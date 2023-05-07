Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded seven others – three critically – in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be nearby. Authorities on Saturday did not immediately provide details about the victims, but witnesses reported seeing children among them. Some said they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall security guard unconscious on the ground. The shooting was the latest episode of gun violence to strike the country. It sent hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic.
King Charles III crowned with regal pomp, cheers and shrugs
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain. At a coronation with displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was presented with an orb, a sword and scepter. He had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon a 700-year-old oak chair. Inside the medieval abbey, trumpets sounded, and the congregation of more than 2,000 shouted “God save the king!” Outside, thousands of troops, hundreds of thousands of spectators and scores of protesters converged.
Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived at his father's coronation alone and he left alone. The disgruntled Duke of Sussex sat two rows behind his brother, Prince William, heir to the throne, in the pomp-filled ceremony Saturday at Westminster Abbey. The isolation was likely the result of quitting his royal duties and, thus, no longer ranking as a senior family member. It didn't help that he alienated himself from his father and brother by airing grievances and telling palace secrets in his explosive best-selling memoir, “Spare.” Buckingham Palace had said Harry wouldn't participate in the ceremony.
Michigan faces pushback with gun red flag law set to pass
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan could become the 20th state to pass a red flag law as the state looks for ways to address gun violence after its second mass school shooting in 15 months. The legislation has passed the Democratic-led Legislature and would be the first red flag gun legislation to pass in nearly three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will sign it. The law is already facing pushback on the local level. Sheriffs have shown resistance to enforcing something they believe to be unconstitutional. While the laws have seen widespread public support, an Associated Press analysis last year found they were barely used. The U.S. is on a record pace for mass shootings so far this year.
To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) — The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. Nationally, at least nine states are considering legislation related to school start times, up from four the previous year, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules. Large school systems including Denver, Philadelphia and Anchorage, Alaska, have been looking into later start times.
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race. Early favorite Forte was scratched in the morning because of an injury, the fifth horse to drop out in the run-up to the Derby. The deaths dealt further blows to a sport already reeling from a series of doping suspensions and breakdowns. Two Phil's finished second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force claims to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defense systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles. Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an early-morning attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It was also the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defense systems. The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have provided Ukraine with Patriot missiles.
For far-right activist, lawsuit becomes one-sided standoff
EMMETT, Idaho (AP) — A far-right activist best known for his showdowns with federal law enforcement in Oregon and Nevada is now waging a one-sided standoff of a different kind in Idaho. St. Luke’s Regional Health sued Ammon Bundy for defamation more than a year ago. Since then, Bundy has ignored subpoenas and called on scores of his followers to camp at his home when he learned he could be arrested for contempt of court. The judge eventually issued a default judgment against him, and Bundy will be expected to show up in court to find out how much he owes the hospital system.
Newton Minow, ex-FCC chief who dubbed TV 'wasteland,' dies
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Federal Communications Commission head Newton Minow, who famously described network TV as a “vast wasteland,” has died. Minow's daughter, Nell Minow, confirmed that her father died Saturday at home in Chicago, surrounded by loved ones. Although the Chicago attorney held his FCC post for just two years in the early 1960s, Minow left a lasting stamp on the industry — promoting public television and working to televise presidential campaign debates. He was 97.
LeBron's Lakers rout Warriors 127-97, take 2-1 series lead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series with a comfortable 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and a slow-starting LeBron James finished with 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. D’Angelo Russell hit five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who remained unbeaten at home in the postseason with a strong defensive effort against the defending NBA champions. Stephen Curry scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins had 16 in a collective stinker for the Warriors.
