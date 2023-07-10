Putin hosted Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin at the Kremlin after abortive mutiny
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin days after the commander led a short-lived rebellion. The announcement Monday was the latest twist in a baffling episode that has raised questions about the power and influence held by both men. A Kremlin spokesman said the three-hour meeting took place on June 29 and also involved commanders from Prigozhin’s Wagner Group military contractor. Putin gave an assessment of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and of the revolt itself. The spokesman said the Wagner forces pledged loyalty to Putin. The confirmation that Putin met face-to-face with Prigozhin was extraordinary. It came just days after Prigozhin led troops on a march to Moscow in order to demand a change of defense minister.
Erdogan says Turkey could approve Sweden's NATO membership if Europeans 'open way' to Turkey EU bid
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country might approve Sweden’s membership in NATO if European Union nations “open the way” to Turkey’s bid to join the EU. Erdogan publicly linked Sweden’s membership in the Western military alliance and his country’s long-stalled application to become part of the EU for the first time before departing Ankara for a NATO summit that starts Tuesday in Lithuania’s capital. Turkey is a candidate to join the EU, but democratic backsliding, disputes with EU-member Cyprus and other issues have held up its progress toward membership in the 27-nation bloc.
Aging leaders Biden, King Charles III zero in on climate change in Windsor Castle meeting
WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and King Charles III are using their first meeting in their respective roles to highlight the generational issue of climate change as they prod private companies to do more to bolster clean energy in developing countries. The meticulously choreographed gathering at Windsor Castle injected substance into the type of encounter between president and monarch that historically has been more about the pomp and circumstance. After the arrival formalities, Biden and Charles participated in a climate-focused roundtable with officials from the financial and philanthropic sectors.
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources
WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists. Two people familiar with Nassar's stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday. One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
CHICAGO (AP) — Families around the U.S. are scrambling to navigate new laws that prohibit their transgender children and teenagers from accessing gender-affirming care. With at least 20 states moving to ban or to restrict such care for minors, some kids feel they are receiving the message that they cannot be themselves. For more than a decade prior, such treatments were available to children and teens across the U.S. and have been endorsed by major medical associations. Many parents are doing their best to support their children through the turmoil, even traveling out of state to help their children find the care they need.
Trump and DeSantis begin eyeing Super Tuesday states as they prepare for 2024 long game
As the Republican presidential primary intensifies this summer, most White House hopefuls are devoting their time to events in Iowa and New Hampshire, the states that will kick off the nomination process early next year. Not Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump. The leading contenders for the GOP nod so far aren't ignoring voters in the traditional early states. But they doing more than the other GOP candidates to strengthen their position in states like Tennessee and Alabama that will hold contests on so-called Super Tuesday. That’s when the largest number of of delegates, which candidates win state-by-state, are up for grabs of any single day in the primary cycle. DeSantis will speak in Nashville on Saturday, while Trump will be in Alabama in a few weeks.
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
NEW YORK (AP) — Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York's Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. The slow-moving storm reached New England in the morning after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut. Heavy downpours with possible flash flooding were forecast in parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. The storm canceled hundreds of flights in the New York and Boston airports. Vermont has evacuated some campers and people stuck in homes after getting several inches of rain, with more on the way.
Man with knife kills 6 people at kindergarten in China before being arrested, police and reports say
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police and a news report say a man with a knife killed six people and wounded one more at a kindergarten. They say the attack occurred in Lianjiang, a city in the southeastern province of Guangdong. Police in Lianjiang said a 25-year-old man was arrested. Employees who answered at the Lianjiang police station declined to give more details. A news outlet, Dafeng News, cited an unidentified witness as saying the attacker’s child had been struck earlier by the car of one of the people who was killed at the school. It said one of the people killed was a teacher at the kindergarten.
In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
Archeologists are set to begin digging in a central Nebraska field to find the bodies of more than 80 children who were buried at a Native American boarding school. Crews on Monday will use shovels, trowels and smaller tools as they seek to find the remains of children who once attended the Genoa Indian Industrial School west of Omaha. The school opened in 1884 and at its height was home to nearly 600 students before closing in 1931. Residents of the tiny community of Genoa have been looking for the cemetery for decades with help from researchers and state officials.
Morocco's historic Women's World Cup debut inspires girls even if some in the Arab world ignore it
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco's national women's team will make its debut this month at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from an Arab world where many are crazy for the men’s game. After years of being largely in the margins, Moroccan women’s soccer is gaining new ground at home and beyond. It's starting to capture the imagination of more girls, win the hearts and minds of more parents and chip away at a traditional view by many of soccer as a men’s game. Moroccan soccer officials and players say their country's 2022 hosting of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which led to its World Cup qualification marked a watershed moment in perceptions.
