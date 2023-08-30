Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida with 125 mph winds, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats. After coming ashore in the state's Big Bend region, the storm then swept into Georgia with 90 mph winds, flooding roads and sending some residents running for higher ground. No deaths were confirmed in Florida, but Florida Highway Patrol reported two people dying in separate weather-related crashes just hours before Idalia made landfall. State officials, 5,500 National Guardsman and rescue crews were in search-and-recovery mode, inspecting bridges, clearing toppled trees and looking for anyone in distress. Nearly a half-million people in Florida and Georgia were left without power.
Forecasters warn of increased fire risk in Hawaii amid gusty winds, low humidity
HONOLULU (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning gusty winds and low humidity are increasing the risk that fires could spread rapidly in the western parts of each Hawaiian island. Thursday's warning comes three weeks after a deadly blaze tore through a coastal Maui town during a similar alert. But the agency says winds would not be as powerful this time compared to Aug. 8 when flames burned down much of Lahaina and killing at least 115 people. Lahaina’s flames were fanned by wind gusts topping 60 mph. This time, winds gusts are forecast to be up to 50 mph.
Trump dismissive as New York attorney general accuses him of inflating his net worth by $2 billion
NEW YORK (AP) — Newly released testimony shows Donald Trump defending his real estate empire and his presidency in a face-to-face clash with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud. Testifying at a closed-door session in April, he said his company is flush with cash and claimed he saved “millions of lives” by deterring nuclear war when he was president. Trump said it was a “terrible thing” that Attorney General Letitia James was suing him over claims he made on annual financial statements. James says evidence shows Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth by more than $2 billion in some years. Trump's testimony was made public Wednesday.
Marijuana recommendation by US health agency hailed as first step to easing weed restrictions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has delivered a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration on marijuana policy, and Senate leaders are hailing it as a first step toward easing federal restrictions on the drug. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the agency has responded to President Joe Biden’s request “to provide a scheduling recommendation for marijuana to the DEA.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that HHS had recommended that marijuana be moved from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance, adding that “HHS has done the right thing.”
Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers' defamation case for withholding information
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud. The court ruling says the former New York city mayor gave “only lip service” to complying with his legal obligations while trying to portray himself as the victim in the case. The judge says Giuliani ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested in the case. An adviser to Giuliani says the ruling “is a prime example of the weaponization of our justice system." The election workers say they've endured a “living nightmare” and an unimaginable “wave of hatred and threats” because of Giuliani’s comments.
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell appears to freeze up again, this time at a Kentucky event
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell appeared to briefly freeze up and was unable to answer a question from a reporter at an event in Kentucky on Wednesday. He had a similar episode weeks ago in Washington. According to video from a local news station, the 81-year-old McConnell was asked whether he'd run for reelection in 2026. The senator asked the reporter to repeat the question before trailing off and staring straight ahead. His office said afterward that McConnell was feeling “momentarily lightheaded” and would see a physician before his next event.
Gabon's wealthy, dynastic leader thought he could resist Africa's trend of coups. He might be wrong
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The president of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, knew well the threat of military coups in his part of the world. But he swore one wouldn’t happen to him. “Rest assured that I will never allow you and our country Gabon to be hostages to attempts at destabilization. Never,” Bongo declared this month as the central African nation marked 60 years of independence from France. A longtime politician and one-time funk musician, the 64-year-old took office in 2009 after the death of his father, who ruled Gabon for 41 years. Now, Bongo is under house arrest by mutinous soldiers, accused of “unpredictable, irresponsible governance.”
Abortion anecdote from DeSantis at GOP debate is more complex than he made it sound
MIAMI (AP) — During last week's Republican presidential debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dodged a question about a federal abortion ban by telling a story about a woman he knew who he claimed survived despite “multiple abortion attempts.” The woman he referenced is real but her story from the 1950s is more complicated than DeSantis made it sound. The woman, Miriam “Penny” Hopper, said she was essentially discarded by a doctor after her parents tried to abort her at home. But newspaper accounts from the time say doctors at the hospital tried to save her, and medical experts have also questioned the story.
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Japan are urging North Korea to halt arms negotiations with Russia following revelations Russian and North Korean talks on a weapons sale are advancing. The four countries say any Russian-North Korean arms deals would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibiting all countries from buying or obtaining any arms from the North. The White House says it has intelligence showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for additional munitions for its Ukraine war. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the finding Wednesday.
Ex-Catholic Cardinal McCarrick, age 93, found unfit to stand trial on teen sex abuse charges
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has ruled that a once-powerful Roman Catholic cardinal is not competent to stand trial on charges he sexually assaulted a teenage boy decades ago. The judge dismissed the case against the 93-year-old Theodore McCarrick on Wednesday because both prosecutors and defense attorneys agree he is experiencing dementia. McCarrick appeared via a video link during the hearing. McCarrick has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty in September 2021. The McCarrick scandal created a crisis of credibility for the church. That's primarily because there was evidence Vatican and U.S. church leaders knew McCarrick slept with seminarians but turned a blind eye as he rose to the top of the U.S. church and advised three popes.
