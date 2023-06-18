Russia had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam, drone photos and information show
BERISLAV, Ukraine (AP) — Exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press show that Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to bring down a Ukrainian dam that collapsed earlier this month while under Russian control. Images taken from above the Kakhovka Dam and shared with the AP appear to show an explosive-laden car atop the structure, and two officials said Russian troops were stationed in a crucial area inside the dam where the Ukrainians say the explosion that destroyed it was centered. Russia's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ukrainian commanders say the dam’s destruction scuppered some of their plans to take Russian positions in a counteroffensive that is now in its early stages.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
WASHINGTON (AP) — Back in March 2021, Merrick Garland pledged on his first day as attorney general a return to what he calls the “norms” of the Justice Department. But since then it's been anything but typical. The former federal judge now finds himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions because the special counsel he appointed has brought federal criminal charges against Donald Trump. The spotlight on Garland has been building for months since the FBI searched the former president's Florida home on a warrant Garland authorized in the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents. Garland has been repeating a mantra of independence and accountability for the nation's premier law enforcement agency.
Blinken opens second day of talks in Beijing on mission to ease soaring US-China tensions
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has opened a second and final day of critical meetings with senior Chinese officials as the two sides expressed willingness to talk but showed little inclination to bend on hardened positions that have sent tensions soaring. Blinken was meeting Monday morning with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and an encounter with President Xi Jinping was still in the cards before he departs in the late evening. In the first round of talks on Sunday, Blinken met for nearly six hours with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang after which both countries said they had agreed to continue high-level discussions. However, there was no sign that any of the most fractious issues between them were closer to resolution.
Cruising to Nome: The first U.S. deep water port for the Arctic to host cruise ships, military
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Climate change is opening up the Arctic, and a $600 million-plus expansion will make Nome on Alaska's western coast the nation’s first deep-water Arctic port. The expansion is expected to be operational by the end of the decade,. The port will accommodate not just larger cruise ships of up to 4,000 passengers, but cargo ships to deliver additional goods for the 60 Alaska Native villages in the region, and military vessels to counter the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic. While Nome may be the first deep-water draft for the Arctic, Nome's mayor says it likely won't be the last because of global warming.
At least 6 killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across US
At least six people are dead and dozens injured in a string of weekend violence and mass shootings across the U.S. The shootings — in suburban Chicago, Washington state, Pennsylvania, St. Louis, Southern California and Baltimore — follow a surge of violence over the past several years that experts say accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. They disagree over the cause. The violence could be due to the prevalence of guns in America, less aggressive police tactics or a decline in prosecutions for misdemeanor weapon offenses.
Wyndham Clark plays big and becomes a major champion at the US Open
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wyndham Clark is the U.S. Open champion and certainly played the part. All he did was hold his nerve against a world-class collection of contenders. Clark held off Rory McIlroy to win by one shot at Los Angeles Country Club. And to think two months ago the 29-year-old from Denver was looking for his first PGA Tour title. Now he has two wins and is a major champion. And he likely will be part of the Ryder Cup team this fall. It was more disappointment for McIlroy. He birdied his first hole and that was his only birdie.
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Forecasters warned people celebrating Father’s Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern U.S. The unstable conditions triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power from Oklahoma to Mississippi. It's also producing gusty winds in the Southwest that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico. A suspected tornado struck near Scranton, Arkansas early Sunday, toppling trees onto homes. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Reports indicated that more than 515,000 people are without power in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.
North Korea calls failed spy satellite launch 'the most serious' shortcoming, vows 2nd launch
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean state media report says top officials have vowed to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite during a recently ended meeting of the ruling party. The report Monday says the top officials called the country’s first, and failed, launch last month “the most serious” shortcoming this year and harshly criticized those responsible for it. South Korea’s spy agency earlier told lawmakers it would likely take “more than several weeks” for North Korea to determine what went wrong in the failed launch. North Korea monitoring groups haven’t reported any purges or dismissals of scientists or others involved in the failed launch.
Stalled contract jeopardizes relations between new Disney governing body and firefighters
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district earlier this year, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on an updated contract promising pay raises and manpower increases for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first responders. The contract isn’t on the agenda for an upcoming board meeting of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and was absent from the previous meeting in May.
Kamau, 'charismatic and iconic' African lion at California's Sacramento Zoo, dies at 16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kamau, the African lion who was a star attraction at California’s Sacramento Zoo, has died at age 16. The zoo says Kamau was euthanized Saturday, a day after the big cat was pulled off an exhibit because of declining health due to his advanced age. A statement calls Kamau one of the zoo’s “most charismatic and iconic animals.” He came to Sacramento from the San Diego Zoo in 2008 and in the years since attracted crowds who hoped to hear his impressive roar. In 2014, the lion sired a litter of cubs. His mate, 18-year-old, is in good health, the zoo says.
