Migrants face new border reality as Title 42 pandemic restrictions expire
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Pandemic-related asylum restrictions that expelled migrants millions of times have ended in a shift that threatens to put a historic strain on the nation’s beleaguered immigration system. The change came early Friday after migrants raced to enter the United States before the new restrictions set in. Meanwhile, the administration was dealt a potentially serious legal setback when a federal judge temporarily blocked its attempt to release migrants more quickly when Border Patrol holding stations are full. Misinformation and confusion buffeted migrants as they paced the border at the Rio Grande, often unsure of where to go or what to do next.
Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
Elon Musk has confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter, will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry. Musk said that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations” while he plans to center on product design and new technology at the company, which is now called X Corp. Despite the shift in leadership, experts note that Musk is unlikely to step back from making decisions about Twitter’s technology and policies. Still, some say Yaccarino could help restore advertisers’ faith in Twitter — as the platform's advertising business has taken a hit under Musk’s mercurial rule.
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely is freed pending trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Marine veteran who used a fatal chokehold on an agitated New York City subway passenger was freed from custody hours after surrendering on a manslaughter charge. Daniel Penny appeared in court hours after turning himself in at a police station after prosecutors said they were charging him in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. The 24-year-old did not enter a plea. Prosecutors said they are seeking a grand jury indictment. A judge authorized Penny’s release on bond following a brief arraignment. A judge ordered him to surrender his passport and not to leave New York without approval.
Trump's sexual assault verdict marks a rare moment of accountability. And women are noticing
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A civil jury's finding that former President Donald Trump sexually assaulted a writer in the 1990s comes at what one scholar calls an “ambiguous moment” for American women. Columnist E. Jean Carroll is savoring the civil court judgment that orders Trump to pay her $5 million in damages. Yet few call the verdict a death knell for his political career. UCLA gender studies professor Juliet Williams believes millions of women would support Trump in 2024 to promote their personal interests. Twenty-five-year-old Cassandra Nuñez, of Los Angeles, calls Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016 “a double whammy” for women given Clinton’s loss and Trump’s behavior.
Banning gun sales to young American adults under 21 is unconstitutional, judge rules
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a law banning licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 violates the Second Amendment and is unconstitutional. The ruling came Wednesday. It would allow dealers to sell handguns to 18- to 20-year-olds. Four plaintiffs challenged the constitutionality of the 1968 law and associated regulations from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after they were turned down when they tried to buy handguns. Wednesday's ruling is the latest decision striking down gun laws in the wake of a landmark 2022 Supreme Court ruling. That ruling changed the test courts have long used to evaluate challenges to firearm restrictions.
Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions — and habits
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say. But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex. The language of young love and lust, and the actions behind it, are evolving. And experts say the shift is not being adequately captured in national studies. For years, studies have shown a decline in the rates of American high school students having sex. That trend continued, not surprisingly, in the first years of the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found that 30% of teens in 2021 said they had ever had sex. That’s a huge drop from three decades ago.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns. Thursday's split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food. It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food. The girl's mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019. A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter's leg. A second jury determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.
Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season
DALLAS (AP) — The peak summer travel season is almost here, and pilots are stepping up their pressure on major airlines for new contracts that will include higher pay. United Airlines pilots walked picket lines at 10 big U.S. airports on Friday, although they're not on strike. Their protests come right after pilots at American and Southwest voted to authorize strikes. Union officials at United say they might hold a strike vote too. But that doesn't mean your summer trip will be ruined. Federal law makes it very hard for airline unions to conduct strikes, and gives Congress and the president power to block a strike.
See what baby names were the most popular last year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dutton and Wrenlee are on the rise but they’re no match for champs Liam and Olivia as the top baby names in the U.S. last year. The Social Security Administration released the annual list Friday. The agency tracks baby names in each state based on applications for Social Security cards, with names dating to 1880. It’s Liam’s sixth straight year as No. 1. Olivia has reigned since the name unseated Emma four years ago. Emma is No. 2. Coming in third for girls’ names is Charlotte. She's followed by Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn and Luna. For boys’ names, Liam is followed by Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin and Theodore.
Hodding Carter III, State Department spokesman during Iran hostage crisis, dies at 88
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hodding Carter III, a Mississippi newspaperman and award-winning television journalist who kept Americans informed about the Iran hostage crisis as State Department spokesman, has died at age 88. His daughter Catherine Carter Sullivan confirmed he died Thursday in North Carolina. Carter was no relation to President Jimmy Carter, but both rose through Southern Democratic politics. Hodding Carter III was a civil rights activist as well as a journalist at his family’s Delta Democrat-Times in Greenville, Mississippi. He later anchored television programs and steered the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. He also ran the John S. Knight and James L. Knight Foundation.
