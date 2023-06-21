The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
The U.S. Coast Guard says more underwater noises have been heard in the area where rescuers are searching for a submersible that went missing in the North Atlantic while bringing five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. Coast Guard officials said Wednesday that the sounds were detected by a Canadian surveillance vessel. The news provided a glimmer of hope three days after the Titan disappeared. But even those who expressed some optimism warned that many obstacles remain. Search crews need to pinpoint the vessel's location, reach it, and bring it to the surface before the passengers' oxygen supply runs out.
Explosion hits a building in Paris, injuring 24. Police are trying to determine the cause
PARIS (AP) — Police say a strong explosion has hit a building in Paris’ Left Bank, leaving 24 people injured. The blast ignited a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood on Wednesday. Paris police said that the facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement collapsed, and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside. Local officials attributed the blast and blaze to a gas leak. The Paris prosecutor said an investigation was opened into aggravated involuntary injury and the probe would examine whether the explosion stemmed from a suspected violation of safety rules.
US approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first 'lab-grown' meat
Chicken grown from animal cells, not from slaughtered birds, can now be sold in the U.S. The Agriculture Department issued approvals Wednesday to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab-grown” or “cultivated” meat. The meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. The goal is to eliminate harm to animals and drastically reduce the environmental impacts of raising them. The meat will initially be sold only at upscale restaurants.
Virginians oust Democrat who sought abortion limits and Republican who denied 2020 results
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A handful of Virginia incumbents prevailed over challengers in a closely watched primary election. But two of the state’s most controversial political figures — Republican Sen. Amanda Chase and Democrat Sen. Joe Morrissey — lost their party’s nomination Tuesday. Both parties and both General Assembly chambers had competitive contests on Tuesday, including in some of the swing districts that will help determine the balance of power come November. An unusually high number of sitting officeholders were also facing serious challenges in an election season that’s been upended by new political maps. Virginia's results are often closely watched for hints of voter sentiment heading into the following year’s midterm or presidential cycle.
Police say Idaho dad killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor's oldest son
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released police document alleges an Idaho father ‘executed’ a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children. Majorjon Kaylor is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting. A probable cause affidavit from an Idaho State Police detective says Kaylor shot Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, and her youngest son, 16-year-old Aiken Smith in the temple at close range. The affidavit says Smith’s older brother, 18-year-old Devin Smith, was shot multiple times. Kaylor has not yet entered a plea. He's being held without bond.
Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he's quitting Fox News' political combat show 'The Five'
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran television personality Geraldo Rivera says he's quitting as one of the lonely liberal voices on Fox News Channel's political combat show “The Five.” Rivera, who turns 80 next month, said that a growing tension on the show made it no longer worth it. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, he calls it a “rocky ride” but also an exhilarating adventure. “The Five” is Fox's most popular show despite airing in the late afternoon and features four conservative and one liberal voice kicking around the issues of the day. Rivera has had some particularly contentious exchanges with fellow panelist Greg Gutfeld.
Justice Alito accepted Alaska resort vacation from GOP donors, report says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito accepted a 2008 trip to a luxury fishing lodge in Alaska from two wealthy Republican donors, one of whom repeatedly had interests before the court. That's according to the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica, which also reported that that the conservative jurist did not disclose the trip on his financial disclosure that year. Alito flew to the fishing lodge aboard the private plane of billionaire Republican donor Paul Singer, whose hedge fund has brought roughly a dozen cases before the court. Alito did not recuse himself from participating in any of those cases. His accomodations at the lodge were paid for by another wealthy donor. Alito said ProPublica “misleads” readers.
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon for what it calls a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into its Prime program and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the agency accused Amazon of using deceptive designs, known as “dark patterns,” to deceive consumers into enrolling in the program. It also alleged the company’s leadership slowed or rejected changes that made canceling the subscription easier. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gang slaughtered 46 women at Honduran prison with machetes, guns and flammable liquid, official says
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — An official says that gang members inside a women’s prison in Honduras slaughtered 46 other women inmates by spraying them with gunfire, hacking them with machetes and then locking survivors in their cells and dousing them with flammable liquid. It was the worst atrocity at a women's prison in recent memory, something President Xiomara Castro called “monstrous.” Relatives said inmates at the facility had been threatened for weeks by members of the notorious Barrio 18 gang. An official said Wednesday the gang members armed themselves, brushed past guards and even carried their own locks, to shut their victims in and burn them to death. The fire left the walls of the cells blackened and beds reduced to twisted heaps of metal.
Capitol rioter who shocked police officer with stun gun is sentenced to over 12 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A California man who drove a stun gun into a police officer’s neck during one of the most violent clashes of the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. Daniel “D.J.” Rodriguez yelled, “Trump won!” as he was led out of the courtroom where U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him on Wednesday to 12 years and seven months behind bars for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Only two other Jan. 6 defendants have received longer prison terms so far after hundreds of sentencings for Capitol riot cases. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone lost consciousness after Rodriguez shocked him with a stun gun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.