Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Deadly floodwaters have inundated streets along the length of Mexico’s arid Baja California, where Tropical Storm Hilary came ashore Sunday. The storm then moved over Southern California, where it dropped torrential rains that swamped roads, trapped cars and flooded buildings. The National Hurricane Center predicts Hilary will unleash flooding across a normally dry region, swirling north into Nevada by Monday morning. Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan says the greatest danger is posed by the water, not the wind, and people should focus on avoiding flood risks.
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and likely others as well. Trump wrote Sunday on his social media site that the public knows him and “what a successful presidency” he had, so he "will therefore not be doing the debates.” Trump's spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate, or just those that have currently been scheduled. The former president and early GOP frontrunner has said for months that he sees little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee Wednesday, given his commanding lead in the race.
Vote count in Ecuador points to likely runoff between ally of ex-president and banana tycoon’s son
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The vote count in Ecuador's special presidential election points to a leftist backed by the country’s fugitive ex-president likely facing a runoff with the son of a banana tycoon. Ecuadorians voted Sunday amid unprecedented violence that even claimed the life of a presidential candidate at the end of a campaign rally less than two weeks before the election. Leftist Luisa González appears set to advance to an Oct. 15 runoff, according to early results released by electoral authorities. She will likely face Daniel Noboa, a former lawmaker and the son of Alvaro Noboa, who built his wealth on a huge banana-growing and exporting business.
Progressive Arévalo is 'virtual winner' of Guatemala election after corruption angered voters
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Outsider Bernardo Arévalo appeared to be the “virtual winner” of Sunday’s election to be Guatemala’s next president after voters became angry at widespread corruption and leaders’ failure to tackle it. A potential victory by the progressive candidate is almost certainly distressing those who have been enjoying impunity for corruption. With most of the votes counted, election authorities said the son of former president Juan José Arévalo led former first lady Sandra Torres by 58% to 36%. The results are unlikely to be the last word. An investigation that followed the first round of voting continues, and prosecutors appear to be on a path to stripping Arévalo of his political party. Now many Guatemalans wonder what happen between Sunday’s results and the transfer of power Jan. 14.
From turmoil to triumph, Spain earns its first Women's World Cup title with a 1-0 win over England
SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. After the final the player learned of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year. La Roja's first major international trophy also followed a tumultuous preparation for the team and its coach. Now they're world champions. Spain joins Germany as the only countries to win both men's and women's world titles. England's long wait for another World Cup continues.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central US, setting heat records
HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering temperatures are lingering in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. The extreme heat prompted Texas’ electric power grid manager to ask residents to voluntary conserve power Sunday night. Record highs have been recorded in Texas and other states. People were told to chug extra water while mowing lawns or exercising outdoors Sunday, and to check on neighbors to ensure air conditioning is available. Stifling heat in Texas overwhelmed new students taking part in orientation at Prairie View A&M University, northwest of Houston. University officials said they were reviewing operations after 38 students were hospitalized Friday night.
As thousands flee homes across British Columbia from wildfires, chiefs in one region report progress
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Firefighters are reporting making progress battling wildfires in a region of British Columbia where homes have been destroyed or damaged in recent days. The good news on Sunday came as thousands of people across the province have fled their homes. Firefighters also worked to keep blazes at bay near the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, though no one claimed victory as forecasters warned that drier and windier weather was coming. Fire managers asked people to stay out of evacuated areas for their own safety and to reduce the strain on first responders. Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson told residents it could be a matter of weeks, not days, before they could return home.
Where do the 2024 presidential candidates stand on abortion? Take a look
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than a year after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion, the issue has at times dominated the discussion among the Republicans seeking their party’s 2024 presidential nomination. It's sure to be on display during the first GOP debate of the campaign this week in Milwaukee. Some of the division within the field has come over whether there should be a national ban on the practice — and after how many weeks — now that justices have returned specific debate over abortion legality to the states.
A tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil starts offloading near Texas despite Tehran's threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker long suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil has begun offloading its cargo near Texas. That's according to tracking data analyzed Sunday. The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become mired in the wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. That's the case even as Tehran and Washington work toward a trade of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in South Korea for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. U.S. and Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.
‘Blue Beetle’ unseats ‘Barbie’ atop box office, ending four-week reign
NEW YORK (AP) — The DC superhero film “Blue Beetle” led weekend ticket sales with an estimated $25.4 million, according to studio estimates, dethroning “Barbie” from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month. The “Barbie” phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig’s film grossed $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. Its domestic tally is up to $567.3 million. The other half of “Barbenheimer” also continues to perform remarkably well. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, “Oppenheimer” now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.