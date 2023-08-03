Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Trump appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington’s federal courthouse two days after being indicted on four felony counts by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. The charges accuse him of trying to subvert the will of voters and undo his election loss in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent and bloody clash with law enforcement.
After his hearing in federal court, Trump calls it a 'very sad day for America.' Follow live updates
Former President Donald Trump called it a “very sad day for America” after pleading not guilty in Washington’s federal court to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election. Trump addressed the proceedings Thursday in a brief statement on a drizzly tarmac before he boarded his plane back to New Jersey. He characterized the case as a “persecution” designed to hurt his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to four federal counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. He is accused of brazenly conspiring with allies to spread falsehoods and concoct schemes intended to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden.
Appeals court allows Biden asylum restrictions to temporarily stay in place as case plays out
WASHINGTON (AP) — An appeals court is allowing a rule restricting asylum at the southern border to temporarily stay in place in a major win for the Biden administration. The court decided Thursday to grant the administration’s request to keep its policy in place while a longer legal battle plays out over the rule’s legality. The new rule makes it extremely difficult to be granted asylum unless a migrant first seeks protection in a country they’re traveling through or applies online. It was put in place back in May when the U.S. ended a different policy linked to the pandemic that also limited asylum. Rights groups sued over the new rule, saying it endangered migrants.
Both expelled members of ‘Tennessee Three’ win back their state House seats
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have reclaimed their legislative seats after they were expelled for involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. The young Black lawmakers had been reinstated by local officials after being booted from the GOP-dominated Statehouse, but only on an interim basis. They advanced through a special election to fully reclaim their positions. Both faced opponents in districts that heavily favor Democrats. The two had become Democratic heroes as members of the “Tennessee Three,” a trio of lawmakers who this spring demonstrated in the House chamber with a bullhorn and joined protesters’ chants and cries for action on gun control.
Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are releasing new information about the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Republicans on Thursday released the transcript of an interview with Devon Archer, who was Hunter Biden's business partner. The Republicans released the transcript as they focused their attention on Biden’s family rather than Donald Trump’s appearance in court Thursday on federal charges. Archer testified about how Joe Biden’s youngest son used his relationship with his father, who was then vice president, to gin up business. But pressed repeatedly by Democrats, Archer offered no tangible evidence that Joe Biden's role in his son’s work was more than saying hello during daily calls.
South Korean police pursue suspect in 2nd stabbing attack in 2 days
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday in South Korea, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall, which left at least 14 people were wounded in the city of Seongnam. Just hours after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday called for “ultra-strong” law enforcement measures in response to that attack, police found themselves chasing the suspect in another stabbing incident at a high school in Daejeon city. At least five people were hurt by the car, and nine others were stabbed during Thursday’s attacks in Seongnam that occurred in a crowded leisure district near a subway,
White ex-officers in Mississippi plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have pleaded guilty to federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized during a home raid that ended when an officer shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday as the former officers appeared in federal court. Court documents say the officers called themselves The Goon Squad “because of their willingness to use excessive force and and not to report it.” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the officers had "tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims.” The former officers also face state criminal charges, including assault, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with Black journalism professor
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University has reached a $1 million settlement Thursday with a Black journalism professor whose hiring was sabotaged by backlash her past work promoting diversity. The nation’s largest public school agreed to pay Kathleen McElroy and apologized to her while admitting “mistakes were made during the hiring process.” Texas A&M had initially welcomed McElroy, a Texas A&M graduate, with great fanfare to revive the school’s journalism department. She is a former New York Times editor and had overseen the journalism school at the more liberal University of Texas at Austin campus.
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers has been formally sentenced to death. A federal judge imposed the sentence Thursday. That’s one day after a jury determined that capital punishment was appropriate for the perpetrator of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Robert Bowers ranted about Jews online before carrying out the attack at Tree of Life synagogue. The 50-year-old truck driver also wounded two worshippers and five police officers in the 2018 shooting.
Babies should get recently approved drug for RSV, CDC says
U.S. health officials are recommending that babies get a recently approved drug to protect them against a respiratory virus. An infection with RSV is a coldlike nuisance for most healthy people, but it can be life-threatening for the very young and the elderly. An expert panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the one-time shot for infants born just before or during the RSV season and for those less than 8 months old before the start of the season. The season is typically November through March. The CDC director later signed off on the recommendation.
