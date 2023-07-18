The American detained in North Korea after crossing the border was a US soldier, officials tell AP
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. officials say an American detained after crossing the border from South Korea into North Korea was a U.S. soldier. There were no immediate details about how or why the soldier crossed the heavily fortified border or whether the soldier was on duty. The four officials spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of a public announcement. Cases of Americans or South Koreans defecting to North Korea are rare, though more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea to avoid political oppression and economic difficulties since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Trump says he has been notified he's a target of the US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's been notified that he is a target of the Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying he received the target letter on Sunday night. Such a letter can precede an indictment; Trump got one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents. Special counsel Jack Smith is investigating attempts by Trump and his allies to block the legitimate transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Russia targets Ukraine's port of Odesa and calls it payback for a strike on a key bridge to Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said its forces shot down Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the Black Sea port of Odesa in what Moscow called “retribution” for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge to the Crimean Peninsula. The Russian Defense Ministry said it destroyed facilities preparing “terror attacks” against Russia involving maritime drones, as well as Ukrainian fuel depots. It was not possible to verify the conflicting claims by both countries. President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine on Monday for striking the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia with Crimea and was attacked in October 2022 and needed months of repairs. The bridge is a key supply route for the peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s relentless streak of dangerously hot days is finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city is to see temperatures soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Nighttime has offered little relief from the brutal temperatures. Phoenix’s low of 95 on Monday was its highest overnight low ever, toppling the previous record of 93 set in 2009. It was the eighth straight day of temperatures not falling below 90, another record. The length of Phoenix’s heat wave is notable even during a summer in which much of the southern United States and the world as a whole has been cooking in record temperatures.
Second heat wave in as many weeks grips Mediterranean while fires hit Spain, Switzerland and Greece
MILAN (AP) — Officials are warning residents and tourists packing Mediterranean destinations to stay indoors during the hottest hours as the second heat wave in as many weeks hits the region and Greece, Spain and Switzerland battle wildfires. In Italy, Red Cross teams checked on the elderly by phone. In Portugal, they took to social media to warn people not to leave pets or children in parked cars. In Greece, volunteers handed out drinking water. In Spain, they reminded people to protect themselves from wildfire smoke. Several parts of southern Europe are sweating through a new heat wave, amplified by climate change, that is expected to persist for days. The U.N. weather agency said that temperatures in Europe could break even the 48.8-degree Celsius record set in Sicily two years ago.
Trump's classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge who issued a court ruling last year that critics said was unduly favorable to Donald Trump is set to preside over the first pretrial conference in his landmark criminal case concerning the willful retention of classified documents. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to appear Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case. It’s a routine subject for any prosecution that concerns classified information, but it’s notable because it will be Cannon’s first time hearing arguments in the case since the Republican former president's indictment last month.
Israeli protesters block highways in 'day of disruption' against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli protesters have blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv’s stock exchange and military headquarters in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul. Tuesday's latest “day of disruption” came as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week. Additional protests are planned throughout the day in opposition to the Netanyahu government’s determination to pass components of the overhaul plan before parliament’s summer recess.
Climate envoy John Kerry meets with Chinese officials in a new US push to stabilize rocky relations
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has told China's top diplomat that President Joe Biden's administration is “very committed" to stabilizing relations between the world's two biggest economies. Kerry met on Tuesday with the ruling Communist Party's head of foreign relations Wang Yi, telling him Biden hoped the two countries could “achieve efforts together that can make a significant difference to the world.” Ties between the countries have hit a historic low amid disputes over tariffs, access to technology, human rights and China's threats against self-governing Taiwan. Wang said the sides had suffered from a lack of communication, but that China believes through renewed dialogue “we can find a proper solution to any problems.”
Archaeologists in Louisiana save artifacts 12,000 years old from natural disasters and looters
VERNON PARISH, La. (AP) — Archaeologists have been gingerly digging up the ground at a site in central Louisiana this summer to unearth and preserve evidence of prehistoric occupation. The U.S. Forest Service says the site in Vernon Parish in the Kisatchie National Forest was found by surveyors in 2003. Hurricanes Laura and Delta uprooted trees and exposed some of the artifacts. Further damage has been done by looters making unauthorized digs. Forest officials say the site shows evidence of generations of people living in the area going back 12,000 years. The salvaged artifacts will be sorted, catalogued and examined as researchers at the archaeology lab seek to make determinations about past cultures at the site.
No winner in Monday's Powerball drawing. Jackpot reaches $1 billion
ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.
