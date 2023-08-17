Maui's emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned after facing criticism for not activating disaster sirens during last week’s deadly wildfires that killed at least 111 people. The County of Maui announced Thursday on Facebook that Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Herman Andaya, who cited unspecified health reasons for leaving his post. Bissen said that “given the gravity of the crisis we are facing," a replacement will be named as soon as possible. On Wednesday, Andaya defended the decision not to sound sirens as flames raged. Andaya said officials were afraid the sirens would have prompted people to flee toward the mountains or inland, or into the flames.
Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
The Justice Department is seeking 33 years in prison for Enrique Tarrio, the former Proud Boys leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio and three lieutenants were convicted by a Washington jury in May of conspiring to block the transfer of presidential power in the hopes of keeping Republican Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election. Prosecutors are also seeking 33 years behind bars for one of Tarrio’s co-defendants, Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach, Florida, a self-described Proud Boys organizer. The sentence, if imposed, would be by far the longest punishment handed down in the massive Jan. 6 prosecution.
The fall of Rudy Giuliani: How ‘America’s mayor’ tied his fate to Donald Trump and got indicted
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani was feted, knighted and named Time magazine’s person of the year for his leadership as New York City mayor after the 2001 terrorist attack. But now he has seen his reputation eviscerated and his liberty imperiled for his steadfast defense of former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. On Monday, Giuliani’s downfall sank to its lowest level yet with his indictment in Georgia on charges he acted as Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert President Joe Biden’s victory. People who have studied Giuliani’s rise and fall see his failed 2008 presidential run as a turning point.
Residents flee, airlifts begin as wildfire approaches capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories (AP) — Residents of the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories are fleeing an approaching wildfire in long convoys of cars, while air evacuations are underway for those who cannot leave by road. High risk residents of Yellowknife, a city of 20,000, have been told to leave as soon as possible, while those in other areas should be out by noon Friday, because strong north winds could push the fire toward the highway needed for evacuation. Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 53,000 square miles. As of Thursday, 1,053 wildfires were burning, more than half of them out of control.
Biden's approval rating on the economy stagnates despite slowing inflation, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has devoted the past several weeks to talking up the positive impacts of his policies — but his efforts have yet to meaningfully register with the public. Only 36% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, slightly lower than the 42% who approve of his overall performance. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Both figures are close to where Biden’s approval numbers have stood for about the past year and a half. Signs of an improving economic outlook have done little to sway how people feel about him as Biden could face his predecessor and 2020 opponent, Republican Donald Trump, in next year’s election.
Pentagon review calls for reforms to reverse spike in sexual misconduct at military academies
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the U.S. military academies must improve their leadership, stop toxic practices such as hazing, and shift behavior training into the classrooms in order to address an alarming spike in sexual assaults and misconduct. The report says the academies must train student leaders better to help their classmates, and upend what has been a disconnect between what the cadets and midshipmen are learning in school and the often negative and unpunished behavior they see by those mentors. The review calls for additional senior officers to work with students and provide expanded training. The report was released Thursday.
Mississippi judge declares mistrial for 2 white men charged in attack on Black FedEx driver
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has cited police errors in declaring a mistrial for two white men accused of chasing and shooting at a Black FedEx employee who was making a delivery. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle driven by D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. Judge David Strong said he made the mistrial decision Thursday because of errors by a Brookhaven Police Department detective. The officer failed to provide evidence to prosecutors and defense attorneys. The judge said the officer also improperly testified about some guns that were found in the home of one of the men on trial and about shell casings outside the home.
Taliban official says women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public, and that the only way to wear the hijab, or the Islamic headscarf, is if the face is hidden. Afghanistan’s Taliban government that took over the country in August of 2021 has cited the failure of women to observe the proper way to wear the hijab as a reason for barring them from most public spaces, including parks, jobs and university. The Taliban’s restrictions on girls and women have caused global outrage. But the official, from the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, said Thursday that Afghans are in favor of the hijab.
Canadian woman sentenced to nearly 22 years for 2020 ricin letter sent to Trump in White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Canadian woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House. Pascale Ferrier, 56, had pleaded guilty to violating biological weapons prohibitions in letters sent to Trump and to police officials in Texas. Her defense attorney Eugene Ohm said Thursday that Ferrier was a French immigrant who had earned a master’s degree in engineering and raised two children as a single parent. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich handed down the 262-month sentence outlined in a plea agreement that also requires Ferrier to leave the country after release.
Sidelines are crowded because NFL teams are carrying 90-man rosters throughout preseason
More NFL hopefuls are getting an opportunity to stick around a little longer to showcase their skills this summer. One cutdown deadline will make things more difficult for personnel staffs because 1,184 players will become available at the same time. Teams are relying on their scouting evaluations to be prepared to scoop up talented players who get cut. Plus, they’ll be busy assembling a 16-man practice squad so it’s going to be a hectic time. When the league eliminated the first two rounds of roster cuts in March, it allowed teams to carry 90 players throughout the preseason. Rosters have to be trimmed to 53 by Aug. 29.
