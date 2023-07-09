Some cities are digging up water mains and leaving lead pipe in the ground
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Many American cities have been excavating water mains, revealing lead pipes and leaving them there. The work’s disruption of the pipe can also spike lead levels, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. It’s a common practice that some people who study lead poisoning say is immoral. Many cities say they can leave the pipes and use chemical treatment instead. But that isn’t foolproof, and the Biden administration has said it wants all 9.2 million lead pipes in the U.S. replaced. Some cities are finding ways to avoid leaving the lead in the ground — including even Detroit, which managed to come up with the money despite bankruptcy.
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
COLDSPRING, Texas (AP) — Sheriff Greg Capers was the picture of a Texas lawman as he announced the capture of a suspected mass shooter. But his turn in the national spotlight belied years of complaints about corruption and dysfunction previously unknown outside San Jacinto County. An Associated Press investigation led the sheriff’s office to disclose that deputies took nearly four times as long as Capers initially said to arrive at the April 28 mass shooting. Former deputies say Capers’ staff neglects basic police work while pursuing asset seizures. Capers’ second-in-command says the sheriff initially gave his “best guestimation” about the response time and that the accusations against him are lies.
Yellen says Washington might 'respond to unintended consequences' for China due to tech export curbs
BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on U.S. technology exports and might “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations. Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade on Sunday that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries. Yellen said the Biden administration wants to “avoid unnecessary repercussions” but gave no indication of possible changes. Relations are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, security and other irritants. A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other U.S. technology.
Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, one man seriously wounded; suspect sought
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported. Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the Warehouse District at about the time the clubs were closing. The suspect then fled the scene. Chief Wayne Drummond of the Cleveland police department said seven men and two women between the ages of 23 to 38 were struck. He said one of the men was seriously wounded while injuries to the others were minor. No arrests were immediately reported.
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage. Judge Caroline Wall on Friday dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit trying to force the city and others to make recompense for the destruction of the its once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood. The order comes in a case by three survivors of the attack. They are all now over 100 years old and sued in 2020 with the hope of seeing what their attorney called “justice in their lifetime.”
Election tensions rise in Zimbabwe after police bar opposition party from holding a rally
BINDURA, Zimbabwe (AP) — Opposition party supporters in Zimbabwe have been chanting and singing freedom songs outside a courthouse Sunday following a decision to ban them from holding a rally six weeks before national elections. The court in the town of Bindura upheld a police order that the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party could not hold the rally to officially launch its election campaign because the venue was unsuitable. The CCC had appealed in court against the order. The decision has increased tensions in the southern African nation, which has a history of violent and disputed elections.
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's soldiers from a symbolic Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked the 500th day of the war by hailing the country’s soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine’s resilience in the face of the Russian invasion. Speaking in a video from Snake Island released Saturday, Zelenskyy honored the Ukrainian soldiers who fought for the island and all other defenders of the country, saying that, while small, the island “is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory.” Intense battles continue to rage in Ukraine's south and east on Saturday. A Russian strike on the eastern town of Lyman killed eight civilians.
The BBC suspends presenter over claims he paid a teenager for explicit photos
LONDON (AP) — The BBC says it has suspended a leading presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for explicit photos. As senior British politicians urged a rapid investigation, the broadcaster said it was working to establish the facts of “a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances.” The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. Neither the star nor the youth was identified. Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it’s a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18. In a statement Sunday, the BBC said it “takes any allegations seriously” and had suspended a male staff member.
Andrey Rublev gets to the ball and sets up the win to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Andrey Rublev ran to his right, sized up the distance to the ball and then did the incredible. Rublev pulled off the shot of the Wimbledon tournament by somehow swiping the ball back over the net for a forehand winner from behind the baseline. A winner that set up match point and a spot in the quarterfinals. Rublev says “probably it was the most lucky shot ever. It just was luck.” Rublev beat Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-4 and could next face seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic. Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva reached the fourth round in the women's draw in only her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.
What to stream this week: 'Asteroid City,' Lukas Nelson, 'Quarterback' and 'Secrets of Playboy'
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Lukas Nelson and Kool & The Gang, the return of the silly, witty, Emmy-nominated comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” and Wes Anderson’s stylish and star-studded “Asteroid City” comes to premium video on demand. The new Netflix series “Quarterback” takes an unprecedented look at the lives of popular QBs Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for the entire 2022 season. And A&E's “Secrets of Playboy” docuseries returns for a second season, examining Playboy’s impact on pop culture and those directly involved with the company.
