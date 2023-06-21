The latest on the search for the Titan submersible and outlook for rescue
Sophisticated equipment is on the way to the North Atlantic Ocean to help search for a submersible vessel that was carrying five people when it disappeared on its way to the wreckage of the Titanic. The U.S. Coast Guard has been leading the search for the Titan since it disappeared Sunday. Officials say aircraft detected underwater noises Tuesday and Wednesday, but they are not sure what caused the sounds. Robotic vessels are scouring the area, and additional ships and vessels were sent. Experts warn that getting equipment to the site could take too long given the Titan's dwindling oxygen supply, which could run out Thursday morning.
In rowdy scene, House censures Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump-Russia investigations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff for comments made several years ago about investigations into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The House on Wednesday rebuked the Democrat in a vote that fell along along party lines. The censure resolution says Schiff held positions of power during Trump’s presidency and “abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.” Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump’s ties to Russia in 2017. Schiff becomes the 25th House lawmaker to be censured.
Texas Sen. Angela Paxton barred from voting in husband's impeachment trial
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton will not be allowed to cast a vote in the impeachment trial of her husband, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Rules set by the senators Wednesday allow the two-term senators to attend the trial but prohibit her from participating. The trial is set to start in September. Ken Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing and his attorneys have attacked the impeachment proceedings as a sham. The attorney general is temporarily suspended from office pending the outcome of the trial.
Cooking gas explosion kills 31 people at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China
BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in northwestern China say 31 people have been killed and seven injured in a cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in the city of Yinchuan. State media said the blast tore through the establishment Wednesday evening in the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded all-out treatment of the injured and a safety overhaul after the explosion. It happened on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats manned by teams of paddlers. Investigators were sent to determine the cause. Industrial accidents occur regularly in China, usually because of poor oversight, corruption and lax safety practices.
A year after Pakistan's devastating floods, challenges drag on for most, but signs of hope for some
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A year on from the floods in Pakistan that killed at least 1,700 people, destroyed millions of homes, wiped out swathes of farmland, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses, the country still hasn't fully recovered. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, residents had to rely on contaminated water, but now authorities are taking steps to prepare for the next disaster. In Punjab, farms got a lucky break as the water enriched once-dry lands. In Sindh, many children are still without schools as authorities struggle to repair the extensive damage. And in rural areas of Baluchistan, only those who saved their solar panels from the flooding have access to electricity to keep the cool in the summer heat.
Police say Idaho dad killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor's oldest son
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newly released police document alleges an Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children. Majorjon Kaylor is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting. A probable cause affidavit from an Idaho State Police detective says Kaylor shot and killed Kenneth Guardipee, his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith. Kaylor has not yet entered a plea. He's being held without bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 3.
Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fifty days into a strike, and about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters have marched across Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security. Speakers at Wednesday's rally emphasized the solidarity the Writers Guild of America has received from other unions, including SAG-AFTRA. Writer and guild board member Adam Conover told the crowd at the La Brea Tar Pits, “We are going to win because they need us.” The group representing studios says the writers' demands would include paying them when there is no work. There have been no negotiations since the strike began on May 2.
Modi flexes India’s cultural reach on Yoga Day with backbends and corpse poses on the UN lawn
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed poses ranging from cobra to corpse alongside a multinational crowd at the U.N. headquarters as he kicked off the public portion of his U.S. visit. He praised yoga as “a way of life” and it was an all-ages, portable practice accessible to all faiths and cultures. The event honored the International Day of Yoga. His yoga-themed U.N. visit is seen as a savvy and symbolic choice for a leader who's made the ancient discipline a personal practice and a diplomatic tool. Modi arrived later Wednesday in Washington, where he's being honored by President Joe Biden with a state visit.
Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he's quitting Fox News' political combat show 'The Five'
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran television personality Geraldo Rivera says he's quitting as one of the lonely liberal voices on Fox News Channel's political combat show “The Five.” Rivera, who turns 80 next month, said that a growing tension on the show made it no longer worth it. In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, he calls it a “rocky ride” but also an exhilarating adventure. “The Five” is Fox's most popular show despite airing in the late afternoon and features four conservative and one liberal voice kicking around the issues of the day. Rivera has had some particularly contentious exchanges with fellow panelist Greg Gutfeld.
