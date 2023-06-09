Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump improperly stored in his Florida estate sensitive documents on nuclear capabilities, repeatedly enlisted aides and lawyers to help him hide records demanded by investigators and cavalierly showed off a Pentagon “plan of attack” and classified map. That's according to a sweeping felony indictment that paints a damning portrait of Trump's treatment of national security information. The first federal case against a former president cuts to the heart of any president’s responsibility to safeguard the government’s most valuable secrets. Prosecutors say the documents he stowed, refused to return and in some cases showed to visitors risked jeopardizing not only relations with foreign nations but also the safety of troops and confidential sources.
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’s quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament. Johnson quit on Friday after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government that breached pandemic lockdown rules. Johnson accused opponents of trying to drive him out — and hinted that he might try to return. He said “it is very sad to be leaving Parliament — at least for now.” Johnson quit as prime minister in 2022 amid multiple scandals but remained a lawmaker.
4 Indigenous children lost in jungle for 40 days after plane crash are found alive in Colombia
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities have found alive four Indigenous children who survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of n intense search in the Amazon jungles that held Colombians on edge. President Gustavo Petro says the children were alone when searchers found them Friday and are now receiving medical attention. The president says the youngsters are an “example of survival” and predicts their saga “will remain in history.” The military tweeted pictures showing a group of soldiers and volunteers posing with the children, who were wrapped in thermal blankets. One of the soldiers held a bottle to the smallest child’s lips.
Russia claims it blew up advanced Ukrainian tank, but video shows its helicopter attacked a tractor
WASHINGTON (AP) — A visual analysis by The Associated Press shows a grainy black-and-white video Russia released as proof it blew up some of Ukraine’s most fearsome tanks actually documents the destruction of a tractor. Russia had claimed it “annihilated” eight tanks NATO countries provided to Ukraine. The video appears to show a Russian attack helicopter targeting large pieces of stationary farm machinery parked in a field, specifically a self-propelled sprayer and two combines used to harvest corn and wheat. Russia's Ministry of Defense said the video was “footage of the destruction of foreign armored vehicles" including German-made Leopard tanks.
Florida's 'Dr. Deep' resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida professor known as “Dr. Deep” has resurfaced after spending a record 100 days living underwater. Dr. Joseph Dituri raised his face to the sun Friday for the first time since March 1. That's when he started living in an underwater lodge for scuba divers at the bottom of a lagoon in Key Largo. His stay set a new record for living underwater without depressurization, shattering the previous mark of 73 days. Dituri says his interest was never about entering the record books but rather expanding knowledge about how the body responds to extended exposure to extreme pressure and isolation. The University of South Florida educator hopes to present findings from his experiment at a conference this fall.
New Mexico reaches $500M settlement with Walgreens in opioid case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has settled with Walgreens for $500 million over the pharmacy chain's role in distributing highly addictive prescription painkillers. The agreement was signed in March, and state officials confirmed that a confidentiality provision on the agreement was lifted Friday. The settlement is in addition to $274 million in settlements previously obtained in the case last fall from Albertsons, CVS, Kroger and Walmart. Attorneys representing the state say that in all, New Mexico's opioid litigation has brought in more than $1 billion. They argued at trial last year that Walgreens failed to recognize suspicious prescriptions and refuse to fill them.
Man who told jurors he had 'fun' at the Capitol riot is sentenced to 6 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man who testified he had “fun” at the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to six years in prison for attacking police as he stormed the building. The prison sentence Markus Maly received Friday is significantly lower than the punishment prosecutors sought for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The Justice Department had recommended a prison sentence of almost 16 years for Maly, a flooring installer. A prosecutor described the 49-year-old Maly as a “lifelong criminal” with 33 prior convictions on his record. But the judge who sentenced Maly noted most of his crimes date back to his 20s.
Chelsea Peretti on her directorial debut 'First Time Female Director,' premiering at Tribeca
NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Peretti plays a first-time director in her directorial debut, “First Time Female Director.” The film premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival takes an acutely meta premise in lampooning the tumultuous experience of an inexperienced woman brought in to a direct a play at a small local theater in Glendale, California, after its original male director is accused of misconduct. In one scene, while Peretti’s character bangs a trash can lid and shouts “Learn your blocking,” a cast member grumbles, “We replaced a predator with a female disaster.” “First Time Female Director" is up for sale at Tribeca.
Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. The team now has seven days to trade Bass or put him on waivers. The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from an LGBTQ+ activist before Friday’s game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their Pride Weekend. Bass apologized before a May 30 game after sharing a post on his Instagram calling for boycotts of Target and Bud Light over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community.
France hails 'hero with a backpack' who intervened in knife attack on very young children
LE PECQ, France (AP) — A 24-year-old Catholic pilgrim in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. The man's father told The Associated Press that he believes his son prevented even worse bloodshed by grappling with the assailant. The man himself says he acted by instinct and that others also intervened. France’s president said news from the hospitals treating victims was reassuring. The children are between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old. Investigators continued to work Friday to unravel the motives of a Syrian man taken into custody after Thursday's still unexplained attack in and around a playground in the Alpine city of Annecy.
