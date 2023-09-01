From strikes to new union contracts, Labor Day's organizing roots are especially strong this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Labor Day is right around the corner. And while many may associate the holiday with major retail sales and end-of summer barbecues, Labor Day’s roots in worker-driven organizing feel especially visible this year. In the U.S. and Canada, the early-September tribute to workers has been an official holiday for almost 130 years — but similarities around the world of work remain, from rapid economic transformation to stark inequalities. High-profile efforts seen in recent months — including ongoing strikes in Hollywood and unionized UPS workers’ fight towards a new contract — has also given an arguably stronger spotlight on labor organizing than seen in recent memory, experts say.
Proud Boy convicted of helping spearhead Capitol attack ties Jan. 6 sentence record with 18 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — A one-time leader in the Proud Boys far-right extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, tying the record for the longest sentence in the attack. Ethan Nordean was one of several members convicted of spearheading an attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors said he was the undisputed leader on the ground on Jan 6. Also sentenced Friday was Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, who got 10 years in prison and raised his fist and shouted “Trump won” as he left the courtroom.
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son died in car crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94
LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Al Fayed, the flamboyant Egypt-born businessman whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, his family says. He was 94. Al Fayed was the longtime owner of Harrods department store and the Fulham Football Club. He was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Diana 26 years ago. He spent years mourning the loss and fighting the British establishment he blamed for their deaths.
Ta'Kiya Young's family urges officer's arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ta’Kiya Young’s family wants the police officer who fatally shot the pregnant Black woman to be charged. Young's relatives released a statement through their lawyer on Friday after viewing police bodycam video of the Aug. 24 shooting. The footage shows an officer at the driver’s side window telling Young that she has been accused of theft and repeatedly demanding that she get out of the car. A second officer is standing in front of the car. Young protests, and the first officer repeats his demand. Young then turns the steering wheel to her right and the car moves toward the officer standing in front of it, who fires his gun through the windshield.
Pope starts Mongolia visit by praising the country's religious freedom dating back to Genghis Khan
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Pope Francis has praised Mongolia’s tradition of religious freedom dating to the times of its founder, Genghis Khan. He made the comments Saturday as he opened the first-ever papal visit to the Asian nation with a plea for peace and an end to the “insidious threat of corruption.” Francis met with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh inside a traditional Mongolian ger, or round yurt, set up inside the state palace. He wrote a message in the guest book that he was visiting Mongolia, “a country young and ancient, modern and rich of tradition,” as a pilgrim of peace. Francis is visiting Mongolia to minister to its young Catholic community of 1,450 people.
Typhoon Saola makes landfall in southern China after nearly 900,000 people moved to safety
BEIJING (AP) — Typhoon Saola has made landfall in southern China after nearly 900,000 people moved to safety and most of Hong Kong and other parts of coastal southern China suspended business, transport and classes. Guangdong province’s meteorological bureau says the powerful storm churned into an outlying district of the city of Zhuhai, just south of Hong Kong at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It is forecast to move in a southwesterly direction along the Guangdong coast at a speed of around 17 kph, gradually weakening before heading out to sea. On Friday, 780,000 people in Guangdong had been moved away from dangerous areas as were 100,000 others in neighboring Fujian. More than 80,000 fishing vessels returned to port.
Ecuador says 57 guards and police officers are released after being held hostage in several prisons
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian authorities say 50 guards and seven police officers were released more than a day after they were taken hostages in different prisons, in what the government described as a response by criminal groups to its efforts to regain control of several large correctional facilities in the South American country. Earlier, the government reported that criminal groups in Ecuador used explosives to damage a bridge. Four car bombs and three explosive devices went off across the country in less than 48 hours.
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must convince voters first
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Silicon Valley investors behind a secretive $800 million land-buying spree got off to a rocky start with the voters they need to build a green new city in Northern California. A former Goldman Sachs trader announced Thursday he is the founder of a group that wants to build walkable neighborhoods in rural Solano County northeast of San Francisco. Flannery Associates LLC is the single largest landholder in the county after quietly purchasing more than 78 square miles of farmland since 2018. Their secrecy has frustrated community leaders who have reached out for information, only to be ignored. The investment group needs approval from voters to develop farmland for urban use.
Texas wanted armed officers at every school after Uvalde. Many can't meet that standard
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A vision of putting an armed guard at every school in Texas is crashing into the reality of not enough police or funding. A new state law taking effect Friday requires all schools to have at least one armed guard at each of the nearly 9,000 campuses. The new requirement comes in response to a gunman killing 19 students and two teachers last year at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. But scores of districts across Texas say they don’t have the funding to comply with the law and there aren’t enough available officers to hire.
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia's fast track over a sparsely populated region means Florida's insurance industry isn't expected to take nearly the hit it has with previous storms like last year's Ian. A state official who oversees insurance said Friday that in the two days after Ian, the state reported more than 62,000 claims. But there were only about 3,000 reported in the two days after Idalia. Residents of the region are trying to find places to live as they rebuild. They're also waiting potentially weeks for electricity to be restored after winds and water took out entire power grids.
