White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor is arrested in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a white Florida woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbor last week has been arrested. It was a violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2½-year feud. Fifty-eight-year-old Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, assault and more in the death of Ajike Owens. Authorities came under pressure Tuesday to arrest and charge the white woman who fired through her front her door and killed a Black neighbor in a case that has put Florida’s divisive stand your ground law back into the spotlight. Jail records did not list a lawyer who could speak on Lorincz's behalf.
CNN head Chris Licht is out at the global news network after a brief, tumultuous tenure
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings. David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday. Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim. Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political center. The executive’s revamp of CNN’s morning show fell flat, leading to the firing of longtime personality Don Lemon. Licht’s plans to restructure the network’s prime-time lineup have moved slowly.
Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in US. Here's how to stay safe
Canada is dealing with a series of intense wildfires that have spread from the western provinces to Quebec, with hundreds of forest fires burning. Wind has carried smoke from the fires southward, triggering air quality alerts throughout the United States. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday issued a poor air quality alert for New England, a day after parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota received a similar advisory. Last week, U.S. officials as far south as Maryland, Baltimore, Virginia and Pennsylvania reported being impacted by the wildfires. Fine-particle pollution — known as “PM 2.5” — is what’s being measured. The tiny particles are small enough to get past airway defenses and cause breathing problems.
House conservatives block GOP bills, voice frustration in response to last week's debt ceiling vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Eleven House conservatives have staged a mini-revolt as part of the fallout from last week’s vote to lift the debt ceiling. They tanked GOP leadership’s efforts to proceed Tuesday on a mix of legislative priorities. The passage of the debt ceiling bill was hailed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other members of GOP leadership, but dozens of GOP lawmakers voted against the measure, saying it didn’t do enough to restrict spending. Their dissatisfaction about the process spilled over into votes Tuesday on a measure establishing the rules for debate on various GOP priorities, which are now stuck until the impasse is resolved.
Ukrainian dam breach: What's happening and what's at stake
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fallout from the breach of a river dam along a frontline of Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to wreak havoc on lives, livelihoods and the environment. The dramatic rupture of the Kakhovka dam a day earlier unleashed a torrent of water from Ukraine’s largest reservoir into streets and homes downstream on the Dnieper River where tens of thousands of people live — in the thick of a combat zone where shelling regularly takes place. It’s not clear what caused the breach of the dam, which was already damaged in the war.
2 dead in shooting after high school graduation ceremony in Virginia capital
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and five more wounded in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia’s capital. Police also said Tuesday night that a 19-year-old is in custody and will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The city’s interim police chief said the two who died were an 18-year-old male student who had just graduated, and a 36-year-old man. The names of the dead and the suspect were not immediately released. But police said they believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.
Florida grand jury involved in Trump documents probe by Justice Dept., AP source says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are using a grand jury in Florida as part of their investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach property. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The grand jury is in addition to a separate panel that has been meeting in Washington for months to consider charges against Trump over the retention of hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and potential obstruction of government efforts to reclaim the records. A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith declined to comment.
Platonic co-parenting offers an alternate model for family building
NEW YORK (AP) — More families are coming together platonically. That means arranging to raise children with friends, known sperm donors or through elective co-parenting connections made on so-called mating sites. Advocates say platonic co-parenting often avoids the pain of divorce or the added stress and expense of going it alone. The idea of parenting with others platonically while living separately has been around for years among LGBTQ+ people. But it has gained ground among heterosexuals. Interest skyrocketed during the pandemic. Co-parenting matching sites are akin to dating services and apps. Users grew by the thousands during 2020 and 2021. Experts urge people who are serious about such arrangements to work out co-parenting agreements with a lawyer or family coach ahead of time.
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a payment pause that has lasted more than three years, more than 40 million student loan borrowers will be on the hook for payments starting in late August. A new debt bill passed by Congress removed any hope that the Biden administration would extend the pause again if the Supreme Court strikes down the White House's student loan cancellation. Among the most vulnerable borrowers are those who finished college during the pandemic. Millions have never had to make a loan payment, and their bills will soon start coming amid soaring inflation and forecasts of economic recession.
From swords to fishing lures to "sprinklers," MLB celebrations have become full-scale productions
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Major League Baseball celebrations have turned into a full-on production for some teams. About half the clubs in MLB are using some kind of prop or ritual to celebrate a big hit or a big play in ways that often go viral. The Pittsburgh Pirates use a sword and a “home run jacket.” The Minnesota Twins act like they're going fishing. The Baltimore Orioles operate a “human sprinkler.” The players say the celebrations are a way to connect with fans and break up the monotony of a season. Pirates star Andrew McCutchen says players are “showmen” and it's their job to put on a show when they take the field.
