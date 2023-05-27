As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, many puzzle over her motives
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — As Elizabeth Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase. The 11-year sentence represents a comeuppance for the wide-eyed woman who broke through “tech bro” culture to become one of Silicon Valley’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, only to be exposed as a fraud. Along the way, Holmes became a symbol of the shameless hyperbole that often saturates startup culture. But questions still linger about her true intentions — so many that even the federal judge who presided over her trial seemed mystified. And Holmes’ defenders continue to ask whether the punishment fits the crime.
Texas House launches historic impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ GOP-led House of Representatives has begun historic impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Ken Paxton amid calls from the scandal-plagued Republican for his supporters to protest a vote that could lead to his ouster. The House convened Saturday afternoon to debate whether to impeach and suspend Paxton over allegations of bribery, abuse of public trust and that he is unfit for office. Accusations of wrongdoing have trailed Texas’ top lawyer for most of his three terms. After opening statements from the committee that recommended Paxton’s impeachment, there could be four hours of debate and closing remarks, then the vote. The 60-year-old Paxton has decried the process as an effort to disenfranchise the voters who reelected him in November.
McCarthy says negotiators are 'closer to an agreement' on debt crisis, but no deal yet
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republican negotiators are “closer to an agreement” that would resolve the looming debt crisis, but there's no deal yet with President Joe Biden. McCarthy also says there's no firm timeline for a final compromise that would raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avoid a catastrophic default while also making spending cuts that House Republicans are demanding. House negotiators left the Capitol after 2 a.m. Saturday and returned hours later. McCarthy tells reporters that "we’ll get it when it gets right." Biden said on Friday evening before departing for Camp David that bargainers were “very close.”
Ukraine claims Russia is plotting 'a provocation' at nuclear plant, offers no evidence
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military intelligence claims that Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant designed to put hostilities on pause and give Moscow’s forces a respite they badly need to regroup ahead of the looming Ukrainian counteroffensive. A statement by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would stop the fighting. It didn’t offer evidence to back up any of the claims. The International Atomic Energy Agency and Russian officials did not immediately comment on the allegations.
New Mexico shooting victims mourned by their children, 64 grandchildren
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Each of the three women killed last week when indiscriminate gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood of Farmington, New Mexico, left a unique mark in the community that spanned generations. Altogether, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, her 73-year-old daughter Melody Ivie and 79-year-old Shirley Voita had 64 grandchildren. Two days of memorial services were held this week to celebrate the three longtime Farmington residents. The bedroom community in northwestern New Mexico is still grieving from the impacts of a rampage by an 18-year-old on the eve of his high school graduation. The May 15 shooting left six others wounded, including two police officers.
Man who opened emergency door on South Korea flight told police he felt suffocated
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media say a man who opened an emergency exit door during a domestic flight told police he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly as it was landing. The man was detained by police in Daegu for allegedly violating the aviation security law. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. The man pulled the door open when the plane was reaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700 feet. Yonhap news agency cited police as saying the 33-year-old suffered stress after losing his job recently. He reportedly told police he wanted to get out soon after landing because he was feeling suffocated. Twelve people were treated for minor injuries.
Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs
Former diplomat and presidential adviser Henry Kissinger is marking his 100th birthday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, Kissinger remains known for his key role in American foreign policy of the 1960s and 1970s including some of the most disputed policies of the Vietnam conflict. David Kissinger writes in The Washington Post that his father will celebrate this week with visits to New York, London and his hometown of Fürth, Germany.
5 questions to consider as you get ready for the ‘Succession’ finale
The critically acclaimed drama series “Succession” is coming to an end Sunday night after four seasons of chronicling a feuding a billionaire family. There's no shortage of theories among fans and critics about who will prevail among the fictional Roy family siblings by the end of the nearly 90-minute series finale. There are plenty of questions heading into Sunday's finale. They include who will ultimately win among the Roys, what happens with its undecided U.S. presidential election and whether any of the drama's characters will return in another series someday. The Emmy-winning series stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox.
Cannes readies presentation of the Palme d'Or, Wenders and Triet in the mix
After 21 world premieres, nearly two weeks of red-carpet parades and hundreds of thousands of camera flashes, the 76th Cannes Film Festival concludes Saturday with the presentation of its top prize, the Palme d’Or. One of cinema’s most sought-after awards will be decided by this year’s jury, presided by two-time Palme winner Ruben Östlund, the Swedish director. The brief ceremony will precede the festival’s closing night film, the Pixar animation “Elemental.” Any of the 21 films that played in Cannes’ main competition lineup can win the Palme. Among the critical favorites of this year’s festival are Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” the deadpan Finnish romance “Fallen Leaves,” and the French courtroom drama “Anatomy of a Fall."
5 things to know about Memorial Day including its controversies
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Memorial Day is supposed to be about mourning the nation’s fallen service members. But it’s come to anchor the unofficial start of summer and a long weekend of retail discounts. Memorial Day has long been a source of contention and contradiction, from its shifting origin stories to today’s mattress sales. Auto club AAA forecasts that this holiday weekend could be “one for the record books, especially at airports.” More than 42 million Americans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Compared to last year, 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer. And that's despite inflation.
