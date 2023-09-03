Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. (AP) — An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess, with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. The gathering in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno attracts nearly 80,000 artists, musicians and activists and for a mix of wilderness camping and avant-garde performances. More a half-inch of rain fell at the festival site on Friday, the National Weather Service in Reno said, with more coming Saturday and Sunday. Organizers closed the festival to vehicles after one death was reported. Officials provided no details of the fatality.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker. Zelenskyy made the announcement on his official Telegram account, writing that new leadership was needed after Reznikov went through "more than 550 days of full-scale war.” Later in his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he believes “that the Ministry needs new approaches and different formats of interaction both with the military and with society.” Umerov, 41, a politician with the opposition Holos party, has served as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine since September 2022.
What's at stake when Turkey's leader meets Putin in a bid to reestablish the Black Sea grain deal
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Vladimir Putin in a bid to persuade the Russian leader to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow broke off from in July. Monday's meeting in Sochi on Russia’s southern coast comes after weeks of speculation about when and where the two leaders might meet. The Kremlin refused to renew the grain agreement six weeks ago. The deal was brokered by the United Nations and Ankara in July 2022. It had allowed nearly 33 million metric tons of grain and other commodities to leave three Ukrainian ports safely despite the war. Russia pulled out after claiming that a parallel deal promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer had not been honored.
South Korea's Yoon to call for strong international response to North's nukes at ASEAN, G20 summits
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president says he’ll tell world leaders about the need to faithfully enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea when they converge in Indonesia and India for annual summits this week. President Yoon Suk Yeol is to visit Jakarta to attend a series of summits scheduled alongside a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders. He'll travel on to New Delhi for a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies. In written responses to questions from The Associated Press, Yoon says during the G20 summit, he'll stress the need to block North Korea's cyber hacking and other illicit activities that fund its weapons programs.
Southeast Asian leaders are besieged by thorny issues as they hold an ASEAN summit without Biden
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders led by Indonesian host President Joko Widodo are gathering in their final summit this year. They're being besieged by divisive issues with no solutions in sight: Myanmar’s deadly civil strife, new flare-ups in South China Sea disputes, and the longstanding U.S.-China rivalry. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings will open Tuesday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta under tight security. President Joe Biden’s absence adds to the already somber backdrop of the 10-state bloc’s traditional show of unity and group handshakes. After their discussions, the ASEAN heads of state would meet Asian and Western counterparts from Wednesday to Thursday, providing a wider venue, which had often served as a diplomatic battleground for the US and China.
Biden and Trump are keeping relatively light campaign schedules as their rivals rack up the stops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The front-runners for their party’s presidential nomination, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, are barely campaigning in crucial early-voting states as the primary season enters the fall rush. Their rivals are busy answering voters’ questions at town halls across South Carolina, glad-handing with business owners in New Hampshire and grinding to hit every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Biden is attending a union parade in Philadelphia on Monday. But he's held just one campaign rally in the four-plus months since he formally launched his 2024 reelection bid. Trump, who complained of Biden's “basement strategy” in 2020, hasn't campaigned for three weeks now, last appearing at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12.
Francis opens clinic on 1st papal visit to Mongolia. He says it's about charity not conversion
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up the first-ever papal visit to Mongolia. He's inaugurating a new church-run homeless clinic and shelter. And he's insisting that such initiatives aren’t aimed at winning converts but are simply exercises in Christian charity. Francis toured the House of Mercy in the final event of an historic four-day visit to a region where the Holy See has long sought to make inroads. Francis came to Mongolia to give a word of hope to the young church, which is one of the smallest and newest in the world. But he also sought to make a geopolitically important foray into a troubled region for the Holy See, particularly given neighboring China’s crackdown on religious observance.
A building marked by fire and death shows the decay of South Africa's 'city of gold'
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The fire that killed at least 76 people last week in a rundown apartment block in Johannesburg has exposed not only the urban decay of South Africa's “city of gold” but also a failure of its post-apartheid government to provide for many of its poor Black majority. The approximately 200 families living there were desperate for some form of accommodation and found a five-story block that had been left derelict and abandoned by authorities. They were paying rent to unofficial “landlords,” who had illegally taken over the building. There are hundreds of such "hijacked buildings” in the crumbling city center. Johannesburg is a focal point for the perceived failures. Its infrastructure is in deep trouble almost everywhere, from burst water pipes, cracked roads, erratic power supply.
As G20 leaders prepare to meet in recently flooded New Delhi, climate policy issues are unresolved
NEW DELHI (AP) — Despite extreme weather events battering India and the rest of the world in the last few months, climate ministers of the G20 nations ended their last meeting for the year without resolving major disagreement on climate policies. Meeting in the southern India city of Chennai in July, the climate ministers for the world’s largest economies and biggest producers of greenhouse gases couldn’t agree on key issues that will decide how catastrophic climate change effects will be in the coming years. The leader’s summit this weekend will give the G20 countries one final chance to send a strong message of climate action but experts say it’s unclear if that will happen.
Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans may feel that this week
NEW YORK (AP) — After a mild start to the U.S. Open, the forecast calls for much higher temperatures in the second week. That is not a surprise: An Associated Press analysis shows the average high temperatures during the U.S. Open and the three other Grand Slam tennis tournaments steadily have grown hotter and more dangerous in recent decades, reflecting the climate change that created record heat waves around the globe this June and July. The maximum temperatures at those tournaments keep climbing. That can keep athletes from playing their best and, worse, increases the likelihood of heat-related illness. And the U.S. Open often is the hottest of the four majors in any given year.
