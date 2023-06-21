Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
A Canadian military surveillance aircraft has detected underwater noises as a massive search goes on in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. A statement early Wednesday from the U.S. Coast Guard did not elaborate on what rescuers believed the noises could be. However, it offered a glimmer of hope for those now lost abroad the Titan as estimates suggest as little as a day’s worth of oxygen could be left if the vessel is still functioning. Meanwhile, questions remain on how teams could reach the lost submersible, which could be as deep as about 12,500 feet below the surface near the watery tomb of the historic ocean liner.
Democrats downplay Hunter Biden's plea deal, while Republicans see opportunity to deflect from Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Anxious Democrats are seeking to downplay — or ignore altogether — the impact of new criminal charges against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. And as Democrats dodge, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies seized on the legal development to tighten his grip on the GOP and deflect from his own legal shortcomings. But in a nation deeply divided by partisanship, there were few signs immediately after Hunter Biden’s plea deal was announced on Tuesday that the unprecedented prosecution of a president’s son had shifted the 2024 election in any significant way. Democratic officials privately described the federal case against his son as a minor distraction at most that could linger deep into next year.
Pride and pain for president as son Hunter has navigated years of investigation, reaches plea deal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had just six words to offer after his 53-year-old son Hunter pleaded guilty to federal tax offenses in a deal that is also likely to spare him time behind bars on a weapons charge. He said simply: “I’m very proud of my son.” That pride has been accompanied by pain, and for the president’s family, both have been on public display. Republicans have worked to use Hunter Biden’s actions — and his acknowledged struggle with addiction — as an anchor to try to drag down his father.
Trump's penchant for talking could pose problems as Mar-a-Lago criminal case moves ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Criminal defendants are routinely advised to avoid commenting on pending charges against them. But Donald Trump, the former president and current White House hopeful, is no ordinary defendant. In his first televised interview since his arraignment last week on federal charges, the former president acknowledged that he personally went through boxes of documents taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, drew factually incorrect parallels between his case and classified document probes concerning other politicians and claimed that he didn’t actually have a Pentagon attack plan that the indictment says he boasted about to others. Those comments — like any remarks made by a defendant about an ongoing case — could complicate his lawyers’ work.
Gang behind slaughter of 41 women at Honduran prison, officials say
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Women at a prison in Honduras had complained for weeks that gang members were threatening them. The gang fulfilled those threats Tuesday, slaughtering 41 women, many of them burned, shot or stabbed to death. Honduran President Xiomara Castro said street gangs planned the riot "with the knowledge and acquiescence of security authorities.” Castro pledged to take drastic measures, but she did not explain how inmates identified as members of the Barrio 18 gang were able to get guns and machetes into the prison, or move freely into an adjoining cell block and slaughter the prisoners there.
Modi to start US visit with yoga on the UN lawn, a savvy and symbolic choice for India's leader
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — There will be plenty of time to discuss global tensions during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S. this week. But he’s starting his day Wednesday by highlighting a pursuit of inner tranquility. His public schedule for the day opens with a group yoga session on the United Nations’ north lawn. The event honors the International Day of Yoga. Modi persuaded the U.N. to designate the day in 2014 as an annual observance. The yoga-themed U.N. visit is a savvy and symbolic choice for a premier who has made the ancient discipline both a personal practice and a diplomatic tool.
Once wrongly imprisoned for notorious rape, member of 'Central Park Five' is running for office
NEW YORK (AP) — Some consider Yusef Salaam a folk hero as a member of the “Central Park Five,” the group of teenagers wrongly convicted of raping a white jogger in a brutal attack 34 years ago. Now he is banking on his painful past to help win a seat on the New York City Council. Salaam says he offers a new voice that can speak about his community’s pain. His opponents are two state lawmakers who have had a long history in politics and say he doesn’t know enough about how local government works. Nevertheless, they acknowledge that they will have to overcome Salaam’s celebrity and public knowledge of his experience in the justice system.
Once starved by war, millions of Ethiopians go hungry again as US, UN pause aid after massive theft
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Millions of Ethiopians were starved by a two-year war. Now, even after peace, they are going hungry again. That's after the discovery earlier this year of a massive theft of donated food aid in Ethiopia. It has led the United States and the United Nations to take the dramatic step of pausing the delivery of food aid to Ethiopia countrywide. U.S. officials say this may be the biggest theft of food aid on record anywhere in the world. The U.S. and U.N. are pressuring Ethiopia's government to give up its control of the aid delivery process and make reforms so aid can flow again.
Judge rules Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors violates US Constitution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody ruled Tuesday that the nation’s first ban on such care for children violates the U.S. Constitution. Moody in 2021 had temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban while he considered the challenge to the measure. The law prohibited doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18. It also prohibited doctors from referring patients elsewhere from such care. The ban had been widely criticized by medical groups.
Powell to face Capitol Hill hearing at a time of rising uncertainty over Fed's interest-rate plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will begin two days of hearings before Congress on Wednesday that will likely focus on the question that consumed the central bank last week: How far and how fast will the Fed raise its key interest rate from here? The hearings follow a Fed meeting last week that produced a muddled picture of its likely next steps. The members of its policy committee predicted two more rate hikes this year to fight inflation, which they now think will be higher next year than they previously forecast. Despite that dour forecast, the policymakers agreed last week to forgo a rate hike for the first time in 11 meetings.
