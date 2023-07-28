Trump and his top 2024 primary rivals mostly ignore the case against him during key Iowa GOP event
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump and his top rivals for the GOP presidential nomination took the stage one by one to address an influential gathering of Iowa Republicans. But none of the top-tier hopefuls mentioned that new federal charges had been filed against the former president just a day earlier. Instead on Friday, Trump’s competitors mostly reserved their sharpest criticism for President Joe Biden and a Democratic Party they argued had lost touch with mainstream America. The former president frequently avoids attending multicandidate events in person. Still, with Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus less than six months away, Trump joined a dozen other GOP hopefuls in speaking to about 1,200 GOP members and activists at the Lincoln Day Dinner.
Worker warned organizer 'Someone’s going to end up dead' before crowd surge at '21 Travis Scott show
HOUSTON (AP) — The findings of a police investigation into the deadly 2021 Astroland festival in Houston shows that some people expressed safety concerns before rapper Travis Scott took the stage. The report was released Friday. It includes texts from a contract worker to an event organizer in which he warned that problems he saw made him worry, "Someone's going to end up dead." Ten attendees died in the crowd surge at the concert. In June, a Texas grand jury declined to indict six people in the case, including Scott. In a police interview that's summarized in the newly released report, Scott told investigators that he never heard the crowd telling him to stop the show.
Sen. McConnell plans to serve his full term as Republican leader despite questions about his health
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he is “fine” since he froze up midsentence during a press conference on Wednesday. And now his office is trying to tamp down speculation that he might not fill out his term as leader because of recent health issues. In a statement, his office said that McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues and “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do.” The statement was first reported by Politico. It comes after McConnell has suffered health problems in recent months. He is 81.
Justice Alito says Congress lacks the power to impose an ethics code on the Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Samuel Alito says Congress lacks the power to impose a code of ethics on the Supreme Court. He becomes the first member of the court to take a public stand against proposals in Congress to toughen ethics rules for the justices. Alito said in an interview published Friday in the Wall Street Journal's opinion section that "no provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.” The interview took place in New York in early July, the publication said. Last week, Democrats pushed Supreme Court ethics legislation through a Senate committee, though the bill’s prospects in the full Senate are dim. The legislation follows published reports about undisclosed trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas and Alito.
Alabama authorities charge Carlee Russell for fabricating story about kidnapping, finding toddler
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say they have filed criminal charges against a woman who confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. Carlee Russell turned herself in Friday on charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. She was released on bond. Both charges are misdemeanors that carry up to a year in jail. Russell disappeared after calling 911 on July 13 to report a toddler wandering beside a stretch of interstate. She returned home two days later and told police she had been abducted. Her attorney later said she made the story up.
The UFO congressional hearing was 'insulting' to US employees, a top Pentagon official says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Pentagon official has attacked this week’s widely watched congressional hearing on UFOs. In a letter posted online, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick criticizes much of the testimony from a retired Air Force intelligence officer that energized believers in extraterrestrial life and produced headlines around the world. He says the claims made in the hearing were “insulting” to employees who are investigating several hundred reports of sightings his office has received. Retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch testified Wednesday that the U.S. has concealed what he called a “multi-decade” program to collect and reverse-engineer UFOs.
'X' logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco has opened a complaint and launched an investigation of a giant “X” sign that cropped up Friday on top of the downtown headquarters of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Billionaire Elon Musk, who bought the platform, announced the name change this week. He tried to remove the iconic Twitter sign and blue bird on Monday, but workers were stopped for safety reasons. San Francisco's building inspection department also said Musk would need permits to change the sign. On Friday, a spokesman for the department said Musk still needs permits to make sure anything erected on top of the building is sound and safely installed.
4 air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched off the Queensland coast
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Four air crew members are missing after an Australian army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint military exercises with the United States. Defense Minister Richard Marles said Saturday that the MRH-90 Taipan helicopter went down near Hamilton Island on the Great Barrier Reef at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officials say a search is underway to find the crew, and their families have been notified. A rescue helicopter reported spotting debris Saturday morning near Dent Island in the Whitsunday Islands group. The Taipan was taking part in Talisman Sabre, a biennial joint U.S.-Australian military exercise that is largely based in Queensland. This year’s exercise involves 13 nations and more than 30,000 military personnel.
Trucking company Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy. Here's what you need to know
NEW YORK (AP) — After years of financial struggles, U.S. trucker Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow’s ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. Yellow media contacts did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment on Friday. In a Wednesday statement to The Wall Street Journal, the company said it was continuing “to prepare for a range of contingencies.” On Thursday, Yellow said it was in talks with multiple parties about selling its third-party logistics organization.
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September, with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths. Seven of the deaths occurred in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. The Louisville track suspended racing operations on June 7 and moved the rest of its spring meet to Ellis Park in western Kentucky at the recommendation of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the sport’s national overseer. Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen calls the deaths “a series of unfortunate circumstances” and says the review didn't find anything fundamentally wrong about the track from previous years.
