to escape the flames and might have died then. There were 12 children among the dead, the youngest a 1-year-old. The emergency services spokesperson says the death toll could increase. Witnesses say as many as 200 people or more may have been living in the building.
Hong Kong, other parts of south China grind to near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola edges closer
HONG KONG (AP) — Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China ground to a near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer Friday. As the typhoon could make a landfall in parts of southern China, many workers were made to stay at home and students saw the start of their school year postponed to next week. Hong Kong’s stock market trading was suspended and more than 400 flights were canceled or delayed. The Hong Kong Observatory forecast Saola would be closest to the financial hub on Friday night and Saturday morning, skirting within about 30 miles south of the city.
Smugglers are steering migrants into the remote Arizona desert, posing new Border Patrol challenges
ORGAN PIPE CACTUS NATIONAL MONUMENT, Ariz. (AP) — Smugglers are suddenly steering migrants through some of the most desolate and dangerous areas of the Arizona borderlands, forcing them to walk for miles in scorching heat. In just a month, the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector in July became the busiest along the U.S. border with Mexico for the first time since 2008. Migrant rescues have soared, including a 15-year-old boy from Guatemala a helicopter hoisted off a remote Arizona mountain. Humanitarian groups are carting more water south of tiny Ajo, Arizona, where smugglers leave migrants from faraway places like India, China, Senegal and Mauritania.
Video of police fatally shooting a pregnant Black woman set to be released, Ohio department says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say they will release body camera footage of a fatal police shooting of a pregnant Black woman. Suspected of shoplifting, police say 21-year-old Ta’Kiya Young was killed after she accelerated her car toward an officer in a grocery store parking lot on Aug. 24. Her unborn daughter also died. Police in the suburb of Columbus say they plan to release the bodycam footage on Friday, more than a week after the shooting. A lawyer for Young's family has questioned the delay. The two officers’ names, ages and races have not been released.
Texas wanted armed officers at every school after Uvalde. Many can't meet that standard
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A vision of putting an armed guard at every school in Texas is crashing into the reality of not enough police or funding. A new state law taking effect Friday requires all schools to have at least one armed guard at each of the nearly 9,000 campuses. The new requirement comes in response to a gunman killing 19 students and two teachers last year at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. But scores of districts across Texas say they don’t have the funding to comply with the law and there aren’t enough available officers to hire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.