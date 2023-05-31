Changes to food aid in debt bill would cost money, far from savings GOP envisioned
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican attempt to expand work requirements for federal food aid in debt legislation moving through Congress would increase federal spending by $2.1 billion over 10 years. That's far from the cuts GOP lawmakers had envisioned. A compromise on the food aid requirements between House Republicans and President Joe Biden as the nation nears a disastrous government default appears to have backfired for GOP lawmakers, who won the new work requirements in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for some able-bodied recipients in exchange for dropping work requirements for some more vulnerable recipients such as veterans and homeless people.
Chris Stewart, 6-term Utah Republican, resigning from Congress
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Chris Stewart is resigning from his seat in the narrowly divided U.S. House of Representatives. He said in a statement on Wednesday that he had decided to retire due to his wife's health. His resignation gives Utah Gov. Spencer Cox seven days to schedule a special election to fill his vacancy under state law. Though Stewart’s departure means one less Republican in Congress, it is not expected to affect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ability to steer a tight Republican majority. The district is reliably Republican and Stewart defeated a Democratic challenger by more than 30 percentage points in 2022.
Donald Trump’s legal team and Manhattan prosecutors spar over where he will stand trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Ten months before Donald Trump is scheduled to stand trial in his historic New York City criminal case, Manhattan prosecutors are in a tug of war with the former president’s legal team over precisely where he will be tried. Trump’s lawyers are angling to have the hush money case moved to federal court, while the Manhattan district attorney’s office said in court papers Tuesday that it should remain in state court where it began. Ultimately a federal judge in Manhattan will have to decide whether to seize control of the case or keep it in state court. That will likely come after a June 27 hearing on the issue.
Earth is 'really quite sick now' and in danger zone in nearly all ecological ways, study says
A new study says Earth has pushed past seven out of eight scientifically established safety limits and into “the danger zone,” not just for an overheating planet that’s losing its natural areas, but for well-being of people living on it. The study, published Wednesday, looks not just at guardrails for the planetary ecosystem but for the first time it includes measures of “justice,” which is mostly about preventing harm for groups of people. The study looks at climate, air pollution, phosphorus contamination, nitrogen pollution, groundwater supplies, fresh surface water, the unbuilt natural environment and the overall natural and human-built environment.
South Carolina gas station owner makes 1st court appearance on murder charge in teen's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina gas station owner accused of chasing a 14-year-old boy from his store and fatally shooting him in the back has made his first court appearance on a murder charge. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says station owner Rick Chow incorrectly suspected the middle school student, Cyrus Carmack-Belton, had shoplifted water from the station. After a verbal confrontation Sunday, Carmack-Belton fled and was pursued by Chow’s son. Rick Chow joined the chase, armed with a pistol. Lott says Chow fired, striking Carmack-Belton in the back. The station owner and his lawyer declined to comment on the case at Chow's initial court appearance Tuesday.
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, was found in Arkansas lake
Authorities say a missing emergency room doctor from Missouri whose body was found in an Arkansas lake had died of an apparent gunshot wound. But they're still investigating what happened in the week since Dr. John Forsyth was last seen. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a kayaker discovered the 49-year-old's body a day earlier. The department didn't specify if the gunshot might've been caused by someone else or was self-inflicted. The body was found roughly 20 miles south of Cassville, Missouri, the town where he worked. The doctor’s unlocked vehicle had been found near an aquatic park in Cassville. Police told the family there were no signs of foul play.
Here's how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends
NEW YORK (AP) — A three-year pause on student loan payments will end this summer regardless of how the Supreme Court rules on the White House plan to forgive billions of dollars in student loan debt. If Congress approves a debt ceiling deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, payments will resume in late August. Even if the deal falls through, payments will resume by 60 days after the Supreme Court decision. Regardless of what justices decide, more than 40 million borrowers will have to start paying back their loans by the end of the summer at the latest.
At 83, Al Pacino is expecting a baby with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah
NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby. Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo. Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. Her IMDB page says she's a producer. Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro’s own.
NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is holding its first public meeting on UFOs a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings. The space agency is televising Wednesday's meeting featuring an independent panel of experts. The team includes 16 scientists and other experts selected by NASA including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space. NASA officials says several committee members have been subjected to online harassment for serving on the team. They say that detracts from the scientific process. A final report is expected by the end of July.
Trapped by Sudan fighting, dozens of infants, toddlers and children died in Khartoum orphanage
CAIRO (AP) — At least 60 infants, toddlers and older children perished over the past six weeks while trapped in horrific conditions in an orphanage in Sudan’s capital as fighting raged outside. Most died from lack of food and or from fever. Twenty-six died in two days over the weekend. The extent of the children’s suffering emerged from interviews with more than a dozen doctors, volunteers, health officials and workers at the Al-Mayqoma orphanage. The Associated Press also reviewed dozens of documents, images and videos showing the deteriorating conditions. The particularly deadly weekend raised alarm across social media. A local charity was able to deliver aid to the orphanage on Sunday.
