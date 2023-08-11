Survivors of Maui's wildfires return home to blackened ruins as death toll rises to 67
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The number of confirmed deaths from the Maui wildfires has increased to 67. Maui County officials on Friday confirmed an additional 12 deaths as of the afternoon. Officials said the fire is not yet contained. Associated Press journalists witnessed the destruction in Lahaina on Friday. The tourism destination was mostly destroyed by the blaze. That includes the heart of downtown, where nearly every building was flattened. The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1961 tsunami that killed 61 people. Many survivors of the fire said in interviews they did not receive a warning that gave them enough time to flee.
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son. Garland said Friday he was naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware, as the special counsel. Weiss has been looking into the financial dealings of President Joe Biden’s son. It raises fresh questions about a case that was all but closed last month. It also comes amid unprecedented Justice Department indictments into former President Donald Trump, who’s Joe Biden’s chief rival in next year's election. Hunter Biden’s attorney Chris Clark says little has changed about their understanding of the situation, and he expects a “fair resolution.”
The origins of special counsels, their powers and what to expect in the Hunter Biden probe
The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s probe of Hunter Biden is bringing renewed attention on the role such prosecutors have played in history. On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped David Weiss to oversee the department’s investigation. Weiss is the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president’s son. A special counsel is an attorney appointed to investigate, and possibly prosecute, a case in which the Justice Department perceives itself as having a conflict or where it’s deemed to be in the public interest to have someone outside the government come in and take responsibility.
Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against Donald Trump is warning that there are limits on what the former president can publicly say about evidence in the investigation as he campaigns for a second term in the White House. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkin heard arguments Friday on how to structure a protective order that would prevent a public airing of all the evidence turned over by prosecutors. But she also used the forum to address the case’s unprecedented mix of legal and political concerns. Chutkan stressed that political considerations wouldn’t guide her decisions.
Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail, says crypto mogul tampered with witnesses
NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sent to jail after a bail hearing in New York City. Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued the order Friday, saying there was probable cause that Bankman-Fried had tried to tamper with two key witnesses against him and maybe others. Bankman-Fried was taken from a courtroom in handcuffs. Prosecutors had pushed for his incarceration. His lawyers insisted he shouldn't be jailed for trying to protect his reputation. The 31-year-old onetime crypto whiz had been living at his parent's California home since his December extradition from the Bahamas. He was staying at home to comply with a $250 million bail package severely restricting his internet and phone usage.
3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday that did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. It is the first time Texas officials have announced a death since the state last year began shuttling thousands of migrants away from the U.S.-Mexico border. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the child was 3 years old and died Thursday in Marion County, which is located in the southern part of the state.
Brazil's police allege Bolsonaro got money from $70,000 sale of luxury jewelry gifts
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police allege former President Jair Bolsonaro received cash from the sale of two luxury watches he received as gifts from Saudi Arabia while in office. A Federal Police officer said Friday the force is seeking authoriziation to access Bolsonaro's personal banking and financial information. The case has added to the legal jeopardy facing Bolsonaro. He is also being investigated in relation to a rampage by his supporters in the national capital after he left office as well as acts during the presidential election campaign he lost last fall. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing.
What's behind the tentative US-Iran agreement involving prisoners and frozen funds
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement that will eventually set free five detained Americans in Iran and an unknown number of Iranians imprisoned in the U.S. after billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets are transferred from banks in South Korea to Qatar. The complex, multi-country deal was announced on Thursday when Iran moved four of the five Americans from prison to house arrest. Details of the money transfer, the timing of its completion and the ultimate release of both the American and Iranian prisoners remain unclear. However, U.S. and Iranian officials say they believe the agreement could be complete by mid- to late-September.
Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Tensions are escalating between Niger’s new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered troops deployed to restore Niger’s flailing democracy. ECOWAS said it had directed a “standby force” to restore constitutional order in Niger after its Sunday deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired. The announcement came hours after two Western officials told The Associated Press that Niger’s junta had said they would kill Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention. It’s unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries would contribute to it. It would likely comprise some 5,000 troops, mostly led by Nigeria, and could be ready within weeks.
California judge who's charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Southern California judge accused of killing his wife had texted his court clerk and bailiff afterward to say he had shot her. A court filing seeking new bail conditions for Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson says his text said: “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.” He was charged Friday with murder. Authorities say 47 weapons were seized from his home and one registered to him is missing. Prosecutors say Ferguson shot his wife after arguing at a restaurant on Aug. 3 and returning home. Ferguson's lawyers say it was an accident.
