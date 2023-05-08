Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
DALLAS (AP) — A law enforcement official says federal investigators are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages. Federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, said the official, who could note discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police in Brownsville, Texas, are preparing to arrest the hospitalized driver of an SUV that slammed into a crowd, killing eight people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in the border city. Police confirmed the latest victim died Sunday night. At least 10 others were injured. The shelter’s surveillance video shows some of the victims were sitting on a curb around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when the driver hit them with an SUV that ran a light before crashing into the victims. Police say they are investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional and whether the driver was intoxicated.
Tanked Biden pick highlights escalation of dark-money forces
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden nominated Gigi Sohn to serve on the Federal Communications Commission, she expected to face criticism over her desire to expand free internet access and improve competition among broadband providers. Instead, Sohn found herself the target of an aggressive campaign funded by an organization that doesn’t have to disclose its donors. The American Accountability Foundation called Sohn too partisan, anti-police and soft on sex trafficking. Sohn withdrew her nomination, partly blaming "dark money political groups with bottomless pockets.” The battle over Sohn’s nomination shows how such organizations are swaying public opinion and is emblematic of how nominees' missteps are being used against them by such groups.
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is enacting a major security clampdown ahead of annual commemorations marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Authorities are curbing the use of drones, jet skis and car-sharing services amid its 14-month war with Ukraine. Russian media said at least 21 Russian cities canceled May 9 military parades — the staple of Victory Day celebrations across Russia — for the first time in years. Regional officials blamed unspecified “security concerns” or vaguely referred to “the current situation” for the restrictions and cancellations. It was not clear whether their decisions were taken in coordination with the Kremlin. Last week, Russia was rattled by reports that two Ukrainian drones flew into Moscow and reached the Kremlin before being shot down.
Closing arguments start for columnist's claims against Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury is hearing closing arguments from a lawyer for the advice columnist who says Donald Trump sexually attacked her in a department store in 1996. Attorney Roberta Kaplan told a Manhattan federal court jury that the claims of E. Jean Carroll should be weighed solely on the facts they saw at trial. She said no one, not even a former president, is above the law. Trump, who has not attended the trial, insisted in an October deposition that Carroll made up the claims to boost sales of a 2019 memoir. Carroll is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore 'unconstitutional' debt limit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A union of government employees has sued Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden to try to stop them from complying with the law that limits the government’s total debt, which the lawsuit contends is unconstitutional. The lawsuit comes just weeks before Yellen has warned that the government could default on the federal debt if Congress fails to raise the borrowing limit by then. The lawsuit says that if Yellen abides by the debt limit once it becomes binding, possibly next month, she would have to choose which federal obligations to actually pay once the debt limit bars the government from further borrowing. Doing so, the lawsuit contends, would violate the Constitution’s separation of powers.
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
The Biden administration is starting work on new regulations it says will expand the rights of airline passengers. The rulemaking process being announced Monday would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they're stranded for reasons within the airline's control. It's the Democratic administration's latest salvo at the airlines. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and airline executives have blamed each other for causing flight disruptions. The Biden administration's pledge to draft new rules for airline consumers comes just weeks before the start of the peak summer travel season. Most of the 10 largest U.S. airlines have promised to pay for accommodations for passengers stranded overnight.
To improve kids' mental health, some schools start later
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (AP) — The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. Nationally, at least nine states are considering legislation related to school start times, up from four the previous year, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. For some schools, the pandemic allowed experimentation to try new schedules. Large school systems including Denver, Philadelphia and Anchorage, Alaska, have been looking into later start times.
California reparations panel OKs state apology, payments
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s historic reparations task force has voted to approve recommendations for possible payments to Black residents and a formal apology for the state’s role in perpetuating discriminatory policies. The nine-member committee took a series of votes Saturday on its final report to lawmakers, which is officially due July 1. The Legislature will then determine how, if at all, to act on the suggestions. The first vote approved a detailed account of historical discrimination against Black Californians in areas such as voting, housing, education, the legal system and others. Other recommendations included suggestions for crafting an apology for the legacy of slavery and economic reports on possible reparations payments.
What is horse racing doing to prevent catastrophic injuries?
The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has once again intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing. Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day at Churchill Downs. The track says there was no discernible pattern detected in the injuries. In recent years the industry has instituted a series of veterinary and medication reforms, which led to the fatality rate dropping. A leg injury in a racehorse can cause other complications that can lead to death.
