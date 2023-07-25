House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing against President Joe Biden are rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry. The Republican leader's comments Monday on Fox News were his strongest indication yet that he's moving closer to launching a formal House impeachment probe. Once a strong ally of Donald Trump, the Republican speaker has yet to endorse Trump or any other Republican running for president. McCarthy is under enormous pressure from Trump allies with his slim GOP majority to elevate their priorities. White House spokesman Ian Sams said the House GOP’s eagerness to go after the president "regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”
For Emmett Till's family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
President Joe Biden has signed a proclamation establishing a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager from Chicago whose abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi in 1955 helped propel the civil rights movement. The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument will be located across three sites in Illinois and Mississippi and will be federally protected places. Till’s family members and a national organization seeking to preserve Black cultural heritage sites say their work protecting the Till legacy continues after the Democratic president’s signing Tuesday. The Till relatives and the preservationists are raising money to restore each of the sites for inclusion in the National Park System.
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border but gives Biden administration time to appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to many migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. The court ruling Tuesday takes away a key enforcement tool that President Joe Biden’s administration set in place when coronavirus-based restrictions expired in May. But it won’t go into effect immediately. The judge said he’ll give the administration two weeks so it can appeal. The administration has relied on the new rule to manage immigration at the southern border. A group of immigrant rights organizations that sued said the rule violates immigration law that allows people to seek asylum wherever they arrive on the border.
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers potentially dodging calamitous strike
NEW YORK (AP) — UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.” The agreement includes a provision to increase starting pay for part-time workers, which had been a sticking point in the negotiations. The two sides reached a tentative agreement early on safety issues, including equipping more trucks with air conditioning equipment. Under the agreement, UPS said it would add air conditioning to U.S. small delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024.
Trevor Reed, Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022, is injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says a former U.S. Marine who was released from Russia in a prisoner swap last year has been injured while fighting in Ukraine. Spokesman Vedant Patel says Reed was taken to Germany for medical care. He said Reed was not acting on behalf of the U.S. government. Reed was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap last year in exchange for a Russian pilot imprisoned in the U.S. for a drug trafficking conspiracy. The Messenger was first to report Reed’s injury.
DeSantis cuts a third of his presidential campaign staff as he mounts urgent reset
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential contender Ron DeSantis is cutting far more campaign staff than previously thought as he works to reset his stumbling campaign amid unexpected financial trouble. DeSantis has cut a third of his campaign staff — or 38 people. That's according to campaign aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal campaign strategy. The dramatic staffing cuts include the “less than 10” employees that DeSantis revealed letting go earlier in the month just as federal filings showed that his campaign was burning through cash at an unsustainable rate, even before launching a substantial paid advertising campaign. His campaign manager Generra Peck says the campaign has taken “additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations."
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the US
BEIJING (AP) — China has removed the country's sometimes outspoken foreign minister from office and replaced him with his predecessor. It's a move that doesn't appear to signal any major change in the country's sharp-elbowed foreign policy or bode for improvement in relations with chief rival, the U.S. In an announcement on Tuesday evening, state media gave no reason for Qin Gang's removal and replacement by Wang Yi. The development comes after Qin dropped out of sight almost a month ago. The ministry has provided no information about Qin's status in keeping with the ruling Communist Party’s standard approach to personnel matters.
Israeli doctors walk off the job, more strikes may be looming after a law weakening courts passed
JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israeli doctors have walked out of work while labor leaders are threatening a general strike and senior justices have rushed home from a trip abroad. Tuesday's developments followed a day after the government approved a law weakening the country’s Supreme Court . Critics say it will erode the system of checks and balances. Four leading Israeli newspapers covered their front pages in black ink, an ominous image paid for by an alliance of high-tech companies. The law is the first of a series of measures that make up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive judicial overhaul plan. It came despite seven months of fierce popular resistance and anti-government protests.
Safety net with holes? Programs to help crime victims can leave them fronting bills
Thousands of crime victims each year are confronted with the difficult financial reality of state compensation programs that are billed as safety nets to offset costs like funerals, medical care, relocation and other needs. Many programs require victims to pay for those expenses first and exhaust all means of payment before they reimburse costs, often at rates that don’t fully cover expenses. The programs also struggle under often unstable funding mechanisms that leave their budgets vulnerable to shortages and the changing priorities of lawmakers. Well-intentioned prison and criminal justice reforms aimed at reducing incarceration have caused shortfalls in some states that rely heavily on court or prison fines and fees for funding.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.
