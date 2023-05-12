In El Paso, pastors offer waiting migrants shelter and counsel
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — As confusion pervades El Paso, one of the busiest illegal crossings points for migrants fleeing poverty and strife, faith leaders strive to provide shelter, legal advice and prayer. At two Catholic churches across from the Rio Grande that separates the Texas border city from Mexico, one priest offered prayers for the throngs of migrants expected to try to enter as a pandemic-era restriction lifts. Another priest provided legal counsel for those who already rushed the border fearing even more punitive prohibitions are coming. Several faith leaders said they feared migrants would still seek to enter the United States, but taking more dangerous routes.
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts woman in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury has convicted Lori Vallow Daybell in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. The verdict marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs. Prosecutors charged Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, in September 2019. Prosecutors also charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial.
When Elon sparred with Christine: 3 takeaways from their on-stage interview
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk sat down in April for an on-stage interview with Christine Yaccarino, the advertising executive he named as Twitter's new chief executive on Friday. Their conversation at a marketing conference in Miami was notable for Yaccarino's attempts to pin down Musk on issues important to advertisers. Those include hateful messages, moderation and Twitter's commitment to keeping ads from appearing near objectionable material. Musk insisted, without evidence, that Twitter's algorithms, tools and transparency should do the trick. He went on to declare that if placating advertisers threatened “free speech,” he would gladly sacrifice their business.
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
DETROIT (AP) — A Tennessee company could be heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request to recall millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding that ARC Automotive of Knoxville recall 67 million inflators because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The agency says at least two people have been killed in the U.S. and Canada, and six others have been hurt as a result of defective ARC inflators. The recall would cover about one-quarter of the vehicles now on U.S. roadways. In a letter posted late Friday, the agency told ARC that it has tentatively concluded a that the inflators have a safety defect. But ARC responded that no defect exists.
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely is freed pending trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Marine veteran who used a fatal chokehold on an agitated New York City subway passenger was freed from custody hours after surrendering on a manslaughter charge. Daniel Penny appeared in court hours after turning himself in at a police station after prosecutors said they were charging him in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely. The 24-year-old did not enter a plea. Prosecutors said they are seeking a grand jury indictment. A judge authorized Penny’s release on bond following a brief arraignment. A judge ordered him to surrender his passport and not to leave New York without approval.
Sex? Sexual intercourse? Neither? Teens weigh in on evolving definitions — and habits
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — High school students are having less sexual intercourse. That’s what the studies say. But that doesn’t mean they’re having less sex. The language of young love and lust, and the actions behind it, are evolving. And experts say the shift is not being adequately captured in national studies. For years, studies have shown a decline in the rates of American high school students having sex. That trend continued, not surprisingly, in the first years of the pandemic, according to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found that 30% of teens in 2021 said they had ever had sex. That’s a huge drop from three decades ago.
A Texas woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend after she got an abortion, police say
DALLAS (AP) — Police say a man who didn’t want his girlfriend to get an abortion fatally shot her during a confrontation in a Dallas parking lot. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gabriella Gonzalez was with her boyfriend on Wednesday. She had returned from Colorado, where she had gone to get an abortion, the night before. Police say 22-year-old Harold Thompson tried to put her in a chokehold, then shot her in the head. Police believe he was the father of the child and did not want her to get an abortion. As of Friday he was jailed on a murder charge. Court records don’t list an attorney.
Early heat wave in Pacific Northwest could break records
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An early May heat wave this weekend could surpass daily records in parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington. Temperatures in Portland are forecast to hover in the mid-90s throughout the weekend. Temperatures could hit the low 90s in Seattle. Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of more frequent heat waves following the fatal “heat dome” weather event that prompted record temperatures and deaths in 2021. Many of those who died were older people who lived alone.
Heat back to the NBA's final four, top Knicks 96-92 for 4-2 series win
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 and the Miami Heat are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals after topping the New York Knicks 96-92. Max Strus scored 14 points and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and nine assists for the eighth-seeded Heat, who won the semifinal series 4-2 to go to the conference finals for the 10th time overall and the third time in the last four years. Miami became the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to make the conference finals — joining the 1999 Knicks. The Heat will visit Boston or Philadelphia in Game 1 on Wednesday. The Celtics and 76ers play Game 7 on Sunday. Jalen Brunson led New York, scoring 41 points on 14-for-22 shooting.
Oregon GOP walkout threatens bills on abortion, trans care — and senators' careers
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A boycott by Republican state senators in Oregon threatens to derail hundreds of bills, including on gun control and abortion rights. But a deadline looms that could also upend the protesters’ political futures. Republican and Democratic leaders in the Oregon Legislature met behind closed doors for a third day Friday to try to bridge the divide as the boycott entered its ninth straight day, with deeply partisan bills on abortion, gender-affirming care and gun control on the line. Lawmakers with 10 unexcused absences are barred from reelection under a constitutional amendment passed overwhelmingly last November by voters weary of repeated walkouts.
