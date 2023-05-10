Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event
Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a tense CNN town hall. He also downplayed the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, and repeatedly insulted the woman whom a civil jury this week found him liable of sexually abusing and defaming. During the contentious back-and-forth Wednesday night in early-voting New Hampshire, Trump also refused to say whether he wants Ukraine to win the war against Russian aggression and said the U.S. “might as well” default on its debt obligation, despite the potential devastating economic consequences. The former president was cheered on and applauded by an audience of Republican and unaffiliated voters.
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success. Santos, the New York Republican whose biography began to unravel after his election last fall, is accused of duping donors, stealing campaign funds, lying to Congress and cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Santos, 34, was released on a $500,000 bond following his arraignment Wednesday at a Long Island federal courthouse, about five hours after he surrendered to authorities. Santos told reporters he would not resign.
Dutch suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance will be sent from Peru to US to face fraud charges
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government will allow the extradition to the United States of the prime suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway on the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba, bringing her family hope there will be justice in the case. Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot will face trial for alleged extortion and wire fraud, charges stemming from the Holloway case. The Peruvian Embassy in Washington told The AP the executive order allows for his temporary extradition. Holloway was 18 when she was last seen during a trip with classmates to Aruba. Her mysterious disappearance after a night with friends at a nightclub sparked years of news coverage.
G7 finance ministers tackle global economic challenges as Yellen seeks to reassure on debt standoff
NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — The financial leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations are meeting in Japan as a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling looms as one of the biggest potential threats to the global economy. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one of her priorities in the meetings would be to emphasize the importance of resolving the standoff over the national debt. Yellen is bound to be seeking to reassure her counterparts over the debt feud and also over recent large bank failures. The finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting in the port city of in Niigata ahead of a G-7 summit in Hiroshima.
Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
NEW YORK (AP) — The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, has died at home in Salt Lake City. She was 47. Her live-in partner, Pete Ashdown, confirmed her death by suicide. He said he found her Tuesday night. Armstrong had laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site, Dooce.com, and on social media since 2001. Ashdown told The Associated Press that Armstrong had been sober for more than 18 months but had recently relapsed. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers. She wrote frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies as Egyptian cease-fire efforts falter
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while Israel is pressing ahead with a series of airstrikes that have killed 23 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians. A state-run Egyptian TV station announced Wednesday that Egypt, a frequent mediator between the sides, had brokered a cease-fire. But the fighting only intensified and neither side showed any sign of backing down. It was the heaviest fighting between the sides in months. But in signs that both sides were trying to show restraint, Israel avoided attacks on the ruling Hamas militant group, targeting only the smaller and more militant Islamic Jihad faction. Hamas also appeared to stay on the sidelines.
Idaho man who dangled from Senate balcony during Capitol riot receives 15-month prison sentence
An Idaho man who traveled to Washington in a car loaded with weapons and was photographed dangling from the Senate balcony during the Capitol riot was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison. Josiah Colt was one of the first rioters to reach the Senate floor on Jan. 6, 2021. He later pleaded guilty that year to obstructing Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory. Also on Wednesday, a man who accompanied Colt to the District of Columbia in a rental car with weapons and gear was sentenced to about three years in prison, according to court records. Las Vegas resident Nathaniel DeGrave had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and assault charges last year.
GOP says Biden family financial records a smoking gun. White House calls it a 'political stunt'
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have detailed what they say are concerning new findings about President Joe Biden’s family and their finances. The GOP has been facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations. Republicans say the smoking gun is recently obtained financial records connected to the president’s son Hunter Biden, brother James Biden and a growing number of associates who allegedly received millions of dollars in payments from foreign entities in China and Romania. Investigators have relied on more than 150 suspicious activity reports as a roadmap to follow what they call the Bidens’ complicated financial money trail. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the whole investigation as “yet another political stunt.”
A skin patch to treat peanut allergies? Study in toddlers shows promise
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds an experimental skin patch shows promise to treat toddlers who are highly allergic to peanuts. There is no cure for this common allergy. The only treatment is for children 4 and older who can consume a special powder to train their bodies to tolerate an accidental bite. The patch named Viaskin aims for similar treatment absorbed through the skin. Researchers reported that toddlers who wore a daily patch for a year could safely eat a few peanuts. The findings were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. More research is underway before regulators could consider the patch.
Jalen Brunson scores 38 points, Knicks beat Heat 112-103 in Game 5 to cut deficit to a game
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance, and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 112-103 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals and sent the series back to Miami for Game 6 on Friday night. RJ Barrett added 26 points and Julius Randle had 24 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who stayed alive in hopes of reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2000. They did that by getting by the Heat in seven games in the second round, a possibility that still exists.
