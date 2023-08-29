Idalia strengthens to a hurricane, pushing a surge of ocean water toward Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging people along a wide stretch of Florida's Gulf Coast to make their final preparations before Hurricane Idalia makes landfall. The hurricane is now forecast to become an extremely dangerous Category 3 storm, pushing a storm surge of up to 12 feet. Residents from Tampa Bay north through the Big Bend area have been loading up on sandbags and evacuated from low-lying areas. The National Hurricane Center projects Idalia could power up to 120 mph and strike hard in a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces Black leaders' anger after racist killings in Jacksonville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ron DeSantis scoffed when the NAACP issued a travel advisory this spring warning Black people to use “extreme care” if traveling to Florida. Just three months later, the Republican governor is struggling to lead his state through the aftermath of a racist attack that left three African Americans dead and the Black community outraged. African American leaders are arguing that DeSantis created the conditions that led to the weekend shooting. The tragedy cast a shadow across the Republican presidential campaign as candidates were forced to confront uncomfortable questions about the party’s increasing appeal among right-wing extremists. Virtually every GOP presidential candidate has embraced a message that downplays the existence of racism in America.
HBCU president lauds students, officer for stopping Jacksonville killer before racist store attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The president of the historically Black institution in Jacksonville, Florida, says a campus security officer tipped off by observant students likely stopped the killer who fatally shot three people at a nearby Dollar General Store from carrying out his racist attack at Edward Waters University. Students reported seeing a young, white man, pull into a campus library parking lot and began putting on tactical gear Saturday, Edward Waters University President Zachary Faison Jr. said Monday. They immediately flagged down a security officer who was on patrol to tell them what they saw. Minutes later, the gunman made his way to a Dollar General Store down the road.
UNC Chapel Hill shooting suspect's motive in the killing of a faculty member is unclear, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Police are searching for both the weapon and the motive in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that left one faculty member dead and prompted an hourslong lockdown. No other injuries were reported. Officials say the assailant in Monday afternoon’s shooting at a science building in the heart of the flagship university’s campus was taken into custody about an hour and a half after the gunfire was first reported. Neither the suspect nor the victim was immediately identified, and formal charges were pending. Police also say they're still searching for the gun.
Biden targets diabetes drug Jardiance, blood thinner Eliquis and 8 others for Medicare price talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says for many Americans the cost of one drug can be “the difference between life and death” as his administration announces the first drugs that’ll be targeted for price negotiations in an effort to cut Medicare costs. The popular diabetes treatment Jardiance and the blood thinner Eliquis are on the list of 10 drugs announced Tuesday. The federal government will take a first-ever step: negotiating those drugs' prices directly with manufacturers. The move is expected to cut costs for some patients but faces litigation from the drugmakers and criticism from Republican lawmakers. Tuesday's announcement is a significant step under the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by the Democratic president last year.
Conservatives are on a mission to dismantle the US government and replace it with Trump's vision
WASHINGTON (AP) — With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump. The conservative organizations are recruiting thousands of Americans to travel to Washington on a mission to dismantle the federal government and replace it with a vision closer to Trump's own. The Project 2025 effort is being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank and fueled by former Trump administration officials with a nearly 1,000-page how-to book. They want to shrink government from within by firing up to 50,000 federal workers whom Republicans call “deep state” bureaucrats.
Putin is not planning to attend the funeral for Wagner chief Prigozhin, the Kremlin says
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t planning to attend the funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a plane crash two months after launching his brief rebellion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn’t say where or when the head of the Wagner private military contractor would be buried. The Fontanka news outlet and other media said the 62-year-old Prigozhin will likely be laid to rest at St. Petersburg's Serafimovskoye cemetery, the previously site for high-profile military funerals. On Tuesday, heavy police cordons encircled the cemetery, where Putin’s parents are also buried, but no service was held immediately and the police later left.
Man who killed 3 at a Dollar General in Jacksonville used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville sheriff says the gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General used to work at a dollar store and had stopped in at one before a security guard’s presence apparently led him elsewhere. Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Monday that the shooter worked at a Dollar Tree from October 2021 to July 2022. He stopped at a Family Dollar store Saturday, went in, returned to his car and left when a guard pulled into the lot. He then pulled into a parking lot at Edward Waters University, donned tactical gear and left when security approached.
When it comes to the Hollywood strikes, it's not just the entertainment industry that's being hurt
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s been more than 100 days since members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working and more than a month since the actors union joined them. The financial ripples that the strikes have caused are wide-reaching. It's affected the obvious industries like studio rentals, set construction, props and makeup to things like coffee shops near studios and dry cleaning for costumes. All across Los Angeles, companies large and small are feeling the effects. The last writers strike took three months to resolve and is conservatively estimated to have cost $2.1 billion. This time around, the number will be harder to measure.
The math problem: Kids are still behind. How can schools catch them up?
Across the country, schools are scrambling to catch up students in math as post-pandemic test scores reveal the depth of missing skills. On average, education analysts say students’ math knowledge is about half a school year behind where it should be. The plunge in scores exacerbated racial and socioeconomic inequities in math performance. And students aren’t bouncing back as quickly as hoped, supercharging worries about how they will fare in high school. Using federal relief money, some schools have added tutors and other recovery programs. But the September 2024 deadline for allocating that money will arrive before many children have caught up.
