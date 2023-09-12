How Libya’s chaos left its people vulnerable to deadly flooding
LONDON (AP) — A storm that has killed thousands of people and left thousands more missing in Libya is the latest blow to a country that has been gutted by years of chaos and division. The floods are the most fatal environmental disaster in the country’s modern history. Years of war and lack of a central government have left it with crumbling infrastructure that was vulnerable to the intense rains. The north African country has been divided between rival administrations and beset by militia conflict since autocratic ruler Moammar Gadhafi was toppled in 2011. Libyan authorities estimate that more than 2,000 people have died in the city of Derna alone, an urban area that has been neglected through years of war and unrest.
Speaker McCarthy directs the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's directing the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The Republican leader faces mounting pressure from his right flank to take action as the House returns Tuesday for a disruptive fall agenda. McCarthy plans to convene lawmakers behind closed doors multiple times this week, including for a meeting to discuss the Biden impeachment. McCarthy also is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown. It’s a familiar political bind for the California congressman, who's juggling the impeachment inquiry and the government shutdown threat with no clear end game. The White House dismisses the impeachment push as politically motivated.
Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine
Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday endorsed the new shots for everyone 6 months and older. The agency’s director quickly signed off on the panel’s recommendation. That means doses should be available this week, some as early as Wednesday. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has faded, but there are still thousands of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths in the U.S. each week. Hospitalizations have been increasing since late summer, though infections may be starting to level off, particularly in the South.
Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain its advantage over rivals, DOJ argues
WASHINGTON (AP) — Google is confronting a threat to its dominant search engine as federal regulators launch an attempt to dismantle its internet empire in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century. Over the next 10 weeks, federal lawyers and state attorneys general will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor by locking its search engine in as the default choice in a plethora of places and devices. On Tuesday, prosecutors opened their case by saying it's about the future of the internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition. Google is arguing that competition from Microsoft's Bing, Amazon and Yelp keep the marketplace fair.
North Korea's leader is in Russia to meet Putin, with both locked in standoffs with the West
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has rolled into Russia on an armored train toward a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. It will be a rare encounter between isolated leaders driven together by their need for support in escalating standoffs with the West. Kim is expected to seek economic aid and military technology and appears to have something Putin desperately needs: munitions for Russia’s war in Ukraine. It’s a chance for the North Korean leader to get around crippling U.N. sanctions that Russia supported in the past. Kim was quoted in official media as saying North Korea was prioritizing its strategic relationship with Moscow.
What to know about the Morocco earthquake and the efforts to help
An earthquake has sown destruction and devastation in Morocco, where death and injury counts continue to rise as rescue crews dig out people both alive and dead in villages that were reduced to rubble. Law enforcement and aid workers have arrived in the region south of the city of Marrakech that was hardest hit by the first earthquake where residents await assistance. Many communities lack food, water, electricity and shelter. Members of the Moroccan Parliament convened on Monday to create a government fund for earthquake response at the request of King Mohammed VI.
Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans and billions in assets
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has identified the five prisoners it hopes to see freed in the United States in exchange for five Iranian-Americans now held in Tehran and billions in assets once held by South Korea. The acknowledgment by the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York on Tuesday came as the Biden administration issued a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money to Qatar without fear of U.S. sanctions. The moves by Tehran and Washington appear to signal the prisoner swap is progressing. The people Iran wants released include a man sentenced to 63 months for obtaining equipment that could be used in missiles, electronic warfare and nuclear weapons.
Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model. The showcase at Apple’s Cupertino California, headquarters comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters, partly because iPhones haven't been selling as well. The iPhone 15, due in stores Sept. 22, will adopt a USB-C charging standard that Apple had to adopt to comply with a mandate by European regulators.
Nicki Minaj debuts new 'Pink Friday 2' song at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Shakira performs
At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, surprises were many — and immediate. Within the first half-hour, the boy band NSYNC reunited on stage to present the first award for best pop video, which went to Taylor Swift. Lil Wayne and Olivia Rodrigo have opened the MTV Video Music Awards with a pair of high-energy performances. Emcee Nicki Minaj also performed her latest single, the dreamy “Last Time I Saw You” before jumping into a brand-new tease of a fiery new trap cut from her highly anticipated “Pink Friday 2” album. Swift has already won two trophies on a night that also saw Shakira deliver an epic hip-shaking bilingual medley of her hits.
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh says Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the 39-year-old quarterback will miss the rest of the season. An MRI revealed the severity of the four-time NFL MVP’s injury, confirming what the Jets feared after their 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo. Saleh said Rodgers will have season-ending surgery but he wasn’t certain when that would occur. Rodgers was injured on his fourth regular-season snap in a Jets uniform. Zach Wilson replaced him in Monday night's game. Saleh said the Jets will look at bringing in other quarterbacks to back up Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.