Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Trump's Georgia 2020 election subversion case
ATLANTA (AP) — A conservative attorney who pushed a plan to keep Donald Trump in power has turned himself in to authorities on charges in the Georgia case alleging an illegal plot to overturn the then-president’s 2020 election loss. John Eastman was booked at the Fulton County jail Tuesday. Eastman is charged alongside Trump and 17 others, who are accused by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with scheming to subvert the will of Georgia voters in a desperate bid to keep the Republican president in the White House after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Eastman says the indictment "should never have been brought.”
Hawaii officials urge families of people missing after deadly fires to give DNA samples
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii are pleading with relatives of those missing after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century to come forward and give DNA samples. Officials said Tuesdsay that the low number provided so far threatens to hinder efforts to identify any remains discovered in the ashes. Some 1,000 to 1,100 names remain on a tentative, unconfirmed list of people unaccounted for after wildfires destroyed the historic seaside community of Lahaina on Maui. But authorities say that so far, DNA samples have been collected from from just 104 families. That's lower than what has been seen in other disasters. It's not immediately clear why. As of Tuesday, there are115 confirmed deaths from the fire.
Thousands of discouraged migrants are stranded in Niger because of border closures following coup
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Some 7,000 Africans who gave up on migrating to Europe have been stranded in Niger since the coup last month in which members of the presidential guard overthrew the West African nation’s democratically elected president. Niger’s junta has closed the country's airspace and regional countries have shut border crossings as part of economic sanctions, making it hard for people to leave. Niger is an important migration route for Africans trying to reach Libya as a jumping off spot to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Army commandos using helicopters and a makeshift chairlift rescued eight people from a broken cable car as it dangled hundreds of meters (feet) above a canyon in Pakistan. Authorities said the rescues were completed late Tuesday in a remote, mountainous part of the country. The six children and two adults became trapped when a cable snapped while they were crossing a river canyon. The children were on their way to school. The Pakistani prime minister congratulated rescuers for the success. The dramatic effort transfixed the country for hours as Pakistanis crowded around televisions in offices, shops, restaurants and hospitals.
UPS workers approve 5-year contract, capping contentious negotiations that threatened deliveries
The union representing 340,000 UPS workers says its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement reached last month. The vote results announced Tuesday put a final seal on contentious labor negotiations that threatened to disrupt package deliveries for millions of businesses and households nationwide. The Teamsters said that 86% of the votes casts were in favor of ratifying the national contract. Voting on the new five-year contract began Aug. 3 and concluded Tuesday. After negotiations broke down in early July, UPS reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters just days before an Aug. 1 deadline.
Drones downed in Moscow and surrounding region with no casualties, Russian officials say
Russia's defense ministry and Moscow's mayor said Ukrainian drones were downed in Moscow and the region around the capital early Wednesday. No casualties were reported. The mayor said one drone fell into a building under construction in Moscow City, a prestigious business complex hit by drones twice before. Several windows were broken in two buildings nearby and emergency services responded to the scene. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said the drone had been electronically jammed. It blamed the attack on Ukraine and said two other drones were shot down by air defense systems. Drone attacks on Russian soil have occurred almost daily in recent weeks, though they have caused little damage.
Who's in, who's out, who's boycotting: The 8 candidates expected on-stage for the first GOP debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It's official: Eight candidates will be on stage at Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate. The Republican National Committee announced who met its donor and polling thresholds late Monday. The eight candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former Vice President Mike Pence. Former President Donald Trump says he'll skip the debate and indicated he will hold a competing event instead. At least three candidates who thought they had qualified were excluded. One of them, conservative radio host Larry Elder, is threatening to sue the RNC.
Digital clones and Vocaloids may be popular in Japan. Elsewhere, they could get lost in translation
TOKYO (AP) — Kazutaka Yonekura dreams of a world where everyone will have their very own digital “clone,” an online avatar that's updated in real time with information about a person's tastes and habits. His startup is developing a digital double that can be used, for example, by a company recruiter to carry out preliminary job interviews, or by a physician to screen patients ahead of checkups. INCS toenter Co., another Tokyo-based startup, has been successful with so-called Vocaloids — computerized music simulating a singer' voice, often with manga-like characters as visuals. But while such technology may be popular in a nation that gave the world Pokemon, karaoke and Hello Kitty, Yonekura and others wonder if it will translate overseas.
Texas' floating barrier to stop migrants draws recurring concerns from Mexico, US official says
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A State Department official says Mexico’s government has raised repeated concerns with the U.S. about large buoys Texas put on the Rio Grande to deter migrants. The testimony Tuesday in a federal court in Austin sought to reinforce what the Biden administration argues are the diplomatic stakes over wrecking-ball-sized buoys authorized by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this summer. The hearing was held days after Texas repositioned the barrier closer to United States soil. U.S. District Judge David Ezra did not immediately rule on the case Tuesday. The Biden administration is seeking an injunction that would immediately remove the barrier.
'Get out of my house!' Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
MARION, Kan. (AP) — Newly released video shows the 98-year-old mother of a Kansas newspaper publisher confronting police officers as they searched her home in a raid that has drawn national scrutiny. It shows her visibly upset and demanding: “Get out of my house!” Video released by the newspaper Monday shows Joan Meyer shouting at the six officers inside the Marion, Kansas, home she shared with her son. She died the day after the raids of the Marion County Record and the homes of the Meyers as well as a Marion city council member. Eric Meyer says the stress contributed to her death.
