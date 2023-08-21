Post-Tropical Storm Hilary pushes into Nevada after drenching Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers. Hilary weakened to a post-tropical storm early Monday as it left behind drenched Southern California and moved into Nevada. The storm first made landfall in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada. One person drowned. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana. The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some areas, including the desert resort city of Palm Springs.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies and attempted murders of 6
LONDON (AP) — A British judge has sentenced a former neonatal nurse to spend the rest of her life in prison for killing seven babies and attempting to kill six others at a hospital in northern England. Justice James Goss gave 33-year-old Lucy Letby the most severe sentence possible under British law on Monday. Following 22 days of deliberation, a Manchester Crown Court jury convicted Letby of murdering the seven babies over a yearlong period that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents. Letby refused to appear in court to face her sentencing or to hear grieving parents share their anger and anguish.
Trump and his allies double down on election lies after indictments for trying to undo 2020 results
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is doubling down on debunked claims about the 2020 election as he fights criminal charges that he sought to overturn the will of the voters and seeks a second term. The former president says he plans to produce new evidence, presumably during his trial, showing fraud in Georgia — even though dozens of courts, independent audits and external investigations have found no evidence of significant fraud in the election. While Trump's use of old, discredited claims about the election may not win him many new voters, they may help rally Republicans who refuse to accept Joe Biden's win and help Trump raise money for his legal defense.
Zelenskyy thanks Danes in person for F-16s, though the planes won’t have an immediate war impact
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Danish lawmakers for helping his country resist Russia’s invasion. He visited Copenhagen on Monday, a day after Denmark and the Netherlands announced they will provide Kyiv with American-made F-16 warplanes. The planes could be delivered around the end of the year. Zelenskyy said that if Russia’s invasion is successful, other parts of Europe would be at risk from the Kremlin’s military aggression. Zelenskyy portrays Ukraine as defending Western values of freedom and democracy against tyranny and argues that Ukraine needs to be properly provisioned to fend off Russia’s much bigger force. Ukraine has been pressing its Western allies for months to give it F-16s.
Immigrant workers’ lives, livelihoods and documents in limbo after the Hawaii fire
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — For foreign workers, Lahaina was an oasis. Lured by plentiful jobs, a laid-back lifestyle and gorgeous scenery, immigrants had flocked to the Hawaiian town from all over the world. Their presence boosted Lahaina’s percentage of foreign-born residents to 32% and they contributed significantly to the community. But after fires whipped by hurricane-force winds leveled the town earlier this month, many have lost their lives, livelihoods and even their documents. Not everyone survived the inferno. Those who did must now navigate an uncertain path forward — to stay or to go, and if so, how?
A presidential runoff is likely in Ecuador between an ally of ex-president and a banana tycoon’s son
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The vote count in Ecuador's special presidential election points to a leftist backed by the country’s fugitive ex-president likely facing a runoff with the son of a banana tycoon. Ecuadorians voted on Sunday amid unprecedented violence that even claimed the life of a presidential candidate at the end of a campaign rally less than two weeks before the election. Leftist Luisa González appears set to advance to an Oct. 15 runoff. That's according to early results released by electoral authorities. She will likely face Daniel Noboa, a former lawmaker and the son of Alvaro Noboa, who built his wealth on a huge banana-growing and exporting business.
A decade after a sarin gas attack in a Damascus suburb, Syrian survivors lose hope for justice
AFRIN, Syria (AP) — A decade after a sarin gas attack killed hundreds and left thousands hurt in a Syrian suburb near the capital of Damascus, survivors say there has been no accountability for that attack or for other atrocities committed during the country's brutal conflict. Syrian President Bashar Assad's government — though accused by the United Nations of repeated chemical weapons attacks on Syrian civilians — has been able to break out of its political isolation over the past year. Assad was welcomed back to the Arab League after it suspended Syria’s membership in 2011, following a crackdown on anti-government protests.
Three years after a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, the final trial is set to begin
BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — The final trial of suspects in a bizarre plot to kidnap Michigan's governor begins this week. Eric Molitor and brothers William Null and Michael Null are charged with providing material support for terrorist acts in the scheme against Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. They are among 14 men arrested weeks before the 2020 election. Investigators say they were members of extremist paramilitary groups angered by Whitmer's COVID-19 policies. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Antrim County, where prosecutors say the defendants planned to abduct the governor at her vacation home. The men are pleading not guilty. Nine others have been convicted in previous trials, while two were acquitted.
Angry reaction as Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women’s World Cup star on the mouth without consent
MADRID (AP) — A kiss on the lips caused an uproar after Spain won the Women’s World Cup title. Criticism from the Spanish government and the soccer world has rained down on national soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his inappropriate conduct while reveling in Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final in Australia. Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal and trophy ceremony on the field. He also hugged several other players and put his arm around Queen Letizia of Spain. The federation has released a video statement of Rubiales apologizing and acknowledging he “surely made a mistake” but in “a moment of maximum effusiveness.” Players’ union FIFPRO says the kiss was “deeply lamentable.”
Looking for a new car under $20,000? Good luck. Your choice has dwindled to just one vehicle
DETROIT (AP) — Just five years ago, a price-conscious auto shopper in the United States could choose from among a dozen new small cars selling for under $20,000. Now, there’s just one: The Mitsubishi Mirage. And even the Mirage appears headed for the scrap yard. At a time when Americans increasingly want pricey SUVs and trucks rather than small cars, the Mirage remains the lone new vehicle whose average sale price is under 20 grand — a figure that once marked a kind of unofficial threshold of affordability. With prices — new and used — having soared since the pandemic, $20,000 is no longer much of a starting point for a new car.
