At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in Georgia has agreed to immunity deals with at least eight Republican fake electors who signed a certificate falsely stating that then-President Donald Trump had won the state. Defense attorney Kimberly Debrow revealed the existence of the immunity deals in a court filing Friday, saying her eight clients had accepted the agreements last month. Last July, a lawyer for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office revealed that each of the 16 people who signed the false elector certificate was a target of her investigation, which is examining whether Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his narrow election loss.
Charges in NYC chokehold death may hinge on 'reasonableness'
NEW YORK (AP) — The potential criminal charges against a U.S. Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold aboard a New York City subway train might depend on whether a “reasonable” New Yorker would have acted similarly. Neely died Monday when a fellow rider on a train hurtling beneath Manhattan pulled him to the floor and pinned him with a hold taught in Marine combat training. One witness says Neely had been screaming at other passengers but hadn’t attacked anyone. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating the incident and no charges have been announced. Under New York’s penal code, a person who uses deadly force must not only prove that they feared for their own life or someone else’s, but that any reasonable person would have felt the same way.
Sudan’s warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia
ASWAN, Egypt (AP) — Sudanese officials say that the country's two warring generals have sent their envoys to Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at firming up a shaky cease-fire after three weeks of fierce fighting that has killed hundreds and pushed Sudan to the brink of collapse. The negotiations would start on Saturday in the Saudi city of Jeddah. It would be the first between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since clashes broke out on April 15. Two senior military officials and one from their paramilitary rival say the talks follow concerted efforts by Riyad and other international powers to pressure the warring sides in Sudan to the negotiating table.
Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public
NEW YORK (AP) — A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him has been made public for the first time. The video released Friday provides a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials. Jurors got to see the video of the 2022 deposition during the trial over a lawsuit filed against Trump by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump’s testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself. All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday.
Mayorkas: US border 'very challenging' as asylum limits end
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says authorities face “extremely challenging” circumstances along the border with Mexico days before pandemic-related asylum restrictions end. A surge of Venezuelan migrants through South Texas has occurred over the last two weeks for reasons that Mayorkas says are unclear. Mayorkas said at a news conference Friday in Brownsville, Texas, that Mexico agreed this week to continue taking back Venezuelans and others who enter the U.S. illegally after asylum restrictions end Thursday. Migrants have been expelled from the U.S. more than 2.8 million times since March 2020 under what is known as Title 42 authority.
Man gets 14 years in 1/6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record has been sentenced to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray and a chair as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife. Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz on Friday also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Schwartz was a “soldier against democracy.”
Berkeley professor apologizes for false Indigenous identity
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An anthropology professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose identity as Native American had been questioned for years has apologized for falsely identifying as Indigenous, saying she is “a white person” who lived an identity based on family lore. Elizabeth Hoover, associate professor of environmental science, policy and management, said in an apology posted this week on her website that she claimed an identity as a woman of Mohawk and Mi’kmaq descent. Hoover has been facing pressure to resign her position since last year when she first acknowledged she had never confirmed her Indigenous roots but had benefited from programs and funding meant for Native scholars.
Listen both ways: Blind walkers winning safer road crossings
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge's ruling blasting Chicago planners for not equipping more of their intersections with audible signals that help blind pedestrians cross busy streets has given advocates a victory they call long overdue. The recent ruling could push other major U.S. cities to install accessible pedestrian signals. The decision mirrors a previous federal ruling in New York, which is ahead of schedule in complying with a judge's mandate to retrofit most of its signalized crosswalks in the next decade. Fewer than three dozen of Chicago’s nearly 3,000 intersections with visual crossing signals are equipped with audible cues. A future hearing could determine how many intersections must be upgraded and when.
TurboTax customers to receive checks for $141M settlement
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services. Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.
Royal Drama: King’s fractious family on stage at coronation
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III lives in a palace, travels in a chauffeur-driven Bentley and is one of Britain’s richest men, but he's similar to many of his subjects in one very basic way. His family life is very complicated. There’s a second wife, an embarrassing brother, and an angry son and daughter-in-law, all with allies who aren’t shy about whispering family secrets in the ears of friendly reporters. Charles will hope to keep a lid on those tensions when his royally blended family joins as many as 2,800 guests for the new king’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. All except Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are attending.
