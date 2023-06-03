Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default
WASHINGTON (AP) — With just two days to spare, President Joe Biden has signed legislation that lifts the nation’s debt ceiling. That averts an unprecedented default on the federal government’s debt. The Treasury Department had warned that the country would start running short of cash to pay all of its bills on Monday, a development that would have sent shockwaves through the U.S. and global economies. To mark the signing, Biden could have held a public ceremony at the White House with lawmakers from both parties, showcasing the bipartisanship he'd cited in an Oval Office address Friday evening. But the president signed the legislation Saturday in private in a reflection of the tight deadline facing the nation.
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in one of nation's worst rail disasters
BALASORE, India (AP) — Rescuers in India have found no additional survivors from the massive derailment involving two passenger trains that left more than 280 people dead and hundreds injured. Chaotic scenes erupted on Friday night in eastern Odisha state as rescuers climbed atop the wrecked trains to break open doors and windows using cutting torches. The death toll rose steadily throughout the night. Scores of bodies, covered by white sheets, lay on the ground near the tracks as locals and rescuers raced to help survivors. Army soldiers and air force helicopters joined the effort. The director of Odisha's fire services says at least 280 bodies have been recovered and some 900 people were injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and the injured.
Inside Russia's penal colonies: A look at life for political prisoners caught in Putin's crackdowns
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Alexei Navalny will spend his 47th birthday Sunday in a tiny prison cell with hardly any natural light. He won’t be able to see or talk to loved ones because phone calls and visits are banned for those in “punishment isolation.” Prison guards usually blast patriotic songs and speeches of President Vladimir Putin at him. He's serving a nine-year term due to end in 2030 on charges widely seen as trumped up, and faces another trial on new charges that could keep him locked up for another two decades. While he gets most of the attention, there’s a growing number of less-known prisoners in Russia, some of whom serve their time in similarly harsh conditions.
Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee's anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge says Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law designed to place strict limits on drag shows is unconstitutional. In a ruling late Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker wrote that the law was both “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad” and encouraged “discriminatory enforcement.” The Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater company that filed the complaint said the law would negatively impact them because they produce “drag-centric performances, comedy sketches, and plays” with no age restrictions. The Tennessee drag law marks the second major proposal targeting LGBTQ+ people passed by state lawmakers this year. Earlier, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a GOP-backed law that bans most gender-affirming care, which is being challenged in court.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools 'due to vulgarity or violence'
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Good Book is being treated like a bad book in Utah after a parent frustrated by efforts to ban materials from schools convinced a suburban district that some Bible verses were too vulgar or violent for younger children. And the Book of Mormon could be next. The Davis School District north of Salt Lake City banned the Bible from its elementary and middle schools in response to a parental complaint. After news of the Bible ban, the district said it received a complaint about the Book of Mormon. This all comes as parent activists throughout the United States sow alarm about how sex is talked about in schools.
As anti-gay sentiment grows, more LGBTQ+ people seek to flee Uganda
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Frightened LGBTQ+ Ugandans are searching for a way to escape a new law prescribing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality.’ Homosexuality has long been illegal in Uganda under a colonial-era law criminalizing sexual activity ‘against the order of nature.’ The punishment for that offense is life imprisonment. The new law targets ‘aggravated homosexuality,’ which is defined as sexual relations involving people infected with HIV, as well as with minors and other categories of vulnerable people. A suspect convicted of ‘attempted aggravated homosexuality’ can be imprisoned for up to 14 years. And there’s a 20-year prison term for a suspect convicted of ‘promoting’ homosexuality, a broad category affecting everyone from journalists to rights activists.
China defends buzzing American warship in Taiwan Strait, accuses US of provoking Beijing
SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s defense minister has defended sailing a warship across the path of an American destroyer and Canadian frigate transiting the Taiwan Strait, telling a gathering of some of the world’s top defense officials in Singapore that such so-called “freedom of navigation” patrols are a provocation to China. In his first international public address since becoming defense minister in March, Gen. Li Shangfu told the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday that China doesn’t have any problems with “innocent passage” but that “we must prevent attempts that try to use those freedom of navigation (patrols), that innocent passage, to exercise hegemony of navigation.”
DeSantis signs Bible, Pence hops on motorcycle at 'Roast and Ride' event in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Amid plates of sliced pork, statement-making leather ensembles and piles of political T-shirts, eight Republican presidential hopefuls descended on Iowa to pitch themselves to voters and, in Mike Pence’s case, hop on a motorcycle. The former vice president and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were among the White House contenders appearing at a rally at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines hosted by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Her annual political event, the “Roast and Ride” — a combination barbecue-rally and motorcycle ride — kicks off a busy summer campaign season heading into the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses early next year.
North Korean leader's sister vows 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite, slams UN meeting
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed again to push for a second launch of a spy satellite. Kim Yo Jong's statement Sunday also included criticism of a recent U.N. Security Council meeting convened over North Korea's first, failed launch last week. The North's satellite launch violated U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban the country from committing any launch using ballistic technology. Kim Yo Jong accuses the U.N. council of being “discriminatory and ignorant” because it only takes issue with the North’s satellite launches while thousands of satellites launched by other countries are already operating in space.
Vegas Golden Knights come back to beat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Whitecloud scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Adin Hill made a remarkable stick save among his 33 stops in net. Original Knights players Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore and captain Mark Stone also scored on Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky. Stone's insurance goal late in the third was reviewed for a high stick and upheld. The Panthers lost the series opener for the first time since the first round against Boston.
