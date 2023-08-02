How the Trump fake electors scheme became a 'corrupt plan,' according to the indictment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The role fake electors played in Donald Trump’s desperate effort to cling to power after his 2020 election loss is at the center of a four-count indictment against the ex-president. The indictment detailed Tuesday that when Trump could not persuade state officials to illegally swing the election in his favor, he and his Republican allies began recruiting a slate of fake electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to sign certificates falsely stating he, not Democrat Joe Biden, had won their states. Those certificates were ultimately ignored by lawmakers. But prosecutors say it was part of “a corrupt plan" by Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the election.
Russian drone strikes hit a Ukrainian port on Romania's border that is key to grain exports
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian drones have hit a Ukrainian port city along the border with Romania, causing significant damage and a huge fire at facilities that are key to Ukrainian grain exports. Russia has hammered the country’s ports with strikes since halting a deal that allowed Ukrainian shipments to world markets through the city of Odesa. In the past two weeks, dozens of drones and missile attacks have targeted the port of Odesa and the region’s river ports, which are being used as alternative routes. The head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, said the city of Izmail was hit in the strikes on Wednesday. Izmail is on the Danube River that forms part of the Ukraine-Romania border.
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
A new quick study finds that human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth. And more than 2 billion people felt added warmth from climate change every single day of the month. Wednesday's study by Climate Central, a science nonprofit, says more than 6.5 billion people, or 81% of the world’s population, sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature. Researchers looked at 4,711 cities and saw the fingerprints of climate change in 4,019 of them for July. In the U.S., the climate effect was largest in Florida.
More teachers are quitting their jobs. Educators of color often are more likely to leave
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Teachers are leaving jobs in growing numbers, state reports show. The turnover in some cases is highest among teachers of color. A major culprit is stress — from pandemic-era burnout, low pay and the intrusion of politics into classrooms. But the burdens can be heavier in schools serving high-poverty communities that also have higher numbers of teachers of color. Nationally, about 80% of American public school teachers are white, even though white students no longer represent a majority in public schools.
Pope Francis urges Europe to work for peace as he lands in Portugal for World Youth Day
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis is challenging Europe to retake its role as a peacemaker and bridgebuilder. He made the comments as he arrived Wednesday in Portugal to open World Youth Day. More than 1 million young people from around the world were expected to attend the gathering which culminates with a papal Mass on Sunday. As he was travelling to Lisbon on Wednesday Francis vowed to continue urging young people to “make a mess.” It was a reference to his now-famous exhortation at his first World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro in 2013. It was a call for young people to shake things up in their parishes.
European militaries evacuate foreign nationals from Niger as regional tensions rise after coup
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — European militaries are continuing to evacuate foreign nationals in Niger, with a third French military flight expected to depart the African nation's capital. Defense chiefs from West Africa’s regional bloc are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss last week's coup against the country's democratically elected president. The 15-nation regional bloc ECOWAS has threatened to use force to put down the coup in Niger. The U.N. special envoy for West Africa and the Sahel told a virtual briefing late Tuesday that “different member states are preparing themselves to use force if necessary.” The pro-coup group M62 Movement urged residents in the capital, Niamey to “mobilize” and block the airport until foreign military forces leave the country.
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
MOJAVE NATIONAL PRESERVE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters aided by rain have made progress fighting a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and could threaten the region’s famous spiky Joshua trees. Fire officials say a brief, heavy downpour Tuesday afternoon helped keep the spread of the York Fire to a minimum and it's 23% contained after roaring through California's massive Mojave National Preserve into Nevada. It's California's largest fire this year. However, experts say the Joshua trees — which grow only in the Mojave Desert — are unlikely to regrow if they are scorched. Firefighters also are fighting to contain the fire without the use of bulldozers to avoid disrupting the fragile ecosystem.
Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths
ZHUZHOU, Hebei (AP) — China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. The Beijing Meteorological Bureau says the city recorded 29.3 inches of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning. Chinese authorities on Tuesday said the torrential rains around Beijing had destroyed roads, knocked out power and caused at least 21 deaths and left 26 people missing. Thousands were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing’s southwest. It’s unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages.
Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good under new US rules that kicked in this week
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thomas Edison's pioneering incandescent light bulb, which cast illumination by heating a filament until it glowed, is fading into history. New federal rules governing the energy efficiency of lighting systems went into full effect Tuesday, effectively ending the sale and manufacture of bulbs that trace their origin to an 1880 Edison patent. The big winners are likely to be more efficient and longer-lasting LED bulbs. The rules have been whipsawed by politics for years, and as a result may not result in sweeping change simply because businesses and consumers have already begun to embrace more efficient lighting on their own.
MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers
The arms race in the AL West began with Lucas Giolito and quickly escalated. After the Los Angeles Angels acquired Giolito and signaled their intentions to make a bid for the postseason, division rivals Texas and Houston answered with some big moves of their own. The Rangers acquired Max Scherzer and the Astros landed Justin Verlander before Tuesday’s trade deadline. That should set up quite a race down the stretch. Verlander returns to Houston less than a year after winning the Cy Young Award with the Astros. That was the third of his career, matching Scherzer’s total.
