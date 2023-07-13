Thousands of Ukraine civilians are being held in Russian prisons. Russia plans to build many more
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are being detained across Russia and the Ukrainian territories it occupies, in centers ranging from brand-new wings in Russian prisons to clammy basements. Most have no status under Russian law. An Associated Press investigation also found that Russia is making plans to hold potentially thousands more. A Russian government document obtained by the AP dating to January outlined plans to create 25 new prison colonies and six other detention centers in occupied Ukraine by 2026. In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in May that would make it easier for Russia to deport Ukrainians who resist Russian occupation deep into Russia indefinitely, which has already happened in multiple cases documented by the AP.
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. Previously all birth control pills required a doctor's note. Perrigo won’t start selling the pill until early next year. Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S. Medical societies and women’s health groups have pushed for wider access. They note that young women and those from low-income and minority backgrounds face extra hurdles getting a prescription.
Biden is showcasing new NATO member Finland as he closes out his Europe trip
HELSINKI (AP) — President Joe Biden is showcasing NATO's newest member, Finland, as he closes out a five-day trip to Europe. Biden standing alongside Nordic leaders on Thursday is meant to be a show of NATO’s expanding power and influence against a burgeoning Russia. The president's brief visit to the Finnish capital of Helsinki is the coda to his tour of the continent this week. The trip was carefully sketched to highlight the growth of the NATO military alliance that the president says has fortified itself since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finland became NATO’s newest member earlier this year, an entry that effectively doubled the alliance’s border with Russia.
Black Lives Matter movement marks 10 years of activism and renews its call to defund the police
The Black Lives Matter movement turns 10 years old on Thursday, marking the day in 2013 that the man who fatally shot Trayvon Martin was acquitted in his death. Gunned down in a Florida gated community where his father lived in 2012, the Black teen was the earliest symbol of a movement that now wields influence over national politics, law enforcement and broader conversations about racial progress in and outside the U.S. This weekend, national organizations and local organizers across the nation have planned events to mark 10 years of BLM. Sybrina Fulton, Martin’s mother, has been invited to address a BLM festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks
NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say that record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks. Authorities said Thursday that they used helicopters to rescue nearly 300 people who were stranded in the Chandertal area in the worst-hit Himalayan Himachal Pradesh state. Most of those rescued were tourists. The water level of the Jamuna River flowing through the Indian capital topped a 40-year record and reached 207.71 meters on Wednesday evening. India regularly witnesses severe floods during the monsoon season which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.
Mass grave with at least 87 bodies found in Sudan's volatile Darfur region, United Nations says
CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says the bodies of dozens of people allegedly killed by Sudanese paramilitary forces and an allied militia have been uncovered in a mass grave in West Darfur. The U.N. Human Rights Office said on Thursday that according to “credible information obtained by the agency,” the bodies of the 87 people were dumped in a grave near the Darfur city of Geinina. Some of the bodies were of people from the ethnic African Masalit tribe. Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country's military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into open fighting. Darfur has been one of the epicenters of the 12-week conflict.
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer is in full swing. A heat wave that’s been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest is bringing triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires. Forecasters say blistering conditions Thursday will build throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of California, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. An excessive heat watch is in effect through Sunday for interior Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. This week across the U.S., more than 111 million people are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.
Tourists are packing European hotspots, boosted by Americans
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Crowds are packing the Colosseum, the Louvre, the Acropolis and other major attractions as tourism exceeds 2019 records in some of Europe’s most popular destinations. While European tourists helped the industry on the road to recovery last year, the upswing this summer is led largely by Americans, who are lifted by a strong dollar and in some cases pandemic savings. The return of mass tourism is a boon to hotels and restaurants, which suffered under the pandemic restrictions. But there is a downside, too, as pledges to rethink tourism to make it more sustainable have largely gone unheeded in the most popular destinations.
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The union representing film and television actors says no deal has been reached with studios and streaming services and its leadership will vote on whether to strike later Thursday. SAG-AFTRA said its decision on whether to join striking screenwriters will be decided by leadership at a meeting Thursday. If the actors go on strike, it will be the first time since 1960 that actors and writers picket film and television productions. If that happens, actors will formally join screenwriters on the picket lines outside studios and filming locations in a bid to get better terms from studios and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.
Vondrousova tops Svitolina to become the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon in 60 years
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963. Vondrousova eliminated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory. Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open. Vondrousova will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur for the title on Saturday. Jabeur was the 2022 runner-up at Wimbledon.
