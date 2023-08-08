Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. The vote sets up a fall campaign that will become the nation’s latest referendum on the issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion last year. The defeat of Issue 1 keeps in place a simple majority threshold for passing future changes to the Ohio Constitution, rather than requiring a 60% supermajority. Ohio Republicans placed the question on the summer ballot in hopes of undercutting a citizen initiative voters will decide in November that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution. Tussday's result marks the latest setback for Republicans in a conservative-leaning state.
Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves will face Democrat Brandon Presley in the November election
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has defeated two primary challengers to clinch the Republican nomination for a second term. He will face Democrat Brandon Presley in the November general election. Presley, a cousin of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, ran unopposed. Mississippi is one of three states holding races for governor in an off-year election. Despite Republicans holding all statewide offices, including the governorship for the past 20 years, Democratic Governors Association chair Phil Murphy has predicted the contest could be a “sleeper” — a state where the right Democrat could win.
Trump vows to keep talking about criminal cases despite prosecutors pushing for protective order
WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Jack Smith and vowing to continue talking about his criminal cases even as prosecutors seek a protective order to limit the evidence that Trump and his team can share. Fresh off his latest indictment, Trump called Smith a “thug prosecutor” and a “deranged guy" as the former president campaigned in New Hampshire on Tuesday. He lobbed the insults at Smith just days after the Department of Justice asked a judge to approve an order stopping Trump from publicly disclosing evidence in the 2020 election case. Federal prosecutors contend that Trump is seeking to “try the case in the media rather than in the courtroom.”
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is reinstating a regulation aimed at reining in the proliferation of firearms without serial numbers, called ghost guns. The court Tuesday voted 5-4 to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in Texas that invalidated the Biden administration’s regulation of ghost gun kits. The regulation will be in effect while the administration appeals the ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans — and potentially the Supreme Court. The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence supports regulation of ghost guns and praises the Supreme Court’s action. A gun rights group called the Firearms Policy Coalition Action Foundation says it's confident it can again defeat the rule.
Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has sentenced rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison Monday for shooting and wounding hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford handed down the sentence Tuesday to the 31-year-old Lanez, who was convicted in December of three felonies. Lanez pleaded for mercy before the sentence was delivered. He said in the courtroom that he takes full responsibility for his actions but did not refer to Megan by name, saying, “The victim was my friend.” His lawyers said they were “extremely disappointed. They plan to appeal the verdict. Prosecutors said the sentence represents justice for Megan.
Massachusetts governor declares state of emergency amid influx of migrants seeking shelter
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency Tuesday, citing an influx of migrants seeking shelter at a time when the cost of housing continues to rise. Healey said there are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 people – many of whom are migrants -- currently living in state shelters. That’s up from around 3,100 families a year ago, about an 80% increase. Healey said she is asking for federal help, including expedited work authorizations to allow the new arrivals to more quickly find jobs. As a right-to-shelter state, Massachusetts is legally required to provide eligible families shelter.
After a glacial dam outburst destroyed homes in Alaska, a look at the risks of melting ice masses
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents in Alaska’s capital city have lived with periodic glacial dam outbursts for more than a decade. But the latest flood, which destroyed at least two homes over the weekend, was surprising for how quickly the water moved. The flooding in Juneau came from a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier, which acts as a dam for the rain and melted snow and ice from a nearby glacier. Eventually the water gushes out from under the Mendenhall Glacier and into Mendenhall Lake, from which it flows down the Mendenhall River. These events happen in places around the world. But even in Alaska, which is home to the bulk of U.S. glaciers, they rarely garner notice.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the US are on the rise again, but not like before
COVID-19 hospital admissions are inching upward in the United States since early July. It's a small-scale echo of the three previous summers. Just over 9,000 people were admitted to the hospital in the week ending July 29, which was up by about 12% from the previous week. But the number of new hospital patients is still far lower than during summer peaks in the previous three years. Deaths appear to be stable. U.S. health officials say they'll keep a close eye on wastewater levels as students go back to school. The amount of virus in wastewater across the nation has been rising since late June.
In Mexico, accusations of 'communism' and 'fascism' mark school textbook debate
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The debate over school textbooks has gone ballistic in a short time as in Mexico. Opponents are hurling cries of “communist” and “fascist” at each other. The series of about three dozen government-written and free textbooks will be required reading for grades one to nine in every school nationwide starting Aug. 28. News Anchor Javier Alatorre claimed the new schoolbooks written by the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are trying to inject “the virus of communism” into kids. But government supporters have compared the opposition to Hitler after opposition party leader Marko Cortes suggested some of the texts should be destroyed.
From upsets to record attendances, these are the trends that have emerged at the Women's World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — The traditional elite being cut down to size has been the standout theme at the Women's World Cup ahead of the quarterfinals. Soccer's world governing body is trying to grow the women’s game at pace. It seems to be working. Established national teams have fallen one by one over the past two weeks. The two-time defending champion United States team joined Germany, Brazil and Olympic champion Canada by going home early. European champion England just scraped past Nigeria on penalties to survive the round of 16. The 32-team Women's World Cup, the biggest to date, has produced more goals in the first two rounds and more fans in attendance than ever.
