Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Friday to push ahead with a new plan providing student loan relief for millions of borrowers while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for triggering the day’s Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original effort. Biden said his administration had already begun the process of working under the authority of the Higher Education Act of 1965 to create a debt-relief plan that will be implemented in coming months. In the meantime, since student loan payment requirements are to resume in the fall, his administration said it would create an “on ramp” to repayment and implement ways to ease borrowers’ threat of default if they fall behind over the next year.
Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding site request
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado web designer who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled could refuse to make a wedding website for gay couples had cited a request from a man who says he never asked to work with her. The request in dispute wasn’t the basis for the federal lawsuit filed preemptively seven years ago by web designer Lorie Smith. But as the case advanced, it was referenced by her attorneys when lawyers for the state of Colorado pressed Smith on whether she had sufficient grounds to sue. The revelation distracts from Smith’s victory. Friday's ruling is widely considered a setback for gay rights.
Fox News reaches $12M settlement with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a former Fox News producer who says the network coerced her into giving false testimony in Dominion Inc.'s defamation lawsuit says her former employer is paying her $12 million to settle her legal claims. Attorney Parisis G. Filippatos said Friday that the payout will settle all of her pending litigation against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and employees, including former Fox host Tucker Carlson. One lawsuit was in Manhattan federal court, which was notified the lawsuit had settled. In a statement, Fox News said it was pleased it was able to resolve the matter without further litigation.
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama's Washington home had guns, machete in his van, feds say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say they found two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition as well as a machete in the van of a man arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home on charges in the U.S. Capitol riot. Taylor Taranto was arrested Thursday after being spotted a few blocks from the former president’s home and chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. Court documents unsealed Friday show Taranto is charged with four misdemeanors related to the Capitol attack, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. An email seeking comment was sent to Taranto’s attorney on Friday.
Judge allows nearly all of North Carolina's revised 12-week abortion law to take effect
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked temporarily a small portion of North Carolina’s new abortion restrictions from taking effect this weekend. But remaining provisions set to take effect on Saturday will begin as scheduled. They include a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy with new exceptions. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles issued a temporary restraining order halting a rule stating a physician must document the existence of a pregnancy within the uterus before conducting a medication abortion. Violating that rule could have resulted in criminal penalties for doctors. Before Saturday, North Carolina has had a ban on most abortions after 20 weeks.
Virginia high school admissions case could be legal follow-up to affirmative action ruling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court’s ruling last month about the admissions policy at an elite public high school in northern Virginia may provide a vehicle for the U.S. Supreme Court to flesh out the intended scope of its ruling banning affirmative action in college admissions. The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology routinely ranks as one of the best public schools in America, and admission is highly competitive. A lawsuit challenging the admissions policy at TJ raises similar issues to those addressed by the high court’s ruling Thursday. The Pacific Legal Foundation is asking the court to reject TJ's policy as unconstitutional as well.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winner Alan Arkin has died at age 89. The popular character actor was nominated three times for Academy Awards and finally won in 2007 as the foul-mouthed grandfather in the surprise hit “Little Miss Sunshine.” Four decades earlier, he was nominated for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” and “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.” He also directed the film version of Jules Feiffer’s 1971 dark comedy “Little Murders” and Neil Simon’s 1972 play about bickering old vaudeville partners, “The Sunshine Boys.” His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father’s death through the actor’s publicist on Friday. They called Arkin a "uniquely talented force of nature.
Youths clash with French police and loot in 4th night of riots triggered by fatal police shooting
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Young rioters are clashing with police and looting stores across France for the fourth straight night of unrest. The situation appeared to be somewhat calmer Friday compared to previous nights. But several cities continued to see violent clashes, including Marseille, Lyon and some Paris suburbs. The Interior Ministry deployed 45,000 police across the country and ordered a complete shutdown of all public bus and tram services nationwide for Friday night. President Emmanuel Macron has appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fueling unrest. The protests were triggered Tuesday by the deadly police shooting of a teen. Since then, hundreds have been arrested in the unrest.
A week after an armed rebellion rattled Russia, key details about it are still shrouded in mystery
A week after the mutiny raised the most daunting challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule in over two decades, key details about the uprising remain shrouded in mystery. Did mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin have inside help from the military and political elite in his armed rebellion that rattled Russia? Uncertainty also swirls around the fate of Prigozhin and his Wagner private military forces, along with the deal they got from the Kremlin and what the future holds for the Russian defense minister they tried to oust. Finally, the Russian president is seeking to shore up the weaknesses revealed by the events of last weekend — but how successful he will be is another unknown..
The world's tallest flagpole. A tiny Maine town. An idea meant to unite people is dividing them
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole. Situated at the nation’s eastern tip, Maine’s Down East region is the place where the sunlight first kisses the East Coast of the United States each day. It's where the vast wilderness and ocean meet. It's also the place where a patriotic family has proposed the world's tallest flagpole — one that'd be taller than the Empire State Building, with a huge American flag on top. The proposal was supposed to unite people around the flag and create jobs. Instead, it's laying bare community and cultural flashpoints.
