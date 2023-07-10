NATO summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden's bid to join alliance
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO’s summit will begin Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance. It's a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a significant step toward Sweden’s membership and it will alleviate tension in Vilnius, Lithuania's capital. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called it a “historic day” late Monday evening as he announced the agreement. U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet separately with the leaders of Turkey and Sweden on Tuesday.
Relentless rain causes floods in Northeast, prompts rescues and swamps Vermont's capital
ANDOVER, Vt. (AP) — Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast, especially in Vermont and New York. One woman in New York's hard-hit Hudson Valley drowned as she was trying to leave her flooded home. In Vermont, search crews from North Carolina, Michigan and Connecticut helped rescuers get to towns that had been unreachable since torrents of rain began belting the state. Swift water rescue crews also have evacuated people stuck in homes. The slow-moving storm reached New England after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage and canceled hundreds of flights in the New York and Boston airports.
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin's commanders met Putin after short-lived mutiny, pledged loyalty
The Kremlin says mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's commanders met with Russian President Vladimir Putin five days after staging a short-lived rebellion. Kremlin officials say the commanders pledged loyalty to the Russian government. The announcement Monday about the meeting in Moscow was the latest twist in a baffling episode that has raised questions about the power and influence held by both men. A Kremlin spokesman said the three-hour meeting took place on June 29. It involved not only Prigozhin but commanders from his Wagner Group military contractor. Putin gave an assessment of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and of the revolt itself.
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed by another inmate at federal prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists. Two people familiar with Nassar's stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday. One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.
James Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 in the Chicago area, has died
Police say the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died. Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said Monday that officers, firefighters and EMTs responded to a report of an unresponsive person at about 4 p.m. Sunday. They found James Lewis dead in his home in the city. Police say he was 76. Police say the death is not considered suspicious. No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. But Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”
Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations surface with football team
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. Fitzgerald’s dismissal completed a rapid fall from grace for the former Northwestern linebacker. The 48-year-old Fitzgerald had been firmly entrenched at his alma mater, an annual fixture on any list of college coaches with the most job security. Northwestern President Michael Schill says the culture within Fitzgerald's program was “broken” in some ways.
Tourists received no safety warnings before New Zealand volcano eruption killed 22, prosecutor says
A New Zealand prosecutor says tourists received no health and safety warnings before they landed on the country’s most active volcano ahead of a 2019 eruption that killed 22 people. There were 47 people on White Island when superheated steam erupted, and most of the 25 who survived had severe burns. Prosecutor Kristy McDonald told the court as a trial opened Tuesday that the eruption at the popular tourist destination was not predictable but was foreseeable. The island’s owners, their management company and two tour operators are on trial in Auckland District Court for allegedly failing to adequately protect tourists and staff. Each of the companies could be fined up to $927,000.
Aretha Franklin's sons clash over her wishes in trial over dual wills
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Two sons of the late singer Aretha Franklin have given opposing opinions about the Queen of Soul’s final wishes. They testified in suburban Detroit in an unusual trial that will determine whether a 2014 handwritten document found in couch cushions will guide her estate. Franklin died in 2018 without a formal, typewritten will. Her legacy still is tied up in court after different sets of handwritten papers were found at her home. Ted White II, a son who played guitar with his mother, favors the 2010 document. Two other sons, Kecalf and Edward Franklin, say the 2014 papers should control the estate. Closing arguments are Tuesday.
Kansas must stop changing trans people's sex listing on driver's licenses, judge says
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state-court judge has ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for sex on their driver’s licenses. District Judge Teresa Watson issued the order on Monday ahead of the first hearing in a lawsuit filed by the state's Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach. It will stay in effect for up to two weeks. But the judge's action is significant because Kansas has allowed transgender people to change their driver's licenses for four years. Kobach sued Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration for not halting the changes. The attorney general contends that a new law prevents such changes and requires the state to reverse any previous changes in its records.
Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration has asked a federal appeals court to block a lower court’s order limiting executive branch officials’ discussions with social media companies regarding alleged misinformation. Monday's request for an emergency stay was filed at the 5th U.S. District Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Earlier Monday, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty rejected an administration motion that he put his own July 4 order on hold. The order came in a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, a conservative website owner and others who claim the administration's outreach to social media to remove posts it deems misinformation is a form of censorship.
