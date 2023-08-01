Trump indicted for efforts to overturn 2020 election and block transfer of power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has been indicted on felony charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the run-up to the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department's four-count indictment Tuesday accuses the former president of assaulting the underpinnings of democracy in a frantic but ultimately failed effort to cling to power. Special counsel Jack Smith says the Capitol attack “was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.” Trump is due in court Thursday.
Takeaways from the Trump indictment that alleges a campaign of 'fraud and deceit'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday marks the first time that the former president has been formally held accountable for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. And it adds new details to what was already known about his actions, and those of his key allies, in the weeks leading up to the violent Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. It describes how Trump repeatedly told supporters and others that he had won the election, despite knowing that was false, and how he tried to persuade state officials, his own vice president and finally Congress to overturn the legitimate results.
The election-meddling indictment against Trump is sprawling. Here's a breakdown of the case
Former President Donald Trump has for years pushed baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. A sprawling indictment unsealed Tuesday says the one who tried to steal the election was Trump, in a desperate bid to cling to power. The indictment handed down in Washington accuses Trump of conspiring with allies to try to overturn his election loss to President Joe Biden as his legal challenges floundered in court. It’s the third time this year the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary has been charged in a criminal case.
Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. Fitch says the worsening political polarization around spending and tax policy are key reasons for the downgrade. It said U.S. governance has declined relative to other highly rated countries and cited “repeated debt limit standoffs and last-minute resolutions.” The rating was cut Tuesday one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating. The new rating is still well into investment grade.
Niger crisis deepens as European nations evacuate and coup leaders get support from other juntas
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A French military transport plane carrying Europeans from Niger arrived in Paris Wednesday, in the first such evacuation flight since mutinous soldiers ousted the country’s democratically elected president nearly a week ago and shut its borders. France, Italy and Spain all announced evacuations from Niger for their citizens and other European nationals, concerned that they risked becoming trapped by the coup that won backing Tuesday three other West African nations also ruled by mutinous soldiers. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The decision comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.
Pope Francis can expect to find heat and hope in Portugal, along with fallout from sex abuse scandal
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is heading to Portugal to open the first post-pandemic edition of World Youth Day. He's hoping to inspire the next generation of Catholics while coping with fallout from the ongoing clergy sexual abuse scandal. More than 1 million young people are expected to attend the gathering in Lisbon, which takes place over several days. Temperatures are forecast to hit 35 degrees Celsius, or 95 Fahrenheit, by the weekend’s final papal Mass. Francis arrives on Wednesday. He is expected to meet privately with abuse survivors. Portuguese bishops were criticized for their initial response after an independent commission reported in February that at least 4,815 boys and girls were abused in Portugal since 1950.
Aid efforts for Haitians suffer new blow with kidnapping of American nurse and daughter
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Aid efforts for Haitians enduring the gang violence ravaging their nation suffered a new blow with the kidnapping of an American nurse from New Hampshire and her daughter, who were still missing Tuesday. Around 200 Haitians had marched in their nation’s capital to show their anger over the abduction of Alix Dorsainvil, who was working for the nonprofit Christian ministry El Roi Haiti when she and her daughter were seized on Thursday. The kidnapped women is the wife of the ministry's founder, Sandro Dorsainvil. Witnesses told The Associated Press that Alix Dorsainvil was working in the small brick clinic when armed men burst in and seized her.
Russia accuses Ukraine of striking same Moscow building that was hit by drone days ago
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine in yet another drone attack on Moscow and its surroundings. One of the drones on Tuesday hit the same building in the capital that was damaged by a drone in a similar attack Sunday. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Moscow was "getting used to a full-fledged war,” without confirming or denying Kyiv’s involvement. Russian officials claim that the intensified attacks on the capital region reflect failures in Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The repeated drone strikes underscore Moscow’s vulnerability as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.
Chatbots sometimes make things up. Is AI’s hallucination problem fixable?
Spend enough time with ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence chatbots and it doesn’t take long for them to spout falsehoods. Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it’s now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a “generative AI” system to compose documents and get work done. Builders of AI systems known as large language models say they're working to make them more truthful. But some experts say the problem isn't fixable. The say there's a mismatch between the technology's capabilities and how people want to use it.
Framber Valdez throws 16th no-hitter in Astros history in 2-0 victory over Guardians
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration. Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face. He’s the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston.
