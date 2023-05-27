Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling, avoid calamitous US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached an “agreement in principle” to resolve the looming debt crisis. McCarthy outlined the proposed deal Saturday night. Biden and McCarthy spoke by phone earlier in the evening as they raced to prevent a catastrophic debt default. With the outline of an agreement, a legislative package can be drafted in time for votes in Congress next week. That's ahead of a projected June 5 federal default. Negotiators have wrangled over a deal that would also making spending cuts that House Republicans are demanding.
GOP-controlled Texas House impeaches Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, triggering suspension
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas House of Representatives has voted to impeach scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. The move Saturday triggers his immediate suspension and sets up a trial in the state Senate that could permanently remove Texas’ top lawyer from office. The historic vote came after a monthslong House investigation into the three-term attorney general that resulted in 20 charges alleging sweeping abuses of power, including obstruction of justice, bribery and abuse of public trust. After the vote, Paxton’s office said the impeachment was “based on totally false claims” and pointed to internal reports that found no wrongdoing. House investigators have said the attorney general’s own probe includes false and disproven claims.
Why Texas' GOP-controlled House impeached Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives has impeached him in a vote that automatically suspended him from office. The extraordinary and rarely used maneuver came Saturday in the final days of the legislative session. Paxton has allied himself closely with former President Donald Trump and the state’s hard-right conservatives, while House Republican leaders appear to have suddenly had enough of the allegations of wrongdoing that have long dogged Texas’ top lawyer.
As Elizabeth Holmes heads to prison for fraud, many puzzle over her motives
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — As Elizabeth Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase. The 11-year sentence represents a comeuppance for the wide-eyed woman who broke through “tech bro” culture to become one of Silicon Valley’s most celebrated entrepreneurs, only to be exposed as a fraud. Along the way, Holmes became a symbol of the shameless hyperbole that often saturates startup culture. But questions still linger about her true intentions — so many that even the federal judge who presided over her trial seemed mystified. And Holmes’ defenders continue to ask whether the punishment fits the crime.
Debt-ceiling deal: What's in and what's out of the agreement to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached an agreement in principle on legislation to increase the nation's borrowing authority and avoid a default. Negotiators are working on finalizing the bill's text. McCarthy said the House will vote on the legislation on Wednesday, giving the Senate time to consider it ahead of the June 5 deadline to avoid a default. A source familiar with the deal says it would keep non-defense spending roughly flat in the 2024 fiscal year and increase it by 1% the following year, as well as provide for a two-year debt-limit increase.
‘Anatomy of a Fall’ wins Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or, the 3rd time a woman has won top honor
Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” won the Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in a ceremony Saturday that handed the festival’s prestigious top prize to a twisty French Alps courtroom drama. “Anatomy of a Fall" is only the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d’Or. It stars Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband’s death. Cannes’ Grand Prix, its second prize, went to Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” a chilling Martin Amis adaptation about a German family living next door to Auschwitz.
Former US diplomat Henry Kissinger celebrates 100th birthday, still active in global affairs
Former diplomat and presidential adviser Henry Kissinger is marking his 100th birthday, outlasting many of his political contemporaries who guided the United States through one of its most tumultuous periods including the presidency of Richard Nixon and the Vietnam War. Born in Germany on May 27, 1923, Kissinger remains known for his key role in American foreign policy of the 1960s and 1970s including some of the most disputed policies of the Vietnam conflict. David Kissinger writes in The Washington Post that his father will celebrate this week with visits to New York, London and his hometown of Fürth, Germany.
Iran exchanges heavy gunfire with Taliban on Afghan border, escalating tensions over water rights
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Taliban and Iran have exchanged heavy gunfire on the Islamic Republic’s border with Afghanistan. The shooting Saturday sharply escalates rising tensions between the two countries amid a dispute over water rights. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted the country’s deputy police chief accusing the Taliban of opening fire first Saturday morning on the border of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province and the Afghan province of Nimroz. IRNA said Iran inflicted “heavy casualties and serious damage.” The Taliban claimed Iran shot first and that two people on each side were killed while others were wounded. The clash comes as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this month warned the Taliban not to violate Iran’s water rights to the Helmand River.
Ed Ames, '50s pop singer with Ames Brothers and '60s TV star in 'Daniel Boone,' dies at 95
Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, who later became a successful actor in television and musical theater, has died. He was 95. The last survivor of the four singing brothers, Ames died on May 21. On television, Ames was likely best known for his role as Mingo, the Oxford-educated Native American in the 1960s adventure series “Daniel Boone.” He also was the center of a bit on “The Tonight Show” that, thanks to his painfully uncanny aim with a hatchet, became one of the show’s most memorable surprise moments.
2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12 at home of Kentucky Derby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two horses have died the past two days following injuries at Churchill Downs. They are the 11th and 12th fatalities over the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Mare Kimberley Dream was euthanized after sustaining a distal sesamodean ligament rupture to her front leg during Saturday’s first race. Lost in Limbo was euthanized following a similar injury just before the finish line in Friday’s seventh race. A Kentucky steward’s report from May 13 lists the previously unreported death of Bosque Redondo after finishing 10th in the seventh race from an unspecified injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.