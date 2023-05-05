Russia's Wagner boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of Russia’s Wagner military contractor is threatening to withdraw his troops next week from the protracted battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. He is accusing Moscow’s military command of starving his forces of ammunition. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a wealthy entrepreneur with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed Friday that Wagner had planned to capture Bakhmut by May 9, Russia’s major Victory Day holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. But he said they were undersupplied and suffering heavy losses and would hand over operations to Russia’s regular army. It is not the first time Prigozhin has raged about ammunition shortages and blamed Russia’s military, with which he has long been in conflict.
Some call NYC subway choking criminal, others hold judgment
NEW YORK (AP) — Some call the choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider a criminal act. Others justify the killing as defense against dangerous disorder. Manhattan prosecutors promised a “rigorous” investigation into whether to bring charges in the death of the Black man who was tackled by fellow passengers and put in a fatal chokehold by a white Marine veteran. The medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday night that Jordan Neely, 30, died in a homicide from compression of the neck. But, it said, any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system.
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The announcement on Friday marks a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people worldwide. WHO said that he pandemic hasn’t come to an end despite the emergency phase being over. The U.N. health agency noted recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. WHO says that thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week.
Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has signed a bill that would require schools to notify a parent if a student requests a name or pronoun change at school. The bill is one of the final bills approved in a legislative session that had targeted LGBTQ+ people, especially students. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s approval of the legislation on Thursday comes in a year when Republican-led legislatures around the country are seeking to curb LGBTQ+ rights, specifically targeting transgender people’s participation in sports, workplaces and schools, as well as their access to health care. Holcomb also signed into law a bill that could make it easier to ban books from public school libraries.
Hard to read? Oregon GOP boycott comes down to reading level
Republicans blocking bills about abortion, gun control and gender-affirming healthcare in Oregon this week are basing their boycott on an obscure, 44-year-old state law that requires bill summaries to be written at the reading level of an 8th- or 9th-grader. The 1979 state law requires a score of at least 60 on something called the Flesch readability test. Dr. Rudolf Flesch, a Vienna-born psychologist, developed the test in the 1940s and lawmakers nationwide later used it to make insurance policies easier to read. Oregon did the same for legislation, but most bills have a college-level reading score, regardless of party.
FDA weighing 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators are weighing the first-ever request to make a birth control pill available without a prescription. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration posted its initial review of a decades-old pill that could become the first drug of its kind to move over the counter. But the agency flagged concerns about the application from drugmaker Perrigo, including problems with the reliability of some of the company's data and signs women had trouble understanding the labeling instructions. An FDA advisory panel will vote next week on whether it should be approved for over-the-counter use. The meeting is one of the last steps before an FDA decision.
Churchill Downs suspends trainer Joseph after 2 horse deaths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track. The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by him, from entering horses in races or applying for stalls at all Churchill Downs Inc.-owned tracks. The decision comes after the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday. Both collapsed on the track and died after races.
Pride organizers keep eye on drag laws ahead of festivals
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Organizers of Pride festivals and parades in conservative states are under increasing pressure to censor their events or ban drag performances. That's making it challenging to hold events that celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer identity without running afoul of the laws. Some Pride groups have canceled drag performances and parades, while others have made changes including moving them indoors or preventing people from personally tipping performers. Ron deHarte, co-president for the U.S. Association of Prides, says the more than 400 Pride organizations in the U.S. are investigating how legislation may impact their events. He says many in states without laws are looking to make a statement of support this year.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
PHOENIX (AP) — American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for a May 5 commemoration that is barely celebrated south of the border. In the United States, the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back to the 1800s in California. Typical festivities include parades, street food, mariachi competitions and whirling baile folklórico dancers in shiny ribbons and ruffled dresses. But for Americans with or without Mexican ancestry, the day has become an excuse to toss back tequila shots with salt and lime.
How (and when) to watch King Charles' coronation in the US
King Charles III’s coronation Saturday will mix of a thousand-year tradition with the streaming age. The pomp and ceremony will be unmissable for U.K. residents, but what about royal watchers across the Atlantic? The major broadcast networks and cable news channels all plan to air the ceremony beginning with the procession to Westminster Abbey beginning at 5 a.m. Eastern. The procession will also be available on numerous sites, including APNews.com. While it might seem odd that Americans might want to tune in, there have been large audiences for previous royal milestones like Charles and Diana's wedding in 1981, and the weddings of their children William and Harry.
