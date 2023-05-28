Debt ceiling deal: What's in, what's out of the bill to avert US default
WASHINGTON (AP) — The details of the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are out. The 99-page bill produced from their agreement Sunday would avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. But the two leaders still have to persuade Congress to pass the bill. Both sides can point to some victories in the package. It includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects. But some conservatives are concerned that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.
Jan. 6 rioters are raking in thousands in donations. Now the US is coming after their haul
A growing number of Capitol rioters are facing hefty fines on top of prison sentences at their sentencing hearings. That's because prosecutors appear to be ramping up efforts to prevent them from profiting from their participation in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. An Associated Press review of court records shows prosecutors in riot cases are increasingly asking judges to impose sentences that include fines to offset donations from supporters of the rioters. Prosecutors acknowledge there’s nothing wrong with raising money to pay for legal expenses. But the Justice Department in some cases has questioned whether all the money is really going to pay their lawyers because many of those charged have had government-funded legal representation.
More businesses require teens to be chaperoned by adults, curbing their independence
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — For many teens, roaming shopping malls, hanging out at amusement parks, and watching a movie at a local theater with their peers have been long considered the rites of passage to adulthood. But in the recently, that independence has been curbed. An increasing number of malls, amusement parks and other public places where teens gather to meet their friends, have implemented policies just ahead of the summer requiring them to be accompanied by adult chaperones at least for certain times of the day. Requiring an adult chaperone is not new to some malls, but experts say there’s been a renewed push there, and the trend is now spreading to other types of establishments as businesses grapple with increasing rowdy teen behavior.
Turkey's Erdogan wins another term as president, extends rule into 3rd decade
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won reelection in a victory that extends his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade. The divisive populist won Sunday's presidential runoff despite the fact that his country is reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled entire cities. A third term gives Erdogan an even stronger hand domestically and internationally, and the election results will have implications far beyond the capital of Ankara. Turkey stands at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, and it plays a key role in NATO.
Suspect arrested in 5 separate shootings in Phoenix metro area that left 4 dead
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead and a woman wounded. Mesa police say 20-year-old Iren Byers was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. They say a motive for the shootings wasn’t immediately clear, but Byers took responsibility for the shootings and told officers where they could find the clothes and gun used in the crimes. Police say video surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing the clothing reported by witnesses at multiple shooting scenes.]
North Korea notifies neighboring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
TOKYO (AP) — North Korea has notified neighboring that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. The notice gave a launch window from May 31 and June 11 and said the launch may affect waters in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island. Japan’s coast guard issued a safety warning for ships in the area during those days because of potential debris. Pyongyang said earlier this month its first military spy satellite was ready for launch. North Korea’s past launches have demonstrated an ability to deliver a satellite into space, but there are questions about the satellite’s capability.
'The Little Mermaid' makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Moviegoers wanted to be under the sea on Memorial Day weekend. “The Little Mermaid” easily outswam all box office competition. According to studio estimates Sunday, Disney’s live-action remake of its 1989 animated classic brought in $95.5 million in North America. It's expected to bring in more than $117 million before the long weekend is over. The launch ranks as the fifth biggest Memorial Day weekend opening ever. “The Little Mermaid” knocks Vin Diesel and “Fast X” out of the top spot. The 10th installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise starring Vin Diesel brought in $23 million domestically for a two-week total of $108 million.
Fight still ahead for Texas' Ken Paxton after historic impeachment deepens GOP divisions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The historic impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state. Paxton was impeached this weekend by the state's GOP-controlled House of Representatives after years of scandal and accused crimes. Paxton says he has “full confidence” as he now awaits trial in the state Senate. His conservative allies in the Senate include his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who has not said whether she will recuse herself from the proceedings.
Liz Cheney urges graduates not to compromise with the truth in commencement speech
Former Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney blasted Republicans raising fears about college students voting and implored new graduates not to compromise truths in a commencement speech at her alma mater. The Wyoming Republican spoke at Colorado College on Sunday about being ousted from House Republican leadership after calling out lies about the 2020 election and working on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Cheney's speaking schedule and subject matter have fueled speculation about whether she may choose to enter the 2024 GOP presidential primary race. Her fierce anti-Trump stances have elevated her platform high enough to call on a national network of donors and Trump critics should she run for the White House.
George Maharis, star of TV's 'Route 66' in the 1960s, dies at 94
LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Maharis, the handsome actor who became an icon to American youth on the hit 1960s TV series “Route 66,” has died at age 94. Maharis' friend Marc Bahan says he died Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills, California, after contracting hepatitis. Maharis and his co-star Martin Milner cruised the country in a corvette convertible, having adventures shot on location for the CBS series. Maharis, like his character Buz Murdock, was raised in New York's Hell's Kitchen. He studied at the Actors Studio, and strong reviews in stage plays led to his landing the TV role.
