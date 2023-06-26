Chaos in Russia is morale booster for Ukraine as it pushes on with early stages of counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The armed rebellion against the Russian military may have ended quickly, but the disarray within the enemy’s ranks was an unexpected gift and timely morale booster for Ukrainian troops. A video of a well-known Ukrainian drone commander watching the revolt while eating enormous amounts of popcorn went viral. A plethora of gleeful memes mocking Russian leader Vladimir Putin inundated social media, and statement after statement from Ukraine’s top brass described the turmoil as a sure sign of more instability to come. A Ukrainian soldier who watched as he recovered from a battlefield injury said, “Everyone is excited.”
The Supreme Court's biggest decisions are coming. Here's what they could say
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term, including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights. There's also the case of a Christian mail carrier who refused to work Sundays when he was required to deliver Amazon packages and a case about the power of state legislatures to make rules for congressional and presidential elections without being checked by state courts.
Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they're drowning in debt
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, California, approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent. Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland's eviction ban ends July 15.
International group of agencies investigates loss of submersible carrying 5 people to the Titanic
An international group of agencies is investigating the loss of the Titan submersible, seeking to determine what caused it to implode while carrying five people to the Titanic. Investigators from the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the French marine casualties investigation board and the United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch are working closely together on the probe of the June 18 accident that drew worldwide attention. Evidence is being collected in the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in coordination with Canadian authorities. U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer, that agency’s chief investigator, did not give a timeline for the investigation.
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
SEATTLE (AP) — The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back. Among the targets for the experimental shots: melanoma, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer. The research has reached a turning point, scientists say, with many predicting new cancer vaccine approvals within five years. These are vaccines to treat existing disease but preventing cancer before it starts is another line of vaccine research. Patient volunteers say they are taking part in hopes of shrinking their tumors, but also to help future cancer patients.
Suspect pleads guilty in attack that killed 5 at Colorado Springs sanctuary for LGBTQ+ community
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub in 2022 has pleaded guilty in the attack. Monday’s plea by Anderson Lee Aldrich comes just seven months after the shooting and spares victim’s families and survivors a long and potentially painful trial. The attack at Club Q came over a year after Aldrich had been arrested for threatening their grandparents and vowing to become “the next mass killer.” But, charges were ultimately dropped in that case.
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor's sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that allows more than 230 men to sue Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a university doctor, the late Richard Strauss. Two cases involving the abuse were on a list of many cases the court said it would not hear. Ohio State University had urged the court to review an appeals court ruling that revived lawsuits after they had been dismissed. The men who sued are among hundreds of former student-athletes and other alumni who say they were abused by Strauss. He worked at the school from 1978 to 1998 and killed himself in 2005 at age 67.
Trump is honored by Republicans as the Man of the Decade in a Michigan county he lost twice
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been honored as the Man of the Decade in a Michigan county he lost twice. Trump returned to Michigan on Sunday looking to reclaim territory that helped propel him to the White House but slipped from his grasp four years later. Trump spoke in suburban Detroit, where he lost ground between 2016 and 2020 and would need to win it back if he becomes the 2024 Republican nominee. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin flipped in 2016 to put Trump in the White House but went for Democrat Joe Biden four years later. Trump spoke at an Oakland County GOP dinner, where he was honored by the party as Man of the Decade.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary are stabbed to death, and police don't know who did it
NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police say a couple celebrating a 50th anniversary were stabbed to death along with another family member in what was likely a random attack. Police say the bodies were found in a home in Newton after the couple didn’t attend church Sunday morning. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said that two of the victims were celebrating their golden anniversary over the weekend. Ryan says that "to have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic.” Police worry that the killer or killers may be still at large.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218 million deal
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (AP) — Formula One team Alpine has secured a $218 million boost from a group of investors that includes Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. French automotive company Renault Group says the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments. The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd. at about $900 million following this investment. Reynolds' co-investors include actor Michael B. Jordan and Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.