Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate has given final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package. It's now on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before a fast-approaching deadline. The Senate ground through late-night voting Thursday to wrap up work on the hard-fought deal. The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome. But the result cuts spending for two years and suspends the debt limit until 2025 after the next presidential election. Biden says he will sign it into law as soon as possible.
New details of Jeffrey Epstein's death and the frantic aftermath revealed in records obtained by AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has obtained more than 4,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide from the federal Bureau of Prisons under the Freedom of Information Act. They include a detailed psychological reconstruction of the events leading to Epstein’s suicide, as well as his health history, internal agency reports, emails and memos and other records. The documents obtained Thursday provide the most complete accounting of Epstein’s detention and death, and its chaotic aftermath. The records help to dispel the many conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s suicide, underscoring how fundamental failings at the Bureau of Prisons — including severe staffing shortages and employees cutting corners — contributed to Epstein’s death.
Biden says he got 'sandbagged' after he tripped and fell onstage at Air Force graduation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday. The White House says Biden is “fine” after he tripped over a sandbag. Biden had been greeting the graduates in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the front of the stage with salutes and handshakes. Biden turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer as well as two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail. He then returned to his seat to view the end of the ceremony. White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted, “He's fine,” and Biden later joked that he had gotten “sandbagged.”
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee, going out on top after up-and-down spelling career
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Dev Shah is the champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, had his spelling career interrupted by the pandemic, then didn't make it out of his regional bee last year. He was brimming with confidence in his final opportunity, asking precise questions about obscure Greek roots. His winning word was “psammophile,” and his root knowledge made it a layup. Dev takes home the winner's trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.
Drought, water overuse prompt Arizona to limit construction in some fast-growing parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that rely on groundwater thanks to years of overuse and a multi-decade drought worsened by climate change. In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the pause on new construction that would affect some of the fastest-growing suburbs of the nation’s fifth-largest city. Driving the state’s decision was a projection that showed that over the next 100 years, demand for almost 5 million acre-feet of groundwater in metro Phoenix would be unmet without further action, Hobbs said. An acre-foot of water is roughly enough to serve two to three U.S. households per year.
Tropical Storm Mawar brings heavy rains, landslide risk to Japan's southern islands as it passes by
NAHA, Japan (AP) — A weakened Tropical Storm Mawar is bringing heavy rains to Japan's main southern islands after passing the Okinawan archipelago early Friday. Strong winds continued on Okinawa and dozens of local flights were canceled for the day. Formerly a super typhoon, Mawar had winds blowing up to 56 mph as it moved east over the Pacific Ocean. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted a foot of rain might fall in places through Saturday morning. The agency issued flood and mudslide warnings in parts of southwestern Japan. It urged residents near rivers and hillsides to use caution. One person has been seriously hurt but other injuries were slight.
Heather Mack, convicted in mother’s murder in Bali, plans to plead guilty in US, attorney says
CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney for the Chicago woman facing federal conspiracy charges in the 2014 killing of her mother during a luxury vacation in Bali says she plans to plead guilty. The details of any plea agreement or penalties under discussion by Heather Mack and U.S. prosecutors remain unclear. Her attorney says Mack’s defense has negotiated with federal prosecutors ahead of a trial set for Aug. 1. Mack previously served seven years in prison in Indonesia in connection with her mother's death. Her then-boyfriend was convicted of the murder and is still in prison in Indonesia. Mack was deported in 2021 and immediately arrested in the U.S.
Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic got a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut, Jamal Murray scored 26 points and the Denver Nuggets had little trouble with the cold-shooting Miami Heat on the way to a 104-93 win in Game 1 of the title series on Thursday night. Jokic finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who waited 47 years to make the finals and didn’t disappoint. Aaron Gordon scored 16 and Michael Porter Jr. added 14 for Denver, which trailed for all of 34 seconds and eventually led by as many as 24. Bam Adebayo finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for Miami, which shot 41 percent.
Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 is suing the entertainer in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino says she passed out after Cosby gave her a pill at a restaurant. She says she then woke up at the comedian's home and witnessed him assaulting her friend. Cosby then raped her, according to the lawsuit. A Cosby spokesperson says the lawsuit lacks “any proof or facts.”
Soaring rhetoric: NASA mission will carry Poet Laureate Ada Limón's words to Jupiter
NEW YORK (AP) — A new work by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, written for an upcoming NASA mission, is a glance at outer space that returns back to Earth. Limón’s “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa,” which she read Thursday during a ceremony at the Library of Congress, is part of NASA’s “Message In a Bottle Campaign” as the space agency prepares for a years-long journey to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa. The Europa Clipper is expected to launch in October 2024.
