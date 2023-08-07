Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
Donald Trump's legal team has told a judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him that the prosecutors’ proposed protective order aimed at preventing the public disclosure of evidence is too broad and would restrict his First Amendment rights. Lawyers for the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner said Monday that the judge should impose a more limited protective order that would prevent the defense team from publicly disclosing only materials deemed “sensitive,” such as grand jury documents. Prosecutors quickly countered with their own filing accusing Trump of objecting to their proposal because he wants to use the government’s evidence to “try the case in the media rather than in the courtroom.”
2 dead, thousands of flight cancellations, 1.1 million lose power in eastern US storms
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least two people have died, thousands of U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 1 million have lost power as destructively strong storms move through the eastern U.S. Residents were warned to stay indoors Monday and prepare for the worst. The threat of severe thunderstorms and tornados stretched from Alabama to New York. Officials say a 15-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree in South Carolina and a 28-year-old man was killed by lightning in Alabama. Homes and businesses in nearly a dozen states lost power as trees and power lines fell onto roads and homes. FlightAware says more than 2,600 U.S. flights have been canceled and nearly 7,900 delayed.
Niger coup leaders refuse to let senior US diplomat meet with nation's president
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat says coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet with the country’s democratically elected president, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.” Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland also described the mutinous military officers as unreceptive to U.S. pressure to return the country to civilian rule. She spoke to reporters after a two-hour meeting in Niger’s capital, Niamey, with some leaders of the junta that has overtaken a vital counterterrorism partner of the United States. Leaders of West Africa’s regional bloc say they will meet later this week to discuss next steps.
An Ohio election that revolves around abortion rights is fueled by national groups and money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press analysis of campaign finance data shows that supporters and opponents of a proposed constitutional amendment change in Ohio are largely funded by out-of-state donors, despite repeated messaging about the need to get such interests out of Ohio politics. National money, celebrities and influence are fueling much of the last-ditch campaigning and misinformation about the Tuesday ballot measure, known as Issue 1. The measure would raise the threshold to pass amendments to the Ohio Constitution from a simple majority to 60%. If voters approve Issue 1, it would make it more difficult for an abortion rights amendment on the November ballot to succeed.
Brazil has 1.7 million Indigenous people, near double the count from prior census, government says
BELEM, Brazil (AP) — The diminutive woman with a white feather headdress was standing on the stage of the majestic colonial theater in Brazil’s Amazon and addressing the crowd. Minister of Indigenous People Sonia Guajajara declared the day “the milestone of Indigenous participation,” then cited the national statistics institute’s freshly released census data that revealed the full scope of the nation’s Indigenous population: 1,693,535 people. While just 0.8% of Brazil’s population, the figure marks an 89% jump from the prior census, in 2010. “This a historic moment with that picture that the statistics agency has done,” she said on the eve of the two-day Amazon Summit in this city.
Megan Thee Stallion describes daily suffering after Tory Lanez shooting during rapper’s sentencing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion says she has not had a day of peace since Tory Lanez shot her in the foot three years ago. The hip-hop star said in a statement read for her by a prosecutor at a court hearing Monday that she is slowly healing emotionally but will never be the same. After a daylong hearing that included seven witnesses who spoke of Lanez's generosity and his goodness as a father, a judge is now expected to sentence him on Tuesday. Prosecutors are asking that he be sentenced to 13 years in prison. Defense lawyers are asking that Lanez get probation and an order to treatment for alcohol abuse.
Biden heads west for a policy victory lap, drawing an implicit contrast with Trump
TUSAYAN, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden is off on a Western swing aimed at showcasing his work on conservation, clean energy and veterans' benefits. The Democrat is seeking to draw an implicit contrast between his administration’s accomplishments and former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles. Biden left Monday for a three-night trip to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. In Arizona, Biden is expected to announce a new national monument to protect land and limit uranium mining. He'll talk about clean energy in New Mexico and veterans' benefits in Utah. Biden also will hold two campaign fundraisers. Trump remains the leading Republican candidate despite facing three indictments.
Ex-Minneapolis officer unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, didn't show any repentance or admit any wrongdoing as he was sentenced to nearly five years. Thao testified previously that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when holding back bystanders as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man pleaded for his life in 2020. A bystander video captured Floyd’s fading cries of “I can’t breathe.” Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty in May of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Monday's sentence will run concurrently with a 3 1/2-year sentence on a federal civil rights conviction.
2 Russian missile strikes hit a city in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 5 people, officials say
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say that two Russian missiles have hit the center of Pokrovsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, killing at least five people and wounding two dozens more. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an online statement accused Russia of trying to leave “only broken and scorched stones” in eastern Ukraine. His remarks accompanied footage of a damaged, five-story residential building. The deadly attack came just a day after officials from around 40 countries gathered in Saudi Arabia to find a peaceful settlement for the war in Ukraine. Russia denounced the talks as not having “the slightest added value” because Moscow — unlike Kyiv — wasn’t invited.
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation's most violent fields
Shootings and other attacks are increasing at hospitals across the U.S., contributing to health care becoming one of the nation's most violent fields. Numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show American health care workers are now far more likely to suffer nonfatal injuries by violence than workers in any other profession, including law enforcement. They racked up 73% of all such injuries in 2018, the most recent year for which figures are available. Hospitals have armed security officers with handguns, stun guns or batons. Some states allow hospitals to create their own police forces, including Indiana, Ohio and Georgia.
