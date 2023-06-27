Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
HOLLIS, N.H. (AP) — The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates staged dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire. Addressing a town hall in Hollis, DeSantis vowed to fulfill a broken Trump promise and complete a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border while pledging to tear down Washington’s traditional power centers in ways Trump fell short. Speaking later at a Republican women’s luncheon in Concord, Trump countered that DeSantis was being forced to settle for second place in the primary and accused the governor of supporting cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
Canadian wildfires are causing the worst air in the US in cities like Chicago and Detroit
CHICAGO (AP) — Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States. The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site showed parts of Illinois, lower Michigan and southern Wisconsin had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Tuesday, and Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee had air quality categorized as “very unhealthy." A National Weather Service meteorologist says fires in northern Quebec and low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes are sending smoke to Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Supreme Court rejects GOP in North Carolina case that could have reshaped elections beyond the state
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that state courts can act as a check on their legislatures in redistricting and other issues affecting federal elections. The court rejected arguments by North Carolina Republicans that could have transformed contests for Congress and president. The justices by a 6-3 vote upheld a decision by North Carolina’s top court that struck down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law. The high court did, though, strongly suggest there are limits on what state courts can do. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that “state courts retain the authority" to apply state constitutional restraints in federal elections.
Prigozhin has moved to Belarus, and Russia won’t press charges for mutiny
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in Belarus after his short-lived armed mutiny in Russia. The head of the mercenary group Wagner was exiled to Belarus as part of the deal that ended the weekend mutiny. Lukashenko said Tuesday that Prigozhin and some of his troops would be welcome to stay in Belarus for some time at their own expense. Meanwhile the Russian Defense Ministry says preparations are under way for Wagner to hand over its heavy weapons to the Russian military. Russian authorities say they've closed a criminal investigation into the uprising and are pressing no charges against Prigozhin or his troops after the negotiated deal.
Florida issues health advisory after 4 locally contract malaria in first spread in US in 20 years
TERRA CEIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa. This week, a health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also noted that another case has been detected in Texas, marking the first time there has been a local spread of malaria in the United States in 20 years. Health officials say the four Sarasota County residents received treatment and have recovered. Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through bites from Anopheles mosquitoes. It causes fever, chills, sweats, nausea and vomiting, and headaches.
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All five Mississippi deputy sheriffs accused of beating and sexually assaulting two Black men before shooting one of them in the mouth have been fired. Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker say on the night of Jan. 24, deputies from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department burst into a home without a warrant. Jenkins and Parker say the deputies beat them, assaulted them with a sex toy and stunned them with Tasers repeatedly over roughly 90 minutes. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the deputies involved have been fired, but he did not name the deputies or confirm how many were fired or address specific allegations. The Jan. 24 episode led the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, who as a member of Donald Trump’s legal team sought to overturn 2020 election results in battleground states, has been interviewed by investigators with the Justice Department special counsel’s office. A spokesman for Giuliani confirmed he met with the special counsel and said the “appearance was entirely voluntary and conducted in a professional manner." A person familiar with the matter said the interview was not done before a grand jury. The interview is an additional sign of busy investigative activity by special counsel Jack Smith as his team of prosecutors continues to scrutinize efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the election ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide, Justice Department watchdog says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s watchdog says negligence, misconduct and job failures enabled Jeffrey Epstein to take his own life at a federal jail in New York City while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday cited the federal Bureau of Prisons’ failure to assign Epstein a cellmate, problems with surveillance cameras and surplus bed linens in Epstein's cell despite a previous suicide attempt as factors in his 2019 death. Horowitz says there's no indication of foul play, reiterating the findings of other investigations. The Bureau of Prisons says it accepts Horowitz’s recommendations and has updated its suicide watch process.
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a 'highly confidential' document with an interviewer
WASHINGTON (AP) — An audio recording from a meeting in which ex-President Donald Trump discusses a “highly confidential” document with an interviewer appears to undercut his later claim he didn’t have such documents, only news clippings. The recording is evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump over mishandling of classified information. It's from a 2021 interview Trump gave at his New Jersey resort for people working on a memoir of ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows. Trump says, “These are the papers,” seeming to indicate he's holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. The indictment alleges Trump showed classified information. A Trump spokesman says Trump "did nothing wrong.” CNN first aired the recording Monday.
A heat wave in Texas is forecast to spread scorching temperatures to the north and east
DALLAS (AP) — Scorching temperatures meteorologists say were brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S. National Weather Service Forecaster Bob Oravec said Monday that the heat dome is expected to reach north to Kansas City and east to the Florida Panhandle and continue at least until the July Fourth holiday. The National Integrated Heat Health Information System reports more than 46 million people are under heat alerts. Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said the dome is not unusual because this is the time of year the atmospheric conditions combine to create such a threat.
