HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The president of the historically Black institution in Jacksonville, Florida, says a campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot and began putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said Monday. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw. Minutes later, the gunman made his way to a Dollar General Store down the road.
Tropical Storm Idalia is nearing Florida. Residents are being urged to wrap up their preparations
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents are evacuating from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Idalia will hit the state as a major hurricane by Wednesday. Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, evacuation notices were issued in 21 counties and the state has mobilized 1,100 National Guard members. On Monday, Idalia was thrashing Cuba with heavy rains, especially the westernmost part of the island, which was also seriously affected by Ian.
Florida prays Idalia won't join long list of destructive storms with names starting with 'I'
Floridians pray that when Idalia hits the Gulf Coast it won’t join the long list of destructive Atlantic Ocean storms whose names started with “I.” Since 1955, 13 Atlantic storm names beginning with “I” have been retired, according to the National Weather Service. That happens when a storm’s death toll or destruction is so severe that using its name again would be insensitive. After “I” storms, 10 names that begin with “F” have been retired. Why? Hurricane season often reaches its peak around the time that the pre-determined alphabetical storm-name list gets to the “I.”
Suspect's motive unclear in campus shooting that killed 1 at UNC Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Police are searching for both the weapon and the motive in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that left one faculty member dead and prompted an hours-long lockdown. No other injuries were reported after the Monday afternoon shooting. Officials said the assailant in Monday afternoon’s shooting at a science building in the heart of the flagship university’s campus was taken into custody about an hour and a half after the gunfire was first reported. Neither the suspect nor the victim were immediately identified, and formal charges were pending. Police also say they're still searching for the gun.
Recruiting is underway for Trump-like 'wrecking ball' to shrink government and fire federal workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump. They are recruiting thousands of Americans to come to Washington on a mission to dismantle the federal government and replace it with a vision closer to Trump's own. It's being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank and fueled by former Trump administration officials with a nearly 1,000-page how-to book. They want to shrink government from within by firing up to 50,000 federal workers whom Republicans call “deep state” bureaucrats.
Guatemala progressive's presidential victory certified, but his party is suspended
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo was confirmed the winner of Guatemala’s presidential election by the country’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Monday, but the same day another government body ordered his political party suspended. Arévalo has faced a slew of legal challenges and allegations of irregularities since his unexpected victory over a candidate favored by the country’s conservative elite. Arévalo appears certain to take office as president on Jan. 14, but it was not clear whether his Seed Movement lawmakers would be able to take their seats in the country’s Congress. Arévalo called the suspension ruling legally void and said his party would appeal it.
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
GENEVA (AP) — Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation have asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign because of his behavior at the Women’s World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match. The heads of the regional bodies say his “unacceptable behavior has caused great damage to the image of Spanish soccer.” The heads also want interim president Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the federation’s request to UEFA to suspend it from international competitions. The federation’s request for a suspension was widely seen as an attempt to silence some of Rubiales’ critics because a suspension would ban Spanish teams from competitions like the Champions League.
Syria protests spurred by economic misery stir memories of the 2011 anti-government uprising
BEIRUT (AP) — Anti-government protests in southern Syria have stretched into a second week, with demonstrators waving the colorful flag of the minority Druze community, burning banners of President Bashar Assad, and at one point raiding several offices of his ruling party. The protests were initially driven by surging inflation and the war-torn country’s spiraling economy, but quickly shifted focus, with marchers calling for the fall of the Assad government. In a scene that once would have been unthinkable in the Druze stronghold, protesters have kicked members of Assad’s Baath party out of some of their offices. They have welded the doors shut and spray-painted anti-government slogans on the walls.
Native nations on front lines of climate change share knowledge and find support at intensive camps
PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of tribal citizens and employees have benefitted in recent years from tribal climate camps that serve as a refuge for Native Americans on the front lines of climate change. Tribes suffer some of the most severe impacts of climate change in the U.S. but often have the fewest resources to respond. This makes the intensive camps an important training ground and community-building space. A recent camp in northwestern Washington state attracted participants from as far away as Alaska and Minnesota. Attendees learned about the restoration of salmon runs after the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe fought to tear down dams, and shared wisdom on initiatives to counter the effects of climate change.
All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems
TOKYO (AP) — All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota’s 14 auto plants in Japan have shut down over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts. The Japanese automaker said it doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack, but the cause was still under investigation. It’s unclear when the lines will be back up. Toyota declined to say what models being produced might be affected.
