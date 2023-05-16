Report on FBI's Trump-Russia investigation: Some problems but not the 'crime of the century'
WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign has finally been concluded. The prosecutor leading the inquiry has submitted a much-awaited report that found major flaws. It is the culmination of a four-year investigation into possible misconduct. It contained withering criticism of the FBI but few significant revelations. Nonetheless, it will give fodder to Trump supporters who have denounced the Russia investigation, as well as as Trump opponents who say Durham’s meager court record — one guilty plea and two acquittals at trial — shows his probe was a politically motivated farce.
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 and injured 6 shot randomly at cars, houses, police say
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The police chief of Farmington, New Mexico says it appears an 18-year-old man who shot and killed three people and wounded six others fired at random as he roamed the neighborhood. The man was killed Monday morning within minutes of officers responding to reports of shots fired. A Farmington police officer was wounded, treated at a hospital and released. A state police officer also was wounded and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police Chief Steve Hebbe says it appears the man fired at least three weapons, including an "AR-style rifle," as he roamed a quarter-mile through the a neighborhood, randomly shooting at homes and cars. Police are still trying to discover a motive. Hebbe called it “one of the most horrific and difficult days that Farmington has ever had as a community.”
Debt ceiling showdown: Biden and congressional leaders to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will discuss the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional leaders at the White House. It's a high-profile Tuesday afternoon session with reverberations across the globe ahead of the president's trip to the Group of Seven summit in Japan. Early outlines of a potential deal are beginning to emerge despite the painstakingly slow negotiations. But expectations are low for an agreement as staff talks are expected to continue. McCarthy is prodding Biden to move faster toward a deal. The U.S. Treasury is warning that the U.S. could run out of cash to keep paying the nation’s bills as soon as June 1 if there is no agreement.
Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, officials say
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand’s capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee in their pajamas in what a fire chief called his “worst nightmare.” Six bodies have been found so far but not all areas of the building had been searched yet. The incident controller for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the roof collapsed, bringing debris down on the top floor and making the area unsafe. One resident said smoke was pouring under his door on the top floor of the four-story building. He jumped out a window, landing on a roof two floors below. The Loafers Lodge offered affordable rooms for short or long stays to people of a wide range of ages. Some were vulnerable people placed there by government agencies.
South Korea and Japan use G-7 to push improvement in ties long marked by animosity
TOKYO (AP) — Amid the high-level efforts to settle global crises, this weekend’s Group of 7 summit of rich democracies will also see an unusual diplomatic reconciliation. The leaders of Japan and South Korea are looking to continue mending ties that have been marked for years by animosity and bickering. Part of the sudden recent shift in tone is a shared focus on China’s growing aggressiveness and the threat of North Korea’s fast-improving arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles. Some diplomatic nudging by Washington, which wants its allies to help counter China’s rising global influence, has also helped.
Zelenskyy's European tour aimed to replenish Ukraine's arsenal and build political support
LONDON (AP) — European leaders have promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an arsenal of missiles, tanks and drones during a whirlwind three-day visit to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and the U.K. The trip aimed to replenish Ukraine’s depleted weapons supplies ahead of a long-anticipated spring offensive. But it was also about shoring up European political and military support for the longer term, to ensure Ukraine can hold any ground it takes back and press for a favorable peace. While Zelenskyy got most of what he asked for, Western countries have been reluctant to give Ukraine the modern fighter jets it seeks. Zelenskyy said Monday he was optimistic about the jets, but “we have to work a little bit more on it.”
A lonely nation: Has the notion of the 'American way' promoted isolation across history?
NEW YORK (AP) — American lore is full of tales of the lone cowboy, the rugged individualist who will do what needs to be done and ride off into the sunset. In reality, loneliness in America can be deadly. This month, the U.S. surgeon general declared it an epidemic, saying that it takes as deadly a toll as smoking. He cited some potent forces: the gradual withering of longstanding institutions, decreased engagement with churches, the fraying bonds of families. So does the focus on American individualism encourage isolation and alienation? Perhaps that is, like other chunks of the American story, a premise built on myths.
Pence allies launching super PAC to back former vice president's expected 2024 candidacy
NEW YORK (AP) — Allies of former Vice President Mike Pence are launching a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. “Committed to America” will be the official Pence-sanctioned outside group, according to sources familiar with the project, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details of the planning and strategy. The launch is the latest sign that Pence is moving ahead with his expected bid for the GOP nomination — a move that would put him in direct contention with his former boss, former President Donald Trump.
Washington state lawmakers seek to avoid decriminalizing drugs
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers are considering a major new drug policy. A special legislative session begins Tuesday, a day after lawmakers reached a compromise that Democratic and Republican leaders say strikes a balance between public order and compassion for those with substance abuse issues. A major new drug law would avoid making the state the second in the U.S. to decriminalize the possession of controlled substances. Under a tentative deal, intentional possession or public use of small amounts of illegal drugs would be a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail for the first two offenses and up to a year after that.
Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Johnny Depp and 'Jeanne du Barry'
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes red carpet springs to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp. This year’s Cannes is unspooling against the backdrop of labor unrest. Protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the festival’s main hub. Meanwhile, a strike by screenwriters in ongoing in Hollywood. But with a festival lined with some much-anticipated big-budget films, including “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” and “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the party is sure to go on.
