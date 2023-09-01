US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market despite the high interest rates the Federal Reserve has imposed. Last month’s job growth marked an increase from July’s revised gain of 157,000 but still pointed to a moderating pace of hiring compared with the sizzling gains of last year and earlier this year. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5% to 3.8%, the highest level since February 2022 though still low by historical standards. But the rate rose for an encouraging reason: A sizable number of people began looking for work last month, the most since January, and not all of them found jobs right away.
In final hours before landfall, Hurricane Idalia stopped intensifying and turned from Tallahassee
ATLANTA (AP) — In the final hours before Hurricane Idalia struck Florida, experts say its eye experienced a phenomenon that kept it from further intensifying. Just after came another twist: A last-minute turn sparing the state’s capital city of Tallahassee from far more serious devastation. Idalia had grown into a Category 4 monster lurking off Florida’s west coast before dawn Wednesday, and the forecast called for it to continue intensifying up until landfall. But as the sun rose an hour later, there was evidence the hurricane began replacing the wall around its eye — and maximum winds had dropped to near 125 mph.
After Maui's wildfires, thousands brace for long process of restoring safe water service
Some populated areas of Maui are looking at months or even years before their water systems are fully and safely restored following the wildfires that devastated the island last month. Islanders can look to recent fires in California and Colorado for clues on how long it can take to make a public water service safe again after severe fire. In Paradise, California, the town is still replacing service lines and some water mains five years after the Camp Fire. On Maui, the first water quality tests have come back within safety levels. But much more extensive testing remains, including in most of Lahaina — the historic city nearly destroyed by fire.
Authorities release bodycam video showing the fatal police shooting of Black woman Ta’Kiya Young
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities have released bodycam video showing the fatal police shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a young pregnant Black woman. The lawyer for Young’s family said Friday the family has seen the video. The footage shows Young slowly accelerating toward the officer in her path as he yells for her to stop before firing the single bullet that ended her life. Young, a 21-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead shortly after the Aug. 24 shooting outside a grocery store in the suburb of Blendon Township. Her unborn daughter did not survive. The footage, which comes more than a week after her death, showed one officer at the driver’s side window, repeatedly demanding that Young “get out of the car.”
Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan set to meet amid efforts to repair Ukraine grain deal
The Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday. The meeting comes just over six weeks after Moscow broke off an agreement partly brokered by Ankara that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets despite the 18-month war. The Kremlin announced the talks Friday amid continuing international efforts to patch up the Black Sea Grain Initiative. That deal got grain and other food to Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat. Turkey, together with the United Nations, brokered a deal in July 2022 that allowed Ukraine to ship grain and other foodstuffs from three Black Sea ports.
Emergency services leave South Africa fire scene. Now comes the grisly task of identifying bodies
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Emergency services teams have left the scene of one of South Africa’s deadliest inner-city fires at a rundown apartment block in Johannesburg. Pathologists now face the grisly task of identifying dozens of charred bodies and some body parts that were transported to several mortuaries across the city. That will establish if the death toll of 74 rises following Thursday's predawn blaze at a building that was inhabited by mainly homeless people. A spokesperson says emergency services conducted three searches through all five stories of the building and believe that all bodies and body parts have now been removed. She says the building has now been handed over to police and forensic investigators.
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
NEW YORK (AP) — The nursing home industry is criticizing the Biden administration’s decision to require the homes to comply with federal rules on staffing levels. The government says most of the 15,000 U.S. nursing homes would have to add staffers and keep a registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day. The move has been sought for decades by older adults and those with disabilities. But the proposed staffing minimums announced Friday are lower than many advocates had hoped. The nursing home industry opposes staffing minimums. LeadingAge represents nonprofit nursing homes and says the industry already is in a workforce crisis and “there are simply no people to hire.”
A look inside Donald Trump's deposition: Defiance, deflection and the 'hottest brand in the world'
NEW YORK (AP) — In newly public testimony, Donald Trump boasts about building a multibillion-dollar brand and saving “millions of lives” as president. He spars with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, telling Letitia James “the whole case is crazy” and accusing her staff of trying to trip him up like old-time TV lawyer Perry Mason did to witnesses. Trump’s lawyers posted a transcript of his April deposition in a flurry of court filings Wednesday related to James' lawsuit. A video recording of his testimony could be played when the lawsuit goes to trial Oct. 2.
Car bomb explosions and hostage-taking inside prisons underscore Ecuador's fragile security
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The fragile security of Ecuador has been underscored by the explosions of four car bombs and the hostage-taking of more than 50 law enforcement officers inside various detention facilities. Ecuador’s National Police on Thursday reported no injuries resulting from the explosions in Quito and in a province that borders Peru, while Interior Minister Juan Zapata said none of the law enforcement officers taken hostage had been injured. Authorities say the brazen actions were the response of criminal groups to the relocation of various inmates and other government measures. The crimes happened three weeks after the assassination of a presidential candidate rattled Ecuadorians.
After outrage over Taylor Swift tickets, reform has been slow across the US
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Many of the major reforms to ticket sellers in the U.S. have failed to pass this year. The proposals were inspired in part by complaints from fans who were unable to buy tickets last fall to Taylor Swift's summer stadium tour. The outrage prompted Congressional hearings and bills in state legislatures to better protect consumers. A proposal in Congress has failed so far to advance in the U.S. Senate. Legislation in Colorado was vetoed by the governor after drawing concerns from consumer groups. Legislation in California has been narrowed to a single bill that would ban hidden fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.